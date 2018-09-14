Consolidated Communications : Nationwide Test of Emergency Alert Systems Set for September 20

Multimedia test messages will be sent to customers across the United States

Mattoon, Ill. - Sept. 14, 2018 - Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, is participating in the 2018 nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) on Sept. 20 at approximately 2:20 p.m. EDT. This test is being conducted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), The EAS test will be sent by radio stations, television stations, cable and satellite systems, and others.

For the first time, a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system test message will also be sent by participating wireless providers to all compatible mobile phones.

These alert systems play a critical role in building a prepared and resilient population. In localized testing, EAS and WEA alerts have proven to give residents more time to prepare and take action when emergencies strike.

To learn more, visit the FEMA website.

