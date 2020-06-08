Log in
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.

CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.

(ED)
Utilities Shares Climb as Producers Prepare for Summer Strain -- Utilities Roundup

06/08/2020

Shares of power producers climbed.

New York City's electric utility is preparing for new strains on the grid this summer as people who normally commute to work stay home as a result of the new coronavirus.

Consolidated Edison Inc. bought a dozen mobile generators and has made targeted upgrades in areas of Brooklyn where the power went out last summer, executives said at a recent hearing. Con Ed projects its peak demand this summer will be 10% lower than normal because businesses that typically use a large share of power - such as Broadway theaters, and many commercial office buildings - will either remain closed or lightly occupied. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 996 M - -
Net income 2020 1 455 M - -
Net Debt 2020 20 943 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
Yield 2020 4,06%
Capitalization 25 168 M 25 168 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,55x
Nbr of Employees 14 890
Free-Float 93,3%
Technical analysis trends CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 80,00 $
Last Close Price 75,33 $
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. McAvoy Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Robert N. Hoglund Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ellen Victoria Futter Director
George Campbell Independent Director
L. Frederick Sutherland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.-16.73%25 168
NEXTERA ENERGY5.05%124 506
ENEL S.P.A.7.16%87 179
IBERDROLA9.26%72 980
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.1.77%70 740
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.89%65 762
