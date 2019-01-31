Log in
CONOCOPHILLIPS (COP)
ConocoPhillips : Reports Better-Than-Expected Profit

01/31/2019 | 07:32am EST

By Micah Maidenberg

ConocoPhillips said it earned net income of $1.9 billion, or $1.61 a share, in the fourth quarter, as the oil company boosted production.

Profit in the quarter rose 19% compared with the fourth quarter of 2017. The Houston-based company reported an adjusted profit of $1.13 a share, while analysts predicted $1 a share, according to FactSet.

The company said it produced 1.31 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in the fourth quarter, excluding Libya, up about 8% compared with last year.

The company doesn't report sales in its first press release about quarterly performance but later provides that information in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected $9.99 billion in revenue.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 37 970 M
EBIT 2018 9 598 M
Net income 2018 5 454 M
Debt 2018 10 224 M
Yield 2018 1,78%
P/E ratio 2018 14,25
P/E ratio 2019 20,64
EV / Sales 2018 2,26x
EV / Sales 2019 2,43x
Capitalization 75 625 M
Technical analysis trends CONOCOPHILLIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 75,1 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew J. Fox Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald Evert Wallette Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Harald Johan Norvik Independent Director
Robert A. Niblock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS5.36%75 625
CNOOC LTD5.26%73 149
EOG RESOURCES13.37%57 671
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION8.31%50 564
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD7.26%32 696
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD-6.84%25 243
