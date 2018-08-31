Consolidated Communications : Friend-For-A-Day Volunteers Needed for Special Olympics Family Festival (SOFF)

35th annual festival expected to draw more than 700 athletes

MATTOON, Ill. - August 31, 2018 - Consolidated Communications is encouraging area residents and students to sign up for a rewarding, one-of-a-kind volunteer experience at the upcoming Special Olympics Family Festival (SOFF) on Saturday, Sept. 15.

More than 1,000 Friend-For-A-Day volunteers are needed for the festival held on the grounds of Lake Land College. Friends-For-a-Day are paired with Special Olympics athletes at the beginning of the day, escorting them through the tent city of non-competitive games and activities.

'I look forward to being a SOFF Friend-For-A-Day all year long,' said Laura Diltz, SOFF volunteer and Consolidated Communications employee. 'Being a friend is about giving the gift of you and your time and it's a great experience! I encourage people to give it a try. It could be one of the best experiences of your life.'

Diltz has served as a Friend for more than ten years to Maureen Nichols, 41, of Mattoon. 'I look forward to spending the day with Maureen and hanging out with her. She leads the way and we do what she likes,' Diltz explained.

Nichols has participated in SOFF for many years and also looks forward to seeing Diltz and her friends at the annual event. 'I'm excited to go and walk around the grounds and get popcorn and a drink,' she said. One of her favorite activities is joining in the singing and dancing at the stage before the event kicks off.

The minimum age requirement for general SOFF volunteers is 15 year of age and Friend-For-A-Day volunteers must be 16 or older.

SOFF is only open to registered volunteers and athletes and their family members. Visit consolidated.com/SOFFVolunteer to learn more about volunteering, register to help and watch a video highlighting the Friend-For-A-Day opportunity. SOFF is a non-smoking event. Learn more about the event by visiting our website at consolidated.com/SOFF. Volunteers can also call 800.434.SOFF or email soff@consolidated.com for more information.

SOFF was founded by Consolidated Communications in 1984 and is organized by its employees along with representatives from partner companies Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and First Mid Bank & Trust.

