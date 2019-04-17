Consolidated Communications : Nate Miller Promoted to Area Service Manager at Consolidated Communications

MATTOON, Ill. - April 17, 2019 - Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced Nate Miller was recently promoted to Area Service Manager for the company's western Illinois service area.

Miller oversees field service technicians who are responsible for the installation, repair and maintenance of consumer service and business services in the region. He joined Consolidated Communications in 2007 as a field service technician.

'Nate has a strong reputation and has been a leader among his peers for many years,' said Brandon Walker, manager of Field Operations at Consolidated Communications. 'The relationships he's built over his 11-year career as a technician in the region will be an asset in this new role.'

Miller received his associates' degree in telecommunications from Lake Land College. He resides near Shelbyville with his wife, Rebecca, and has two children, Adalynn and Jaden.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 37,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit http://www.consolidated.com/ for more information.