Utilities Shares Climb as Producers Prepare for Summer Strain -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers climbed.

New York City's electric utility is preparing for new strains on the grid this summer as people who normally commute to work stay home as a result of the new coronavirus.

Consolidated Edison Inc. bought a dozen mobile generators and has made targeted upgrades in areas of Brooklyn where the power went out last summer, executives said at a recent hearing. Con Ed projects its peak demand this summer will be 10% lower than normal because businesses that typically use a large share of power - such as Broadway theaters, and many commercial office buildings - will either remain closed or lightly occupied.

