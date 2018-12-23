Consolidated Communications : Rewards Local Schools Through Phone Book Recycling Program

Local students collected 243,500 phone books for recycling since 2006

MATTOON, Ill. - December 22, 2018 - Consolidated Communications recently recognized the phone book recycling efforts of students at local schools with donations totaling $2,500 for Effingham and Sigel schools.

Consolidated Communications encouraged the schools and students to gather old phone books and bring them to school following the delivery of the new 2018-2019 Phone Book from Consolidated Communications. During the month-long recycling program, students from St. Anthony Grade School, Sacred Heart School, Sigel St. Michael School and Effingham Junior High School gathered 10,230 phone books for recycling.

Sacred Heart School earned top honors and a check for $1,000 from Consolidated Communications by gathering an average of 20 books per student, for a total of 4,461 books. Students at Sigel St. Michael School gathered approximately about 8 books per student, for a total of 1,251 books, and earned a check for $750. Effingham Junior High School students received $500 for gathering an average of 7 books per student for a total of 4,191 books. St. Anthony Grade School students earned $250 for gathering 4 books per student, for a total of 1,814 books.

This year's recycling effort brings the grand total of phone books recycled since 2006 to 243,500.

Consolidated Communications thanks Brian Hayes, owner of Sanitation Service Inc., of Effingham, for partnering with the company to distribute recycling bins, pick up the books and for arranging post-collection recycling efforts.