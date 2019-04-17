Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc    CNSL

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC

(CNSL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Consolidated Communications : Nate Miller Promoted to Area Service Manager at Consolidated Communications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 06:28pm EDT

MATTOON, Ill. - April 17, 2019 - Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced Nate Miller was recently promoted to Area Service Manager for the company's western Illinois service area.

Miller oversees field service technicians who are responsible for the installation, repair and maintenance of consumer service and business services in the region. He joined Consolidated Communications in 2007 as a field service technician.

'Nate has a strong reputation and has been a leader among his peers for many years,' said Brandon Walker, manager of Field Operations at Consolidated Communications. 'The relationships he's built over his 11-year career as a technician in the region will be an asset in this new role.'

Miller received his associates' degree in telecommunications from Lake Land College. He resides near Shelbyville with his wife, Rebecca, and has two children, Adalynn and Jaden.

About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 37,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit http://www.consolidated.com/ for more information.

Disclaimer

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 22:27:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATION
06:28pCONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Nate Miller Promoted to Area Service Manager at Co..
PU
12:16pCONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Launches Next-Generation Cloud Secure
AQ
04/12CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Broadband solution approved by Brooklin voters
AQ
04/12CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Enhances DDoS Mitigation Solution to Provide Busin..
AQ
04/12CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/11CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Enhances DDoS Mitigation Solution to Provide Busin..
AQ
04/10CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Plans Public-Private Broadband Network in Rural Ma..
AQ
04/09CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : to Release First-Quarter 2019 Earnings on April 25
AQ
04/09CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : SNHU Arena Chooses Consolidated Communications as ..
PU
04/09CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Announces the Death of Founding Director and Forme..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 345 M
EBIT 2019 65,9 M
Net income 2019 -36,2 M
Debt 2019 2 282 M
Yield 2019 15,3%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,24x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,56x
Capitalization 731 M
Chart CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,8 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Robert Udell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Currey Non-Executive Chairman
Gabe Waggoner Vice President-Operations
Steven L. Childers Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Tom White Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC2.73%731
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS4.43%242 923
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP3.48%81 651
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.89%80 495
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 880
ORANGE3.00%43 857
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About