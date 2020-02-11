Log in
CONSOL Energy : Releases 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report

02/11/2020 | 01:01pm EST

CANONSBURG, Pa., Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) has released its 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report. The 2nd Corporate Sustainability Report as a stand-alone publicly traded coal company highlights CONSOL's responsible business practices and dedication to safety, compliance and continuous improvement. It outlines key objectives and the implementation of innovative and industry-leading projects to incorporate sustainability throughout the entire coal life cycle.

(PRNewsfoto/CONSOL Energy Inc.)

The report emphasizes management's approach to sustainability efforts that differentiate CONSOL from other domestic and international coal companies. Included are extensive disclosures of health and safety performance along with progress made on environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives that will help drive the company forward.

Following are key highlights included in the report:

  • An employee incident rate 31% lower than the national average
  • An environmental compliance record exceeding 99.9% for the 6th consecutive year
  • A 42% reduction in surface, ground, and municipal water withdrawals.

President and Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Brock stated, "While Environmental, Social, and Governance considerations have recently evolved as a business designation, at CONSOL, ESG has his­torically been integrated into our long-standing commitment to be the safest, most responsible coal operator in the world. 2019 was a year of Forward Progress at CONSOL Energy, one in which we outlined sustainability goals that enhance employee safety, reduce environmental impacts, benefit stakeholders, and increase operational efficiencies."

The report is available at http://www.consolenergy.com/sustainability.

Media Contact:
Zach Smith, at (724) 416-8291
zacherysmith@consolenergy.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consol-energy-releases-2019-corporate-sustainability-report-301003000.html

SOURCE CONSOL Energy Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
