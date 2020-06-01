Conroy Gold and Natural Resources : & Natural Resources Plc - Holdings in Company

Log in
CONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RESOURCES PLC

CONROY GOLD AND NATURAL RESOURCES PLC

(CGNR)
06/01/2020 | 11:42am EDT
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:		 Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:		 SANDERSON CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
 (if different from 3.):
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:		 26 MAY 2020
6. Date on which issuer notified: 01 JUNE 2020
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: 		3%

   

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		 Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		 Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		 Number
of
Voting
Rights		 Number
of shares		 Number of voting
rights		 % of  voting rights
Direct Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
- - 833,333 833,333 >3%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		 Expiration
date xiii		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		 % of voting
rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		 Exercise price Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion period 		Number of voting rights instrument refers to % of voting rights
Nominal Delta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights
833,333 3.18%

   

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:

13. Additional information:
 
14. Contact name:
15. Contact telephone number:

