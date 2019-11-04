Log in
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.

CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.

(ED)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/04 04:11:01 pm
89.6 USD   -1.67%
06:43pCONSOLIDATED EDISON : Narrows Profit Forecast
DJ
06:38pCONSOLIDATED EDISON : Reports Higher 3Q Profit
DJ
05:28pCON ED : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Consolidated Edison : Reports Higher 3Q Profit

0
11/04/2019 | 06:38pm EST

By Kimberly Chin

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED), commonly known as Con Edison or Con Ed, reported a higher profit in the latest quarter, but missed analysts' estimates on an adjusted basis.

The energy company said third-quarter profit rose to $473 million, or $1.42 a share, from $435 million, or $1.40 a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, Con Ed reported a profit of $1.54 a share, compared with $1.57 a share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected an adjusted profit of $1.58 a share.

Total operating revenue in the quarter was $3.37 billion.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC. -1.32% 89.92 Delayed Quote.19.17%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 784 M
EBIT 2019 2 749 M
Net income 2019 1 537 M
Debt 2019 19 863 M
Yield 2019 3,29%
P/E ratio 2019 18,8x
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,89x
EV / Sales2020 3,85x
Capitalization 29 866 M
Chart CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Edison, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 92,39  $
Last Close Price 89,92  $
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. McAvoy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert N. Hoglund Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ellen Victoria Futter Director
George Campbell Independent Director
L. Frederick Sutherland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.19.17%30 265
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.35.61%115 209
ENEL S.P.A.37.41%78 677
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.36%68 765
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.16.53%68 539
SOUTHERN COMPANY41.76%65 294
