Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ConocoPhillips    COP

CONOCOPHILLIPS

(COP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ConocoPhillips : to Hold Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, July 30

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/20/2019 | 12:46pm EDT

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) will host a conference call webcast on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. EDT to discuss second-quarter 2019 financial and operating results. The company’s financial and operating results will be released before the market opens on July 30.

To access the webcast, visit ConocoPhillips’ Investor Relations site, www.conocophillips.com/investor, and click on the "Register" link in the Investor Presentations section. You should register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The event will be archived and available for replay later the same day. The presentation, along with a transcript, will also be available on the Investor Relations site.

--- # # # ---

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is the world’s largest independent E&P company based on production and proved reserves. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 17 countries, $71 billion of total assets, and approximately 10,800 employees as of March 31, 2019. Production excluding Libya averaged 1,318 MBOED for the three months ended March 31, 2019, and proved reserves were 5.3 BBOE as of Dec. 31, 2018. For more information, go to www.conocophillips.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE "SAFE HARBOR" PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, and other aspects of our operations or operating results. In many cases you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "on track," "target" and other similar words. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. Where, in any forward-looking statement, the company expresses an expectation or belief as to future results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, there can be no assurance that such expectation or belief will result or be achieved. The actual results of operations can and will be affected by a variety of risks and other matters including, but not limited to changes in commodity prices; changes in expected levels of oil and gas reserves or production; operating hazards, drilling risks, unsuccessful exploratory activities; difficulties in developing new products and manufacturing processes; unexpected cost increases or technical difficulties in constructing, maintaining, or modifying company facilities; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing global climate change or other environmental concerns; investment in and development of competing or alternative energy sources; disruptions or interruptions impacting the transportation for our oil and gas production; international monetary conditions and exchange rate fluctuations; changes in international trade relationships, including the imposition of trade restrictions or tariffs on any materials or products (such as aluminum and steel) used in the operation of our business; our ability to collect payments when due under our settlement agreement with PDVSA; our ability to collect payments from the government of Venezuela as ordered by the ICSID; our ability to liquidate the common stock issued to us by Cenovus Energy Inc. at prices we deem acceptable, or at all; our ability to complete our announced dispositions or acquisitions on the timeline currently anticipated, if at all; the possibility that regulatory approvals for our announced dispositions or acquisitions will not be received on a timely basis, if at all, or that such approvals may require modification to the terms of our announced dispositions, acquisitions or our remaining business; business disruptions during or following our announced dispositions or acquisitions, including the diversion of management time and attention; the ability to deploy net proceeds from our announced dispositions in the manner and timeframe we currently anticipate, if at all; potential liability for remedial actions under existing or future environmental regulations; potential liability resulting from pending or future litigation; the impact of competition and consolidation in the oil and gas industry; limited access to capital or significantly higher cost of capital related to illiquidity or uncertainty in the domestic or international financial markets; general domestic and international economic and political conditions; changes in tax, environmental and other laws applicable to our business; and disruptions resulting from extraordinary weather events, civil unrest, war, terrorism or cyber attack. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include other economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors affecting our business generally as set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless legally required, ConocoPhillips undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONOCOPHILLIPS
12:46pCONOCOPHILLIPS : to Hold Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, Jul..
BU
05/16CONOCOPHILLIPS : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/14ConocoPhillips will not chase expensive Permian deals, CEO says
RE
05/10CONOCOPHILLIPS : LME appoints first chairwoman in its history
RE
05/10CONOCOPHILLIPS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/09New Colorado environmental law stalls oil investment
RE
05/03CONOCOPHILLIPS : Grows 'Big 3' Lower 48 Production by 30%
AQ
05/02CONOCOPHILLIPS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
05/01CONOCOPHILLIPS : Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results, Operating Plan Continues to..
AQ
05/01CONOCOPHILLIPS : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 38 452 M
EBIT 2019 9 281 M
Net income 2019 5 679 M
Debt 2019 5 943 M
Yield 2019 2,00%
P/E ratio 2019 13,33
P/E ratio 2020 13,63
EV / Sales 2019 1,98x
EV / Sales 2020 1,91x
Capitalization 70 184 M
Chart CONOCOPHILLIPS
Duration : Period :
ConocoPhillips Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONOCOPHILLIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 80,0 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew J. Fox Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald Evert Wallette Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Harald Johan Norvik Independent Director
Robert A. Niblock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS-0.40%70 184
CNOOC LTD10.03%75 722
EOG RESOURCES INC.6.66%53 982
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-14.04%39 458
ANADARKO PETROLEUM65.63%36 459
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD11.32%32 626
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About