By Kimberly Chin

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) narrowed its adjusted earnings range for fiscal 2019.

The company now anticipates an adjusted profit between $4.25 and $4.35 a share for the year. It previously projected an adjusted profit of $4.25 to $4.45 a share.

ConEd intends to make investments in its electric and gas delivery infrastructure, new technology, renewable energy, and other energy-efficiency programs, the company said.

