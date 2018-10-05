Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc    CNSL

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC (CNSL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Consolidated Communications : $10,000 Raised at Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving Collection Site at Consolidated Communications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 10:43pm CEST

Local veterans, company employees collect funds for Operation Honor Guard in Mattoon, Ill. during 13-hour event

MATTOON, Ill. - Oct. 5, 2018 - Consolidated Communications employees and local veterans collected more than $10,000 during the Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving on Oct. 4 at the company's corporate office in Mattoon, Ill.

Operation Honor Guard provides charitable assistance in the form of grants to organizations that provide military funerals for veterans and service members. The funding will help outfit the members in dress uniforms to conduct military services.

Throughout the 13-hour collection period, more than 50 veterans from Mattoon, Arcola, Neoga and Sigel accepted donations from the public and local businesses at the drive-through collection point. Consolidated Communications employees helped organize the local Day of Giving and employees volunteered to manage traffic, count donations and host the veterans throughout the day. The Mattoon Fire Department supported the effort by displaying a giant U.S. Flag in the parking lot.

Donations from the Mattoon Day of Giving collection site will be distributed by the nonprofit, based in Danville, Ill., to local honor guard units that sent volunteers.

'For the second year now, Consolidated employees have rallied behind the effort to host our veteran guests and support the event,' said Michael Smith, chief marketing officer at Consolidated Communications. 'While employees helped to manage the event and ensure it ran smoothly, spending the day with the veterans was truly a highlight. We are passionate about supporting Operation Honor Guard and proud to be involved as one way we can say 'thank you' to those who served.

In addition to the monies gathered in Mattoon, Consolidated also supported the event by making a corporate contribution of $5,000 to Operation Honor Guard.

Thank you to the local businesses that also supported the effort with contributions, including KC Summers, Doehring, Winders & Co. LLP and the Area Educational Credit Union.

About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses of all sizes, and wireless companies and carriers, across a 23-state service area. Leveraging its advanced fiber optic network spanning more than 36,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. Headquartered in Mattoon, Ill., Caonsolidated Communications has been providing services in many of its markets for more than a century.

About Operation Honor Guard

Operation Honor Guard 's mission is to outfit every honor guard member throughout the United States. Operation Honor Guard is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides grants to veterans service organizations to purchase uniforms, caps, shoes, flags and other items necessary to respectfully perform funeral services for military and service personnel.

Disclaimer

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 20:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATION
10:43pCONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : $10,000 Raised at Operation Honor Guard Day of Giv..
PU
10/02CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : to Host Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving Site
PU
09/24CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Expands Fiber Network and Broadband Services to Wi..
PU
09/18CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Nationwide Test of Emergency Alert Systems Resched..
PU
09/18CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : 35th Annual Special Olympics Family Festival Draws..
PU
09/18CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Launches New Data and Voice Offering for Small and..
AQ
09/17CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Launches New Data and Voice Offering for Small and..
AQ
09/14CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Nationwide Test of Emergency Alert Systems Set for..
PU
09/10CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : On-Site Volunteer Registration Open Saturday Morni..
PU
09/10Consolidated Communications Launches On-site Secure Solution in Northern New ..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/03REPORT : Four trade groups sue over California net neutrality 
09/30California makes toughest net neutrality law, and DOJ sues 
09/20Fredrik Followers Favored 40 As Most Mentioned September Equities & Funds 
09/04Telecom drags as worst sector today 
08/31California Senate rallies votes for tough net neutrality bill 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 391 M
EBIT 2018 30,0 M
Net income 2018 -46,6 M
Debt 2018 2 328 M
Yield 2018 11,6%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,36x
EV / Sales 2019 2,44x
Capitalization 948 M
Chart CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 13,2 $
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Robert Udell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Currey Non-Executive Chairman
Gabe Waggoner Vice President-Operations
Steven L. Childers Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Tom White Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC9.19%948
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.57%227 339
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-6.12%86 369
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-4.93%77 029
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%44 909
ORANGE-5.15%42 008
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.