Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Consolidated Edison, Inc.    ED

CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.

(ED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Consolidated Edison : Con Edison Declares Common Stock Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE: ED) declared a quarterly dividend of 76.5 cents a share on its common stock, payable September 15, 2020 to stockholders of record as of August 19, 2020.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $13 billion in annual revenues and $59 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric, gas and steam service in New York City and Westchester County, New York; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., which through its subsidiaries develops, owns and operates renewable and energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which through its subsidiaries invests in electric and natural gas transmission projects.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/con-edison-declares-common-stock-dividend-301095205.html

SOURCE Consolidated Edison, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.
05:47pCONSOLIDATED EDISON : Con Edison Declares Common Stock Dividend
PR
07/02CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
06/29Chesapeake asks to cancel pipeline contracts, sets drilling cuts
RE
06/28Chesapeake Energy's bankruptcy delivers hit to reeling pipeline, service firm..
RE
06/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/14Safe Utilities Have Been More Volatile Than Broader Stock Market
DJ
06/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group