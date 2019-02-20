Log in
Nasdaq  >  Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc    CNSL

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC

(CNSL)
My previous session
News 
News

Consolidated Communications Launches Virtual Intelligent Agent Solution

02/20/2019

MATTOON, Ill., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced it has added a virtual intelligent agent application to its robust portfolio of products and services that improve and enhance how businesses communicate.

Consolidated’s virtual agent tool is a cloud-based, intelligent automation solution that enables businesses of all sizes to automate many of the routine and repetitive conversations handled by live agents. The intelligent agent application has a variety of skills, including: natural language processing with the ability to understand human speech in more than 100 languages and the capability to respond to speech in multiple languages, with a wide variety of voice options. Virtual agents leverage programmed skills to automate many tasks for callers, including: making appointments, resetting passwords, accepting payments, looking up orders, surveying customers and answering a wide variety of questions. The intelligent agent application can also conduct outbound calling tasks.

“Businesses can gain significant cost savings by freeing up live agents to focus on more pressing customer needs, which creates added value for our customer’s bottom line,” said Doug Abolt, vice president of commercial product marketing at Consolidated Communications. “With the number of calls utilizing voice recognition in the United States expected to grow from three percent to 25 percent over the next three years, we are pleased to be at the forefront of providing options for business to deliver an improved customer experience through an advanced, conversational interaction. Our virtual agent solution integrates seamlessly with Consolidated’s ProConnect Unified Communications call center solution. This is one more way in which we are making it easier for businesses to connect with their customers and clients.”

Consolidated is pleased to be partnering with Inference Solutions, a leading provider of intelligent virtual agent technology for service providers, to power the self-service solution.

“We are thrilled to join together with industry-leading service providers like Consolidated Communications,” said Callan Schebella, chief executive officer of Inference Solutions. “Paired with their proven communication offerings, the virtual agent application will provide even more value to their customers, backed by an experienced and dedicated team at Consolidated and their strong partnership with our team.”

Built with security in mind, the innovative intelligent agent solution is fully PCI-DSS and HIPAA compliant. Learn more about the intelligent agent application and how it connects businesses better.

About Consolidated Communications 
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 37,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

Contact:
Chastity Valvick, Consolidated Communications
507-387-1866, chastity.valvick@consolidated.com

CCI Logo & Tagline-300PPI (1).jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
