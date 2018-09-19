Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Conroy Gold And Natural Resources Plc    CGNR   IE00BZ4BTZ13

CONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RESOURCES PLC (CGNR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Conroy Gold And Natural Resources : & Natural Resources Plc - Holding in Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 02:16pm CEST

                                                                        19 September 2018

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

(“Conroy Gold” or “the Company”)

Holding in Company

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, was informed today that Mr Philip Hannigan is now beneficially interested in 1,761,576 ordinary shares of €0.001 in the Company, equal to approximately 7.43 per cent of the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc Tel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Virginia Bull/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker) Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
Lothbury Financial Services Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com  


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RE
02:16pCONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RESOURCES : & Natural Resources Plc - Holding in Company
PR
08/31CONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RESOURCES : Placing to raise GBP500,000
AQ
08/28CONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RESOURCES : Placing to raise £500,000
PU
08/28CONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RESOURCES : & Natural Resources Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
08/08CONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RESOURCES : Exploration Target Increased to Potential 8...
AQ
08/02CONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RESOURCES : Exploration Target Increased to Potential 8...
PU
08/02CONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RESOURCES : & Natural Resources Plc - Exploration Target..
PR
07/11CONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RESOURCES : Additional High Gold Grades Discovered At Cl..
PU
07/11CONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RESOURCES : & Natural Resources Plc - Additional High Go..
PR
06/18CONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RESOURCES : & Natural Resources Plc - Further intercepts..
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.