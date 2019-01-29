Log in
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC
Consolidated Communications to Report Fourth-Quarter 2018 Earnings on February 21

01/29/2019

MATTOON, Ill., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2018 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 21 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT to discuss results.

Conference Call:
Interested parties can access the call by dialing 877-374-3981, conference ID 5858129.  A replay of the call will be available through Feb. 28 by calling 855-859-2056, conference ID 5858129. 

Webcast Information:
The conference call will be streamed live over the Company’s website at https://ir.consolidated.com. A webcast replay will be available shortly after the event.

About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 37,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

Company Contact:                                                                   
Lisa Hood
(844) 909-2675
lisa.hood@consolidated.com

Consolidated Communications.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
