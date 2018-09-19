Conroy Gold And Natural Resources : & Natural Resources Plc - Holding in Company

19 September 2018
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
(“Conroy Gold” or “the Company”)
Holding in Company
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, was informed today that Mr Philip Hannigan is now beneficially interested in 1,761,576 ordinary shares of €0.001 in the Company, equal to approximately 7.43 per cent of the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.
For further information please contact:
|Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
|Tel: +353-1-479-6180
|Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
|
|Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
|Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
|Virginia Bull/Nick Harriss
|
|Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)
|Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
|Jonathan Evans
|
|Lothbury Financial Services
|Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
|Michael Padley
|
|Hall Communications
|Tel: +353-1-660-9377
|Don Hall
|
Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com