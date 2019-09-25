Consolidated Communications Launches Microsoft Productivity Suite, Website and Email Management Services

MATTOON, Ill., Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, today introduced an expanded suite of services offering businesses an affordable, supported solution that enables easy collaboration, on-the-go productivity and an enhanced online presence.

The new services include the Microsoft Office 365 productivity platform with the Windows 10 operating system, simple device management and enhanced security that increases collaboration and teamwork, along with dependable email services and powerful, easy-to-use web design tools.

“These services provide everything our customers need to stay connected and be productive, wherever they are and whatever device they are using,” said Darren Peterson, vice president of commercial sales at Consolidated Communications. “The secure, reliable email service allows customers to quickly create, send and track promotional messages. And the Online Presence Builder is a powerful tool that makes beautiful, responsive website templates that look great on any device.”

Business customers can work anywhere with the latest versions of Office mobile apps including Word, Excel and PowerPoint that deliver on-the-go productivity and easy collaboration with documents stored in the cloud.



Consolidated’s domain services provide customized email with social media integration and built-in spam and antivirus tools. The Online Presence Builder requires no technical skills and simplifies website creation. Businesses can build their own responsive, customized website or choose the professional design option for a completely managed build with contemporary themes, SEO-enabled directory submissions and a dedicated website consultant to help effectively tell their story.

The expanded services come with Consolidated’s experienced and skilled implementation technicians and 24/7 support from our dedicated customer service team. And the comprehensive service is all offered for one convenient, subscription-based monthly fee with no up-front costs. There are plans for businesses of every size, and when added to Consolidated’s BusinessOne reliable data and voice solution, the services enable businesses to grow while spending less time managing technology.

BusinessOne, designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses, delivers advanced, flexible and reliable data and voice services at an affordable price.

