Consolidated Communications Bolsters Rural Maine Communities with Increased Internet Speeds and Access to Enhanced Services

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. , (NASDAQ: CNSL) continues to deploy broadband Internet services to unserved and underserved rural communities in Maine and today announced that it exceeded its 2018 year-end Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Connect America Fund, Phase 2, (CAF II) program goals. To date, the Company has completed 304 broadband projects or more than 80 percent of its funded locations, exceeding the 60-percent 2018 program requirement. When the program ends in 2020, Consolidated Communications will bring broadband services to a minimum of 35,500 eligible, underserved locations in Maine.



“Residents in these rural communities – some of which lacked internet connectivity altogether – now have broadband internet with speeds of 10 Mbps up to 100 Gigabits,” said Michael Shultz, vice president of regulatory and public policy at Consolidated Communications. “Consolidated Communications is committed to bringing faster broadband speeds and enhanced services to Maine. And, we’re continuing to invest to offer enhanced products and services, and increased network reliability and stability.”

Consolidated’s participation in the CAF II program has especially benefited seven municipalities: Fort Fairfield, Madison, Millinocket-East Millinocket-Medway, Brooklin, Dover-Foxcroft-Guilford-Greenville, Bingham and Greenbush. The Company accepted $13.3 million in annual CAF II funding for Maine to expand broadband services in the state. This investment has made possible the extension of more than 500 fiber miles serving more than 21,000 Maine residences in rural areas of the state.

The FCC CAF II program expands access to voice and broadband services in areas where it is unavailable by providing funds to local service providers to subsidize the cost of building new network infrastructure or performing network upgrades. It is a multi-year program that began in 2015 and will be completed by 2020.

Last year, Consolidated Communications upgraded more than 500,000 passings across Northern New England, offering faster speeds to residents and small businesses. More than 200,000 of those passings are located in Maine. Upgraded homes and businesses throughout New England now can get speeds two to three times faster than what was previously available. Additionally, consumers now have access to the latest, on-demand streaming content including: HBO Now®, DIRECTV NowSM, and fuboTV. The company’s MyCCIAccount.com center enables existing customers to place new orders and upgrade services online. Visit https://www.consolidated.com/progress to find more details about Consolidated’s work in Northern New England.

Customers may check to see if Consolidated Communications broadband services are available in their area by visiting https://www.consolidated.com/residential/internet.

