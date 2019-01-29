Consolidated Communications to Report Fourth-Quarter 2018 Earnings on February 21

MATTOON, Ill., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 21 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT to discuss results.



Conference Call:

Interested parties can access the call by dialing 877-374-3981, conference ID 5858129. A replay of the call will be available through Feb. 28 by calling 855-859-2056, conference ID 5858129.

Webcast Information:

The conference call will be streamed live over the Company’s website at https://ir.consolidated.com . A webcast replay will be available shortly after the event.



