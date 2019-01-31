ConocoPhillips : Reports Better-Than-Expected Profit

By Micah Maidenberg



ConocoPhillips said it earned net income of $1.9 billion, or $1.61 a share, in the fourth quarter, as the oil company boosted production.

Profit in the quarter rose 19% compared with the fourth quarter of 2017. The Houston-based company reported an adjusted profit of $1.13 a share, while analysts predicted $1 a share, according to FactSet.

The company said it produced 1.31 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in the fourth quarter, excluding Libya, up about 8% compared with last year.

The company doesn't report sales in its first press release about quarterly performance but later provides that information in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected $9.99 billion in revenue.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com