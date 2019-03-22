Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc    CNSL

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC

(CNSL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Consolidated Communications : rsquo; Community Fund Awards $150,000 in Grants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 10:11am EDT

Grants awarded to 22 non-profit organizations in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn., March 22, 2019 - The Consolidated Communications Community Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation is pleased to award $150,000 in grants to 22 local non-profit organizations across the company's southern Minnesota service area. Consolidated's Community Fund focuses its support on local programs that meet critical community needs, such as hunger and homelessness, along with initiatives that provide opportunities for innovative education and learning.

Grants this year are being awarded to the following organizations:

Minnesota State University, Mankato - Scholarships; $15,000

Boys & Girls Club of Mankato - Local programming; $10,000

Committee Against Domestic Abuse (CADA) - Direct assistance program; $10,000

ECHO Food Shelf - Egg and milk program; $10,000

Educare Foundation - Educator initiative grants; $10,000

Feeding Our Community Partners - Backpack food program & power pack program; $10,000

Partners for Affordable Housing - Transitional and permanent housing sustainability; $10,000

South Central College - Scholarships; $10,000

Junior Achievement - Titan business challenge & JA company program; $8,000

Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota - STEM powered play and learning; $5,000

Greater Mankato Diversity Council - Prejudice Reduction Workshops; $5,000

Lake Crystal Recreation Center - Senior programming and fit kids; $5,000

Leisure Education for Exceptional People (LEEP) - Summer recreation programming; $5,000

Life-Work Planning Center - Women in transition program; $5,000

MRCI WorkSource - Miles of opportunity; $5,000

Salvation Army - Emergency assistance program; $5,000

VINE - Good neighbor project; $5,000

YWCA - Joyful, healthy and confident girls program; $5,000

Twin Valley Council - Camp Cuyuna, recruiting and local support; $4,000

Ruth's House of Hope - Transitional shelter program; $3,000

SMILES Center for Independent Living - Chalkfest 2019; $2,500

South Central Service Cooperative - Youth science and nature conference; $2,500

'This year, Consolidated Communications celebrates 125 years of connecting people, and with that longevity comes a strong legacy of building stronger communities,' said Jennifer Spaude, vice president of corporate communications at Consolidated Communications. 'The Community Fund exemplifies a core value of the company since it began and we are pleased to continue this legacy as we support and invest in local non-profits that meet critical needs and make the communities we serve in southern Minnesota vibrant and stronger.'

Consolidated Communications Community Fund grants are awarded on an annual basis through a grant application process. Grant requests for the next fiscal year will open in early fall and are due Dec. 1, 2019. More information on the Consolidated Communications Community Fund is available at www.consolidated.com/communityfund.

About the Consolidated Communications Community Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation
Built on a tradition of community leadership and company giving, the Consolidated Communications Community Fund has given more than $6 million dollars to non-profit organizations since it was founded in 1963. The Consolidated Communications Community Fund focuses its outreach to communities in southern Minnesota and is administered through the Mankato Area Foundation. Learn more at www.consolidated.com/communityfund.

Disclaimer

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 14:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATION
10:11aCONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : rsquo; Community Fund Awards $150,000 in Grants
PU
09:40aCONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Partners with Rural New Hampshire Town to Build Fi..
PU
03/21CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Presents $1,250 Donation to Variety - the Children..
AQ
03/21CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Presents $1,250 Donation to Variety – the Ch..
PU
03/14CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : to be the Title Sponsor for TechEdge > Consolidate..
AQ
03/13CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : to be the Title Sponsor for TechEdge
PU
03/06CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : gen-E, LLC to Support Service Assurance Evolution ..
AQ
02/26CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
02/26CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Steve Childers Named TopGun CFO by Brendan Wood In..
AQ
02/22CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS : Bolsters Rural Maine Communities with Increased In..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 345 M
EBIT 2019 65,9 M
Net income 2019 -36,2 M
Debt 2019 2 282 M
Yield 2019 15,0%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,24x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,56x
Capitalization 735 M
Chart CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,8 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
C. Robert Udell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Currey Non-Executive Chairman
Gabe Waggoner Vice President-Operations
Steven L. Childers Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Tom White Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC4.45%735
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.68%240 857
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.61%85 601
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP6.60%84 150
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%56 533
TELEFONICA5.42%45 709
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.