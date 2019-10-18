Log in
Consolidated Edison : Filing Letter for Electric and Gas Joint Proposal – October 18, 2019

10/18/2019 | 05:11pm EDT

Three Empire State Plaza, Albany, NY 12223-1350 www.dps.ny.gov

Secretary Kathleen A. Burgess

Three Empire State Plaza

Albany, New York 12222

Public Service Commission

John B. Rhodes

Chair and

Chief Executive Officer

Diane X. Burman

James S. Alesi

Tracey A. Edwards

John B. Howard

Commissioners

Thomas Congdon

Deputy Chair and

Executive Deputy

Robert Rosenthal

General Counsel

Kathleen H. Burgess

Secretary

October 18, 2019

Re: Cases 19-E-0065 and 19-G-0066 - Con Edison Electric and Gas Rates Filing Letter to Joint Proposal

Dear Secretary Burgess:

On behalf of the Signatory Parties, please find attached for filing in the above- captioned proceedings a Joint Proposal, which proposes a comprehensive resolution of the issues raised in these cases. Should you have any questions or concerns, please contact us. Thank you.

Very truly yours,

/s/

LINDSEY OVERTON ORIETAS

Assistant Counsel

/s/

STEVEN J. KRAMER

Assistant Counsel

Disclaimer

Con Edison Inc. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 21:10:02 UTC
