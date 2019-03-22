Consolidated Communications : rsquo; Community Fund Awards $150,000 in Grants

Grants awarded to 22 non-profit organizations in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn., March 22, 2019 - The Consolidated Communications Community Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation is pleased to award $150,000 in grants to 22 local non-profit organizations across the company's southern Minnesota service area. Consolidated's Community Fund focuses its support on local programs that meet critical community needs, such as hunger and homelessness, along with initiatives that provide opportunities for innovative education and learning.

Grants this year are being awarded to the following organizations:

Minnesota State University, Mankato - Scholarships; $15,000

Boys & Girls Club of Mankato - Local programming; $10,000

Committee Against Domestic Abuse (CADA) - Direct assistance program; $10,000

ECHO Food Shelf - Egg and milk program; $10,000

Educare Foundation - Educator initiative grants; $10,000

Feeding Our Community Partners - Backpack food program & power pack program; $10,000

Partners for Affordable Housing - Transitional and permanent housing sustainability; $10,000

South Central College - Scholarships; $10,000

Junior Achievement - Titan business challenge & JA company program; $8,000

Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota - STEM powered play and learning; $5,000

Greater Mankato Diversity Council - Prejudice Reduction Workshops; $5,000

Lake Crystal Recreation Center - Senior programming and fit kids; $5,000

Leisure Education for Exceptional People (LEEP) - Summer recreation programming; $5,000

Life-Work Planning Center - Women in transition program; $5,000

MRCI WorkSource - Miles of opportunity; $5,000

Salvation Army - Emergency assistance program; $5,000

VINE - Good neighbor project; $5,000

YWCA - Joyful, healthy and confident girls program; $5,000

Twin Valley Council - Camp Cuyuna, recruiting and local support; $4,000

Ruth's House of Hope - Transitional shelter program; $3,000

SMILES Center for Independent Living - Chalkfest 2019; $2,500

South Central Service Cooperative - Youth science and nature conference; $2,500

'This year, Consolidated Communications celebrates 125 years of connecting people, and with that longevity comes a strong legacy of building stronger communities,' said Jennifer Spaude, vice president of corporate communications at Consolidated Communications. 'The Community Fund exemplifies a core value of the company since it began and we are pleased to continue this legacy as we support and invest in local non-profits that meet critical needs and make the communities we serve in southern Minnesota vibrant and stronger.'

Consolidated Communications Community Fund grants are awarded on an annual basis through a grant application process. Grant requests for the next fiscal year will open in early fall and are due Dec. 1, 2019. More information on the Consolidated Communications Community Fund is available at www.consolidated.com/communityfund.

About the Consolidated Communications Community Fund of the Mankato Area Foundation

Built on a tradition of community leadership and company giving, the Consolidated Communications Community Fund has given more than $6 million dollars to non-profit organizations since it was founded in 1963. The Consolidated Communications Community Fund focuses its outreach to communities in southern Minnesota and is administered through the Mankato Area Foundation. Learn more at www.consolidated.com/communityfund.