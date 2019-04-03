Conroy Gold And Natural Resources : Holding in Company

3 April 2019

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

Holding in Company

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, was informed today that Mr Philip Hannigan is now beneficially interested in 1,961,577 ordinary shares of €0.001 in the Company, equal to approximately 8.28 per cent of the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.