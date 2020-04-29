Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.    CNSL

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, IN

(CNSL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consolidated Communications Upgrades and Expands High-Speed Broadband in Brooklin, Maine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 08:01am EDT

PORTLAND, Maine, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications, Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, announced the completion of a year-long project to expand and upgrade broadband to businesses and residents of Brooklin, Maine.

One year after the town voted to approve the innovative partnership, Consolidated announced completion of the expanded and upgraded network. The project included additional fiber capacity, upgrading existing equipment and building new remote terminal sites that expand broadband availability and provide faster internet service in the town. The project also paves the way for future technology implementations and upgrades.

“When we began this build, we had no way of knowing that its completion would coincide with a global pandemic,” said Rob Koester. “At Consolidated, we understand just how crucial reliable high speed Internet is for businesses and residents, and we’re thrilled to offer more people in Brooklin the tools they need to stay connected.”

The project resulted in faster, highly reliable, broadband connectivity, representing increased bandwidth speeds for many locations in Brooklin. It also allows people to work from home using a reliable connection that supports remote access and video conferencing; to create and upload high-bandwidth content and to take advantage of smart-home devices thus creating numerous, lasting economic development, e-commerce and quality-of-life benefits and opportunities for rural American communities like Brooklin.

Network construction was jointly funded by Consolidated and the town of Brooklin, and was completed on schedule. Consolidated crews placed approximately 22,600 feet of new fiber optic cable in the town, and installed battery back-up for four remote terminals bolstering network reliability.

“From the beginning, residents and businesses in our town have expressed their enthusiastic support for broadband expansion,” said Bill Cohen, chair of the Brooklin select board. “Now more than ever, access to reliable high speed internet is absolutely essential – and through our partnership with Consolidated, we are pleased to be able to expand availability and upgrade speeds in Brooklin.”

Consolidated Communications is working diligently to bring better broadband Internet services to other unserved and underserved rural communities throughout Northern New England. In 2019 Chesterfield, N.H., residents voted to enter into a public-private partnership with Consolidated Communications to build a high-speed, fiber-to-the-premises Internet network directly to all homes and businesses. So far in 2020, Consolidated has entered into five additional public-private partnerships with Walpole, Dublin, Westmoreland, Rindge and Harrisville, N.H. Customers can read more about the company’s progress in Northern New England by visiting its Progress webpage.  

Additionally, consumers now have access to the latest, CCiTV, Consolidated’s next-gen television solution offering everything from local channels, to news and sports, to movies and music – and gives customers the flexibility to watch on a TV, computer, tablet or smart phone. The company’s MyCCIAccount.com center enables existing customers to place new orders and upgrade services online.

Brooklin residents and businesses can sign up for Consolidated Communications broadband services at consolidated.com or at 844.YOUR.CCI (1.844.968.7224).

About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless customers, and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and in a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 37,500 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

Media Contact: 
Nicole Elton, Consolidated Communications
916.836.7842, nicole.elton@consolidated.com

Jennifer Spaude, Consolidated Communications
507.386.3765, jennifer.spaude@consolidated.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATION
08:01aConsolidated Communications Upgrades and Expands High-Speed Broadband in Broo..
GL
04/22Northeast Grocery Wholesaler Trusts Consolidated Communications to Keep Them ..
GL
04/08CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
04/08Consolidated Communications to Hold Virtual Shareholder Meeting
GL
04/07Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter Earnings on April 30
GL
03/31Consolidated Communications Supports Businesses and Consumers with Flexible C..
GL
03/23CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : SEC Filing (DEFA14A) - Definitive Additional Proxy..
PU
03/03Consolidated Communications Transforms Agent Program to Enrich Customer Exper..
GL
02/28CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
02/25CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 294 M
EBIT 2020 113 M
Net income 2020 -9,00 M
Debt 2020 2 118 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 1,96x
EV / Sales2021 1,93x
Capitalization 422 M
Chart CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,88  $
Last Close Price 5,87  $
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,4%
Managers
NameTitle
C. Robert Udell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Currey Executive Chairman
Gabe Waggoner Executive Vice President-Operations
Steven L. Childers Chief Financial Officer
Tom White Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, INC.51.29%422
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.81%239 301
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION0.48%85 805
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-11.46%66 317
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY0.00%47 876
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC0.39%36 936
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group