Conroy Gold And Natural Resources : New gold zone at Slieve Glah

14 August 2019

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

NEW GOLD ZONE DISCOVERED AT SLIEVE GLAH TARGET

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development Company focused on Ireland and Finland, is pleased to report that assay results from two 'Scout' drill holes have identified a new gold zone on Target Area 1 of its Slieve Glah exploration property on its licence area in the Longford - Down Massif in Ireland.

Highlights:

Drilling identifies 11 metre new zone of gold mineralisation in Slieve Glah Target Area 1

Both drill holes intersect gold

The new gold zone is located over 1.5km from the gold mineralised zone in Slieve Glah Target Area 2 and over 5.5km from the gold mineralisation in Slieve Glah Target Area 4

Two 'Scout' drill holes, totalling 308 metres, were drilled in Slieve Glah Target Area 1. The first drill hole intersected low grade gold mineralisation in bedrock of 1.0 metre at 0.5 g/t Au from 95.0m down hole and 1.0 metre at 0.3 g/t Au from 87.5m down hole in a zone of 11m @ 0.1 g/t Au from 86m. The second hole intersected 4.0 metres of 0.1 g/t Au from 124.0m down hole. The discovery of gold in bedrock together with extensive sulphide mineralisation proves the presence of the mineralising system, which the Directors believe provides a solid starting point for further exploration.

The new zone of gold mineralisation identified is located over 1.5km from where previous drilling and trenching discovered gold in Target Area 2 and is over 5.5km from the gold- in-bedrock intersected by drilling on Target Area 4 (as announced by the Company on 3 July 2019). Information from this recent work will help focus on locations where the