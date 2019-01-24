Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC (CNSL)
My previous session
News

Consolidated Communications : Foundation Awards $34,000 to Nonprofits in the Kansas City Area in 2018

01/24/2019 | 01:04pm EST

Employees donate in support of area agencies serving critical needs

Lenexa, Kan. - Jan. 24, 2019 - The Kansas chapter of the Consolidated Communications Foundation is pleased to announce it provided $34,390 to 62 nonprofit organizations in 2018.

The Consolidated Communications Foundation is funded by employee contributions and a matching gift from the company. The Foundation Board consists of Consolidated Communications employees and operates with no administration costs. This governance model allows 100 percent of donated funds to go directly to the nonprofit organizations providing service in the community.

'I'm proud of the impact our employees are making in our community through the Foundation,' said Heather Hussey, network provisioning supervisor and Kansas Foundation president at Consolidated Communications. 'Our local giving reflects the interest and passions of our employees. We've focused on agencies addressing hunger and homelessness, physical and mental health, and those supporting the welfare of animals in our community.'

Since 1992, the Consolidated Communications Foundation has given $5.5 million to nonprofits serving the local community.

In 2018 the Foundation awarded funds to:

  • 19 nonprofits providing health and mental health services, including:
    • KC CARE Health Center, Children's Mercy Kansas City, 261 Fearless Club KC;
  • 18 agencies serving children and families, including:
    • Ronald McDonald House, SAFEHOME, Sunflower House; and
  • 19 nonprofit agencies serving animals and cultural interests, including:

Consolidated Communications Foundation chapter in Kansas accepts funding requests year-round. More information about the Foundation is available at consolidated.com/foundation.

About Consolidated Communications Foundation
The Consolidated Communications Foundation was formed in 1992 and is funded through the generosity of current and retired employees through voluntary payroll contributions. Consolidated Communications provides an annual company gift to the Foundation. Over the years, the Consolidated Communications Foundation has given more than $5.5 million to nonprofit organizations benefiting communities in the company's service area. The Consolidated Communications Foundation is proud to support charitable organizations and initiatives that make the community a more vibrant place to live and work

About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses of all sizes, and wireless companies and carriers, across a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber optic network spanning 38,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. Consolidated's 3,800 employees are dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live.

Disclaimer

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 18:03:01 UTC
