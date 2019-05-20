ConocoPhillips : to Hold Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, July 30

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) will host a conference call webcast on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. EDT to discuss second-quarter 2019 financial and operating results. The company’s financial and operating results will be released before the market opens on July 30.

To access the webcast, visit ConocoPhillips’ Investor Relations site, www.conocophillips.com/investor, and click on the "Register" link in the Investor Presentations section. You should register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The event will be archived and available for replay later the same day. The presentation, along with a transcript, will also be available on the Investor Relations site.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is the world’s largest independent E&P company based on production and proved reserves. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 17 countries, $71 billion of total assets, and approximately 10,800 employees as of March 31, 2019. Production excluding Libya averaged 1,318 MBOED for the three months ended March 31, 2019, and proved reserves were 5.3 BBOE as of Dec. 31, 2018. For more information, go to www.conocophillips.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE "SAFE HARBOR" PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements.

