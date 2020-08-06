Log in
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.

CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.

(ED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Utilities Up As Investors Seek Defensive Sectors Ahead Of July Jobs Report -- Utilities Roundup

08/06/2020 | 05:37pm EDT

Shares of power producers rose as investors hedged their bets ahead of the July jobs report and an anticipated legislative compromise on economic stimulus.

More than one million customers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut were without power for a third day since Tropical Storm Isaias battered the region, and some outages could stretch into next week, utility companies said. Consolidated Edison, which serves customers in New York City and Westchester, N.Y., said it probably would take until the end of Sunday to restore power to "the vast majority of customers," while Jersey Central Power and Light said it would take until Tuesday to get its New Jersey customers back online. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 901 M - -
Net income 2020 1 358 M - -
Net Debt 2020 22 051 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
Yield 2020 4,15%
Capitalization 24 610 M 24 610 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,62x
EV / Sales 2021 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 14 890
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Edison, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 77,86 $
Last Close Price 73,66 $
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. McAvoy Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Robert N. Hoglund Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ellen Victoria Futter Director
George Campbell Independent Director
L. Frederick Sutherland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSOLIDATED EDISON, INC.-16.10%24 610
NEXTERA ENERGY17.19%138 952
ENEL S.P.A.10.76%94 767
IBERDROLA18.19%80 692
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-3.76%66 897
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-8.44%61 368
