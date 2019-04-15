ConocoPhillips : Closes Sale of Its Interest in Greater Sunrise Fields

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today announced it has completed the
previously announced transaction to sell its 30 percent interest in the
Greater Sunrise Fields to the government of Timor-Leste for $350 million
plus customary adjustments.
“We are pleased to complete this transaction with the government of
Timor-Leste,” said Matt Fox, executive vice president and chief
operating officer. “ConocoPhillips recognizes the importance of the
Greater Sunrise Fields to the nation of Timor-Leste, and this sale gives
them a significant working interest in this important development.”
The Sunrise and Troubadour gas and condensate fields, collectively known
as the Greater Sunrise Fields, are located in the Timor Sea.
The sale transaction covers ConocoPhillips’ interest in Production
Sharing Contracts 03-19 and 03-20 and Retention Leases NT/RL2 and NT/RL4.
--- # # # ---
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips is the world’s largest independent E&P company based on
production and proved reserves. Headquartered in Houston, Texas,
ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 16 countries, $70
billion of total assets, and approximately 10,800 employees as of Dec.
31, 2018. Production excluding Libya averaged 1,242 thousand barrels of
oil equivalent per day in 2018, and proved reserves were 5.3 billion
barrels of oil equivalent as of Dec. 31, 2018. For more information, go
to www.conocophillips.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE
"SAFE HARBOR" PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT
OF 1995
This news release contains forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated
results of operations, business strategies, and other aspects of our
operations or operating results. In many cases you can identify
forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate,"
"estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan,"
"potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective,"
"projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "on
track," "target" and other similar words. However, the absence of these
words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. Where,
in any forward-looking statement, the company expresses an expectation
or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed
in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, there
can be no assurance that such expectation or belief will result or be
achieved. The actual results of operations can and will be affected by a
variety of risks and other matters including, but not limited to changes
in commodity prices; changes in expected levels of oil and gas reserves
or production; operating hazards, drilling risks, unsuccessful
exploratory activities; difficulties in developing new products and
manufacturing processes; unexpected cost increases or technical
difficulties in constructing, maintaining, or modifying company
facilities; international monetary conditions and exchange rate
fluctuations; changes in international trade relationships, including
the imposition of trade restrictions or tariffs relating to crude oil,
bitumen, natural gas, LNG, natural gas liquids and any materials or
products (such as aluminum and steel) used in the operation of our
business; our ability to collect payments when due under our settlement
agreement with PDVSA; our ability to collect payments from the
government of Venezuela as ordered by the ICSID; our ability to
liquidate the common stock issued to us by Cenovus Energy Inc. at prices
we deem acceptable, or at all; our ability to complete our announced
dispositions or acquisitions on the timeline currently anticipated, if
at all; the possibility that regulatory approvals for our announced
dispositions or acquisitions will not be received on a timely basis, if
at all, or that such approvals may require modification to the terms of
our announced dispositions, acquisitions or our remaining business;
business disruptions during or following our announced dispositions or
acquisitions, including the diversion of management time and attention;
the ability to deploy net proceeds from our announced dispositions in
the manner and timeframe we currently anticipate, if at all; potential
liability for remedial actions under existing or future environmental
regulations; potential liability resulting from pending or future
litigation; limited access to capital or significantly higher cost of
capital related to illiquidity or uncertainty in the domestic or
international financial markets; and general domestic and international
economic and political conditions; as well as changes in tax,
environmental and other laws applicable to our business. Other factors
that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
described in the forward-looking statements include other economic,
business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting our business
generally as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. Unless legally required, ConocoPhillips undertakes no
obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as
a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005922/en/