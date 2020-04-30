Log in
Conifer Holdings Schedules First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call/Webcast for Thursday, May 14, 2020

04/30/2020 | 10:01am EDT

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:CNFR) will hold a conference call/webcast on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.  The Company expects to release its first quarter financial results on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 after the close of the market.

Investors, analysts, employees and the general public are invited to listen to the conference call via:

Webcast:On the Event Calendar at IR.CNFRH.com
Conference Call:844-868-8843 (domestic) or 412-317-6589 (international)

The webcast will be archived on the Conifer Holdings website at IR.CNFRH.com.

Individuals who listen to the call should refer to Conifer Holdings’ audited consolidated financial statements and related notes included in its annual form 10-K, filed on March 12, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About Conifer Holdings
Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a specialty market property and casualty insurance holding company based in Michigan.  Across all 50 states, Conifer offers tailored niche insurance coverage for both commercial and personal lines insureds.  The Company is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol CNFR, and additional information is available on the Company's website at IR.CNFRH.com.

For Further Information:
Jessica Gulis, 248.559.0840
ir@cnfrh.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
