Consolidated Edison : Con Edison To Report 2nd Quarter 2020 Earnings On August 6

07/28/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE: ED) plans to report its 2nd Quarter 2020 earnings on August 6, 2020 after the market closes.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $13 billion in annual revenues and $59 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric, gas and steam service in New York City and Westchester County, New York; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., which through its subsidiaries develops, owns and operates renewable and energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which through its subsidiaries invests in electric and natural gas transmission projects.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/con-edison-to-report-2nd-quarter-2020-earnings-on-august-6-301101652.html

SOURCE Consolidated Edison, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
