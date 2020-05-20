ConocoPhillips : Chief Financial Officer Don Wallette to Retire Aug. 31

By Colin Kellaher

ConocoPhillips on Wednesday said Don Wallette Jr. will retire as executive vice president and chief financial officer on Aug. 31 after 39 years with the company.

The Houston energy company said William Bullock Jr., currently president of Asia Pacific Middle East, will succeed Mr. Wallette as executive vice president and chief financial officer on Sept. 1.

Mr. Wallette, who joined Phillips Petroleum Co. in 1981 as a staff drilling engineer, has been chief financial officer since 2016. Mr. Bullock joined ConocoPhillips in 1986.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com