News Summary

Consolidated Communications : Announces Scholarship Opportunity for High School Seniors in Minnesota

01/21/2019 | 02:19pm EST

MANKATO, Minn. - Jan. 21, 2019 - Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced a scholarship opportunity for high school seniors in the company's southern Minnesota service area. Six selected candidates will receive a one-time $2,000 scholarship from the Minnesota Telecom Alliance Foundation.

Two types of scholarships will be awarded:

  • One $2,000 Telecom Scholarship: to be eligible, applicants must be majoring in either Telecommunications or Information Technology (IT) as a university, college or technical college, and must be a Minnesota resident.

  • One of five $2,000 General Scholarships: to be eligible, applicants must be attending post-secondary education at a university, college or technical college, be a Minnesota resident, and the applicant's family must subscribe to at least one service from Consolidated Communications.

A telecom alliance panel will review each application and select finalists based on the applicant's grades, academic achievements and extra-curricular activities. Preference to receive the scholarships is given to students who have an interest in information or telecommunications technology and rural communities. Students can learn more about the scholarship and download the application at: www.mnta.org/resource/resmgr/MTA_Scholarship_Form_2019.pdf

Applications must be submitted to Consolidated Communications by February 22, 2019. Students should send them to:

Consolidated Communications
Attn: Chastity Valvick
221 East Hickory Street
Mankato, MN 56002

The company will complete the last page of the application upon receiving it.

Consolidated Communications is pleased to have this opportunity to make an investment in our community by helping young people further their education. The Minnesota Telecom Alliance Foundation is part of the Minnesota Telecom Alliance, a trade association representing 44 telecommunications providers in the state.

About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses of all sizes, and wireless companies and carriers, across a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber optic network spanning 38,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. Consolidated's 3,800 employees are dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live.

Disclaimer

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 19:18:07 UTC
