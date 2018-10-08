Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc    CNSL

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC (CNSL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Consolidated Communications Expands its Advanced Unified Communications Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 05:02pm CEST

ProConnect provides businesses with more tools to increase productivity and efficiency

MATTOON, Ill., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced significant enhancements to the Company’s Unified Communications solution, ProConnect, providing businesses with more advanced communication and collaboration tools. Being at the forefront of Unified Communications (UC) solutions, Consolidated Communications has extensive expertise in helping businesses transition to a cloud-based service that will reduce operating costs, provide increased flexibility and scalability, and enhanced messaging and mobility.

Consolidated’s industry-leading Unified Communications solution offers: a suite of communication and collaboration applications that make calling, messaging and meeting simple, from anywhere and on any device, all through a single intuitive application. ProConnect also provides businesses with powerful tools like video conferencing, web meetings, desktop sharing, mobile client, instant messaging, presence, call handling and more.  These tools easily integrate into many of today’s most common business applications.

“Having the power to easily connect from anywhere is essential to today’s mobile workforce,” said Doug Abolt, vice president of commercial product management at Consolidated Communications. “When there’s a disjointed communications process, businesses may experience up to a 40 percent drop in productivity. Our comprehensive Unified Communications solution helps businesses move forward, and improve communications with a seamless experience. According to Forrester Research, businesses that implement a UC solution report a 72 percent increase in productivity and a 91 percent uptick in improved collaboration.”

Consolidated is pleased to be working with BroadSoft, now a part of Cisco, to offer an industry-leading platform that delivers a best-in-class UC experience, with full redundancy and a carrier-grade system.

“Consolidated Communications is a leader in providing advanced Unified Communications technology to businesses across the nation,” said Jonathan Reid, managing director, BroadSoft Worldwide Sales. “As IT managers look to address the high demand for access to collaborative technologies on a variety of devices, Consolidated’s relationship with BroadSoft allows for the easy deployment of the most advanced UC technologies, helping businesses to improve employee productivity and enhance the customer experience.”

Leveraging Consolidated’s diverse and redundant national fiber network, Unified Communications gives businesses a simplified approach to high-quality communications and the implementation of advanced communications more widely with less investment in time and costs.

Consolidated Communications will be hosting a webinar on Oct. 25 for businesses interested learning more about maximizing the benefits of Unified Communications. Learn more about Consolidated’s Unified Communications solutions at https://www.consolidated.com/proconnect.

About Consolidated Communications 
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses of all sizes, and wireless companies and carriers, across a 23-state service area.  Leveraging its advanced fiber optic network spanning more than 36,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: data, voice, video, managed services, cloud computing and wireless backhaul.  Headquartered in Mattoon, Ill., Consolidated Communications has been providing services in many of its markets for more than a century.

Contact:
Chastity Valvick, Consolidated Communications
507-387-1866, chastity.valvick@consolidated.com

Consolidated Communications.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATION
05:02pConsolidated Communications Expands its Advanced Unified Communications Offer..
GL
10/05CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : $10,000 Raised at Operation Honor Guard Day of Giv..
PU
10/02CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : to Host Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving Site
PU
09/24CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Expands Fiber Network and Broadband Services to Wi..
PU
09/18CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Nationwide Test of Emergency Alert Systems Resched..
PU
09/18CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : 35th Annual Special Olympics Family Festival Draws..
PU
09/18CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Launches New Data and Voice Offering for Small and..
AQ
09/17CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Launches New Data and Voice Offering for Small and..
AQ
09/14CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Nationwide Test of Emergency Alert Systems Set for..
PU
09/10CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : On-Site Volunteer Registration Open Saturday Morni..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/03REPORT : Four trade groups sue over California net neutrality 
09/30California makes toughest net neutrality law, and DOJ sues 
09/20Fredrik Followers Favored 40 As Most Mentioned September Equities & Funds 
09/04Telecom drags as worst sector today 
08/31California Senate rallies votes for tough net neutrality bill 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 391 M
EBIT 2018 30,0 M
Net income 2018 -46,6 M
Debt 2018 2 328 M
Yield 2018 11,7%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,35x
EV / Sales 2019 2,43x
Capitalization 942 M
Chart CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 13,2 $
Spread / Average Target -0,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Robert Udell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Currey Non-Executive Chairman
Gabe Waggoner Vice President-Operations
Steven L. Childers Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Tom White Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC8.45%942
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.80%227 009
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-6.12%86 832
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-5.27%76 894
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%44 904
ORANGE-5.66%41 855
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.