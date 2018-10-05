Consolidated Communications : $10,000 Raised at Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving Collection Site at Consolidated Communications

Local veterans, company employees collect funds for Operation Honor Guard in Mattoon, Ill. during 13-hour event

MATTOON, Ill. - Oct. 5, 2018 - Consolidated Communications employees and local veterans collected more than $10,000 during the Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving on Oct. 4 at the company's corporate office in Mattoon, Ill.

Operation Honor Guard provides charitable assistance in the form of grants to organizations that provide military funerals for veterans and service members. The funding will help outfit the members in dress uniforms to conduct military services.

Throughout the 13-hour collection period, more than 50 veterans from Mattoon, Arcola, Neoga and Sigel accepted donations from the public and local businesses at the drive-through collection point. Consolidated Communications employees helped organize the local Day of Giving and employees volunteered to manage traffic, count donations and host the veterans throughout the day. The Mattoon Fire Department supported the effort by displaying a giant U.S. Flag in the parking lot.

Donations from the Mattoon Day of Giving collection site will be distributed by the nonprofit, based in Danville, Ill., to local honor guard units that sent volunteers.

'For the second year now, Consolidated employees have rallied behind the effort to host our veteran guests and support the event,' said Michael Smith, chief marketing officer at Consolidated Communications. 'While employees helped to manage the event and ensure it ran smoothly, spending the day with the veterans was truly a highlight. We are passionate about supporting Operation Honor Guard and proud to be involved as one way we can say 'thank you' to those who served.

In addition to the monies gathered in Mattoon, Consolidated also supported the event by making a corporate contribution of $5,000 to Operation Honor Guard.

Thank you to the local businesses that also supported the effort with contributions, including KC Summers, Doehring, Winders & Co. LLP and the Area Educational Credit Union.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses of all sizes, and wireless companies and carriers, across a 23-state service area. Leveraging its advanced fiber optic network spanning more than 36,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. Headquartered in Mattoon, Ill., Caonsolidated Communications has been providing services in many of its markets for more than a century.

About Operation Honor Guard

Operation Honor Guard 's mission is to outfit every honor guard member throughout the United States. Operation Honor Guard is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides grants to veterans service organizations to purchase uniforms, caps, shoes, flags and other items necessary to respectfully perform funeral services for military and service personnel.