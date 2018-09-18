Log in
Consolidated Communications : Nationwide Test of Emergency Alert Systems Rescheduled for Oct. 3

0
09/18/2018 | 09:03pm CEST

Multimedia test messages will be sent to customers across the United States

Mattoon, Ill. - Sept. 18, 2018 - Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, is participating in the 2018 nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) on Oct. 3 at approximately 2:20 p.m. EDT. This test is being conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), The EAS test will be sent by radio stations, television stations, cable and satellite systems, and others. The EAS test, initially set for Sept. 20, was rescheduled due to hurricane activities.

For the first time, a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system test message will also be sent by participating wireless providers to all compatible mobile phones.

These alert systems play a critical role in building a prepared and resilient population. In localized testing, EAS and WEA alerts have proven to give residents more time to prepare and take action when emergencies strike.

To learn more, visit the FEMA website.

About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses of all sizes, and wireless companies and carriers, across a 23-state service area. Leveraging its advanced fiber optic network spanning more than 36,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: data, voice, video, managed services, cloud computing and wireless backhaul. Headquartered in Mattoon, Ill., Consolidated Communications has been providing services in many of its markets for more than a century.

Disclaimer

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 19:02:03 UTC
