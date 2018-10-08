Consolidated Communications Expands its Advanced Unified Communications Offering

ProConnect provides businesses with more tools to increase productivity and efficiency



MATTOON, Ill., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced significant enhancements to the Company’s Unified Communications solution, ProConnect , providing businesses with more advanced communication and collaboration tools. Being at the forefront of Unified Communications (UC) solutions, Consolidated Communications has extensive expertise in helping businesses transition to a cloud-based service that will reduce operating costs, provide increased flexibility and scalability, and enhanced messaging and mobility.

Consolidated’s industry-leading Unified Communications solution offers: a suite of communication and collaboration applications that make calling, messaging and meeting simple, from anywhere and on any device, all through a single intuitive application. ProConnect also provides businesses with powerful tools like video conferencing, web meetings, desktop sharing, mobile client, instant messaging, presence, call handling and more. These tools easily integrate into many of today’s most common business applications.

“Having the power to easily connect from anywhere is essential to today’s mobile workforce,” said Doug Abolt, vice president of commercial product management at Consolidated Communications. “When there’s a disjointed communications process, businesses may experience up to a 40 percent drop in productivity. Our comprehensive Unified Communications solution helps businesses move forward, and improve communications with a seamless experience. According to Forrester Research, businesses that implement a UC solution report a 72 percent increase in productivity and a 91 percent uptick in improved collaboration.”

Consolidated is pleased to be working with BroadSoft, now a part of Cisco, to offer an industry-leading platform that delivers a best-in-class UC experience, with full redundancy and a carrier-grade system.

“Consolidated Communications is a leader in providing advanced Unified Communications technology to businesses across the nation,” said Jonathan Reid, managing director, BroadSoft Worldwide Sales. “As IT managers look to address the high demand for access to collaborative technologies on a variety of devices, Consolidated’s relationship with BroadSoft allows for the easy deployment of the most advanced UC technologies, helping businesses to improve employee productivity and enhance the customer experience.”

Leveraging Consolidated’s diverse and redundant national fiber network, Unified Communications gives businesses a simplified approach to high-quality communications and the implementation of advanced communications more widely with less investment in time and costs.

Consolidated Communications will be hosting a webinar on Oct. 25 for businesses interested learning more about maximizing the benefits of Unified Communications. Learn more about Consolidated’s Unified Communications solutions at https://www.consolidated.com/proconnect .

