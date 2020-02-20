Con Edison Posts Lower 4Q Profit, Misses Sales Estimates

By Kimberly Chin

Consolidated Edison Inc., commonly known as Con Edison or Con Ed, posted a lower profit in the latest quarter, beating analysts' profit estimates though it missed sales projections.

The power company said profit for the fourth quarter fell to $295 million, or 88 cents a share, from $331 million, or $1.05 a share, a year earlier. Excluding the accounting effects of tax equity investments for certain renewable energy production projects, Con Ed reported an adjusted profit of 87 cents a share, compared with 77 cents a share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected an adjusted profit of 80 cents a share.

Total operating revenues were $2.95 billion, a 0.1% decrease from a year earlier. Analysts were looking for revenue of $3.12 billion.

