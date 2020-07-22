ConocoPhillips to Acquire Additional Montney Acreage From Kelt Exploration

By Kimberly Chin

ConocoPhillips has agreed to acquire acreage in western Canada from Kelt Exploration Ltd. for about $375 million in cash, as the company expands its reach into the liquids-rich area.

The company will acquire 140,000 acres in the Montney zone, adjacent to the company's existing position in the area, ConocoPhillips said.

The deal will add more than 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent of high-value resource with an attractive supply cost, the company said. Production associated with the acquired asset is expected to be around 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, it added.

ConocoPhillips will also assume roughly $30 million in financing obligation for the partially owned infrastructure.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com