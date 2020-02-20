Log in
Nyse  >  Equities  >  Consolidated Edison, Inc.    ED

CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.

(ED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Con Edison Posts Lower 4Q Profit, Misses Sales Estimates

02/20/2020 | 05:32pm EST

By Kimberly Chin

Consolidated Edison Inc., commonly known as Con Edison or Con Ed, posted a lower profit in the latest quarter, beating analysts' profit estimates though it missed sales projections.

The power company said profit for the fourth quarter fell to $295 million, or 88 cents a share, from $331 million, or $1.05 a share, a year earlier. Excluding the accounting effects of tax equity investments for certain renewable energy production projects, Con Ed reported an adjusted profit of 87 cents a share, compared with 77 cents a share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected an adjusted profit of 80 cents a share.

Total operating revenues were $2.95 billion, a 0.1% decrease from a year earlier. Analysts were looking for revenue of $3.12 billion.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC. 0.75% 94.58 Delayed Quote.4.29%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -0.45% 13.405 Real-time Quote.35.63%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 647 M
EBIT 2019 2 764 M
Net income 2019 1 373 M
Debt 2019 20 388 M
Yield 2019 3,15%
P/E ratio 2019 21,9x
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,08x
EV / Sales2020 3,99x
Capitalization 31 209 M
Chart CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Edison, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 90,89  $
Last Close Price 93,88  $
Spread / Highest target 4,39%
Spread / Average Target -3,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. McAvoy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert N. Hoglund Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ellen Victoria Futter Director
George Campbell Independent Director
L. Frederick Sutherland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.4.29%31 209
NEXTERA ENERGY13.43%134 304
ENEL S.P.A.19.73%94 002
IBERDROLA22.22%78 162
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.85%74 341
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.7.44%72 301
