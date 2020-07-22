Log in
ConocoPhillips

CONOCOPHILLIPS

(COP)
  Report
News 


ConocoPhillips to Acquire Additional Montney Acreage From Kelt Exploration

07/22/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

ConocoPhillips has agreed to acquire acreage in western Canada from Kelt Exploration Ltd. for about $375 million in cash, as the company expands its reach into the liquids-rich area.

The company will acquire 140,000 acres in the Montney zone, adjacent to the company's existing position in the area, ConocoPhillips said.

The deal will add more than 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent of high-value resource with an attractive supply cost, the company said. Production associated with the acquired asset is expected to be around 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, it added.

ConocoPhillips will also assume roughly $30 million in financing obligation for the partially owned infrastructure.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACREAGE HOLDINGS, INC. 1.56% 2.61 Delayed Quote.-56.59%
CONOCOPHILLIPS -1.85% 40.89 Delayed Quote.-35.94%
KELT EXPLORATION LTD. -1.64% 1.8 Delayed Quote.-62.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.77% 44.28 Delayed Quote.-34.58%
WTI 0.90% 41.91 Delayed Quote.-33.49%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 902 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 720 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,6x
Yield 2020 4,13%
Capitalization 43 851 M 43 851 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 10 400
Free-Float 59,4%
Chart CONOCOPHILLIPS

ConocoPhillips Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener

Technical analysis trends CONOCOPHILLIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 50,88 $
Last Close Price 40,89 $
Spread / Highest target 56,5%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew J. Fox Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald Evert Wallette Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Niblock Lead Independent Director
Jody L. Freeman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS-35.94%44 677
CNOOC LIMITED-32.48%49 539
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-39.80%29 347
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-39.21%22 432
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-35.98%16 935
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-61.93%15 669
