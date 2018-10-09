Consolidated Communications Prepares for Hurricane Michael

PORT ST. JOE, Fla., Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) has activated its emergency preparedness plans with Hurricane Michael approaching, and at this time all operations remain open throughout the Company’s Florida, Alabama and Georgia service areas.



“We have initiated our emergency operations center in preparation for land fall of Hurricane Michael and promise to do everything possible to provide support and repair to our customers in the Florida panhandle who may be affected by the storm,” said Gabe Waggoner, executive vice president of operations at Consolidated Communications. “Customers rely on us every day, especially during the most severe weather. Our emergency preparedness plans and our ongoing investment in our fiber network ensures we are ready for this situation. We will respond when needed, coordinate with local authorities and remain committed to providing service to our customers 365 days a year, including during this time of severe weather conditions.”

The Company’s emergency preparedness plan includes:

activating its Emergency Operations Center and initiating emergency preparation planning,

equipping fleet vehicles with extra fuel, fluids and lighting,

ensuring all safety equipment is in place,

ensuring all back-up power supplies and generators are fully operational,

taking inventory of supplies needed for plant and network restoration and supplementing where necessary; and

placing emergency network supplies throughout company facilities.

Consolidated Communications is closely monitoring Hurricane Michael and will continue to provide customers with notifications and updates throughout the storm. Consolidated Communications offers the following contact information for service needs, and customers are encouraged to check the website for the latest service update.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses of all sizes, and wireless companies and carriers, across a 23-state service area. Leveraging its advanced fiber optic network spanning more than 36,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. Headquartered in Mattoon, Ill., Consolidated Communications has been providing services in many of its markets for more than a century.



Contact:

Jennifer Spaude

Consolidated Communications

507.386.3765

jennifer.spaude@consolidatd.com





