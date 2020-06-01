Conroy Gold and Natural Resources : & Natural Resources Plc - Holdings in Company

|
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
|
|
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:
|Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC
|2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other (please specify):
|
|
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:
|SANDERSON CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD
|4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):
|
|5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:
|26 MAY 2020
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|01 JUNE 2020
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached:
|3%
|
|
|
|
|
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
if possible using
the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number
of
Shares
|Number
of
Voting
Rights
|Number
of shares
|Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
|Direct
|Indirect
|Direct
|Indirect
|
|-
|-
|833,333
|833,333
|
|>3%
|
|
|
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
date xiii
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.
|% of voting
rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration date
|Exercise/
Conversion period
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|Nominal
|Delta
|
|
|
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|833,333
|3.18%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|