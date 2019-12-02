CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED - CIL : Reviewed condensed consolidated annual group results for the year ended 31 August 2019 and change of financial year

CIL : Reviewed condensed consolidated annual group results for the year ended 31 August 2019 and change of financial year: https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2019/jse/isse/cil/FY2019.pdf Reviewed condensed consolidated annual group results for the year ended 31 August 2019 and change of financial year Consolidated Infrastructure Group Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2007/004935/06) JSE share code: CIL ISIN: ZAE000153888 Debt company code: CIG ('CIG' or 'the group' or 'the company') Short-form announcement: Reviewed condensed consolidated annual group results and change to financial year end for the year ended 31 August 2019 CIG is a leading pan-African infrastructure-focused group with a diversified portfolio in Power, Building Materials, Oil & Gas and Rail. The group's footprint spans South Africa, sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East. - Disappointing results for the year after a difficult first six months to 28 February 2019. - Some improvement in operating results from its building materials and prepaid power businesses. - Group revenue largely unchanged at R3,169 million. - After-tax loss for the group is R1,343 million. - Loss per share of R3,98. - Headline loss per share is R3,66. - Despite the material operating loss, only R326,4 million of cash was utilised in operations. - Impacted by a tough macroeconomic environment, especially in the engineering, procurement and construction businesses. - Results should be considered in the context of the adoption of IFRS 15 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers' which, along with the correction of various errors and reclassifications, impacted comparative information and prior year opening retained earnings. - CIG will change its financial year-end from 31 August to 31 December. This short-form announcement is the responsibility of the directors and is only a summary of the information in the full announcement and does not contain full or complete details. The full announcement was released on SENS on 2 December 2019, and can be found on the company's website at https://www.ciglimited.co.za/annual-results/ and on the JSE's website at https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2019/JSE/ISSE/CIL/FY2019.pdf Copies of the full announcement may also be requested at the company's registered office, at no charge, on Mondays to Fridays, during office hours. Any investment decision should be based on the full announcement published on SENS and the company's website. By order of the board Michael Wilkerson Raoul Gamsu Johannesburg Chairman Chief Executive Officer 2 December 2019 Non-executive chairman: M Wilkerson# Lead independent non-executive director: R Hogarth* Non-executive directors: T Hudson#, A Mazar^, Q McLean@, S Melnick& Independent non-executive directors: K Bucknor+, K Kariuki$, J Nwokedi*, C Hess*, J Beck@ Executive directors: RD Gamsu* (CEO), CMF Teixeira* (CFO) * South African # American ^ Pakistanian @ Canadian & British + Ghanaian $ Kenyan Business and postal address: First Floor, 30 Melrose Boulevard, Melrose Arch 2196. PO Box 651455, Benmore, Johannesburg 2010 Telephone: 011 280 4040 Facsimile: 086 748 9169 Company secretary: CIS Company Secretaries Proprietary Limited Transfer secretaries: Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited Sponsor: Java Capital Auditor: PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. Investor relations: Singular Systems IR www.ciglimited.com Date: 02-12-2019 07:15:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.