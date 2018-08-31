Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc    CNSL

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC (CNSL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Consolidated Communications : Friend-For-A-Day Volunteers Needed for Special Olympics Family Festival (SOFF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 09:07pm CEST

35th annual festival expected to draw more than 700 athletes

MATTOON, Ill. - August 31, 2018 - Consolidated Communications is encouraging area residents and students to sign up for a rewarding, one-of-a-kind volunteer experience at the upcoming Special Olympics Family Festival (SOFF) on Saturday, Sept. 15.

More than 1,000 Friend-For-A-Day volunteers are needed for the festival held on the grounds of Lake Land College. Friends-For-a-Day are paired with Special Olympics athletes at the beginning of the day, escorting them through the tent city of non-competitive games and activities.

'I look forward to being a SOFF Friend-For-A-Day all year long,' said Laura Diltz, SOFF volunteer and Consolidated Communications employee. 'Being a friend is about giving the gift of you and your time and it's a great experience! I encourage people to give it a try. It could be one of the best experiences of your life.'

Diltz has served as a Friend for more than ten years to Maureen Nichols, 41, of Mattoon. 'I look forward to spending the day with Maureen and hanging out with her. She leads the way and we do what she likes,' Diltz explained.

Nichols has participated in SOFF for many years and also looks forward to seeing Diltz and her friends at the annual event. 'I'm excited to go and walk around the grounds and get popcorn and a drink,' she said. One of her favorite activities is joining in the singing and dancing at the stage before the event kicks off.

The minimum age requirement for general SOFF volunteers is 15 year of age and Friend-For-A-Day volunteers must be 16 or older.

SOFF is only open to registered volunteers and athletes and their family members. Visit consolidated.com/SOFFVolunteer to learn more about volunteering, register to help and watch a video highlighting the Friend-For-A-Day opportunity. SOFF is a non-smoking event. Learn more about the event by visiting our website at consolidated.com/SOFF. Volunteers can also call 800.434.SOFF or email soff@consolidated.com for more information.

SOFF was founded by Consolidated Communications in 1984 and is organized by its employees along with representatives from partner companies Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center and First Mid Bank & Trust.

About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses of all sizes, and wireless companies and carriers, across a 23-state service area. Leveraging its advanced fiber optic network spanning more than 36,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. Headquartered in Mattoon, Ill., Consolidated Communications has been providing services in many of its markets for more than a century.

Disclaimer

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 19:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATION
09:07pCONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Friend-For-A-Day Volunteers Needed for Special Oly..
PU
08/11CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Unions Ratify Labor Agreements in Northern New Eng..
AQ
08/10CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : workers in New England approve 3-year contracts
AQ
08/10THE LATEST : Consolidated CEO praises approving of labour pact
AQ
08/10Unions Ratify Labor Agreements in Northern New England
GL
08/07CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : unions hammer out tentative agreements on contract..
AQ
08/06CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Reaches Tentative Agreement with Unions in Norther..
AQ
08/05THE LATEST : Consolidated unions to vote this week on pacts
AQ
08/05Consolidated Communications Reaches Tentative Agreement with Unions in Northe..
GL
08/05THE LATEST : Consolidated, unions reach tentative agreements
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/27Consolidated Communications Is A Buy 
08/10After Hours Gainers / Losers (08/10/2018) 
08/06Top 10 August WallStar Communication Services Gains Were Led By Telefonica, C.. 
08/06Consolidated Communications inks an agreement with Unions in Northern New Eng.. 
08/04Consolidated Communications' (CNSL) CEO Bob Udell on Q2 2018 Results - Earnin.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 391 M
EBIT 2018 29,7 M
Net income 2018 -46,2 M
Debt 2018 2 328 M
Yield 2018 12,9%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,30x
EV / Sales 2019 2,37x
Capitalization 871 M
Chart CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 13,2 $
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Robert Udell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Currey Non-Executive Chairman
Gabe Waggoner Vice President-Operations
Steven L. Childers Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Tom White Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC-1.23%871
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.10%225 810
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-7.44%93 799
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-5.58%78 261
ORANGE-2.87%44 453
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%44 315
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.