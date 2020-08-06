Utilities Up As Investors Seek Defensive Sectors Ahead Of July Jobs Report -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as investors hedged their bets ahead of the July jobs report and an anticipated legislative compromise on economic stimulus.

More than one million customers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut were without power for a third day since Tropical Storm Isaias battered the region, and some outages could stretch into next week, utility companies said. Consolidated Edison, which serves customers in New York City and Westchester, N.Y., said it probably would take until the end of Sunday to restore power to "the vast majority of customers," while Jersey Central Power and Light said it would take until Tuesday to get its New Jersey customers back online.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com