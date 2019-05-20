ConocoPhillips : to Hold Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, July 30

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) will host a conference call webcast on
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. EDT to discuss second-quarter 2019
financial and operating results. The company’s financial and operating
results will be released before the market opens on July 30.
To access the webcast, visit ConocoPhillips’ Investor Relations site, www.conocophillips.com/investor,
and click on the "Register" link in the Investor Presentations section.
You should register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the
webcast. The event will be archived and available for replay later the
same day. The presentation, along with a transcript, will also be
available on the Investor Relations site.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips is the world’s largest independent E&P company based on
production and proved reserves. Headquartered in Houston, Texas,
ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 17 countries, $71
billion of total assets, and approximately 10,800 employees as of March
31, 2019. Production excluding Libya averaged 1,318 MBOED for the three
months ended March 31, 2019, and proved reserves were 5.3 BBOE as of
Dec. 31, 2018. For more information, go to www.conocophillips.com
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE
"SAFE HARBOR" PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT
OF 1995
This news release contains forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated
results of operations, business strategies, and other aspects of our
operations or operating results. In many cases you can identify
forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate,"
"estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan,"
"potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective,"
"projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "on
track," "target" and other similar words. However, the absence of these
words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. Where,
in any forward-looking statement, the company expresses an expectation
or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed
in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, there
can be no assurance that such expectation or belief will result or be
achieved. The actual results of operations can and will be affected by a
variety of risks and other matters including, but not limited to changes
in commodity prices; changes in expected levels of oil and gas reserves
or production; operating hazards, drilling risks, unsuccessful
exploratory activities; difficulties in developing new products and
manufacturing processes; unexpected cost increases or technical
difficulties in constructing, maintaining, or modifying company
facilities; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing global
climate change or other environmental concerns; investment in and
development of competing or alternative energy sources; disruptions or
interruptions impacting the transportation for our oil and gas
production; international monetary conditions and exchange rate
fluctuations; changes in international trade relationships, including
the imposition of trade restrictions or tariffs on any materials or
products (such as aluminum and steel) used in the operation of our
business; our ability to collect payments when due under our settlement
agreement with PDVSA; our ability to collect payments from the
government of Venezuela as ordered by the ICSID; our ability to
liquidate the common stock issued to us by Cenovus Energy Inc. at prices
we deem acceptable, or at all; our ability to complete our announced
dispositions or acquisitions on the timeline currently anticipated, if
at all; the possibility that regulatory approvals for our announced
dispositions or acquisitions will not be received on a timely basis, if
at all, or that such approvals may require modification to the terms of
our announced dispositions, acquisitions or our remaining business;
business disruptions during or following our announced dispositions or
acquisitions, including the diversion of management time and attention;
the ability to deploy net proceeds from our announced dispositions in
the manner and timeframe we currently anticipate, if at all; potential
liability for remedial actions under existing or future environmental
regulations; potential liability resulting from pending or future
litigation; the impact of competition and consolidation in the oil and
gas industry; limited access to capital or significantly higher cost of
capital related to illiquidity or uncertainty in the domestic or
international financial markets; general domestic and international
economic and political conditions; changes in tax, environmental and
other laws applicable to our business; and disruptions resulting from
extraordinary weather events, civil unrest, war, terrorism or cyber
attack. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those described in the forward-looking statements
include other economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors
affecting our business generally as set forth in our filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless legally required,
ConocoPhillips undertakes no obligation to update publicly any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
