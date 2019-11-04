Consolidated Edison : Reports Higher 3Q Profit

By Kimberly Chin

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED), commonly known as Con Edison or Con Ed, reported a higher profit in the latest quarter, but missed analysts' estimates on an adjusted basis.

The energy company said third-quarter profit rose to $473 million, or $1.42 a share, from $435 million, or $1.40 a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, Con Ed reported a profit of $1.54 a share, compared with $1.57 a share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected an adjusted profit of $1.58 a share.

Total operating revenue in the quarter was $3.37 billion.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com