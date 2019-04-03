Conroy Gold And Natural Resources : Holding in Company

Log in
3 April 2019

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

Holding in Company

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, was informed today that Mr Philip Hannigan is now beneficially interested in 1,961,577 ordinary shares of €0.001 in the Company, equal to approximately 8.28 per cent of the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

Tel: +353-1-479-6180

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Tel: +44-20-3328-5656

Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss

Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)

Tel: +44-20-3463-5000

Jonathan Evans

Lothbury Financial Services

Tel: +44-20-3290-0707

Michael Padley

Hall Communications

Tel: +353-1-660-9377

Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com

Disclaimer

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 18:26:05 UTC
