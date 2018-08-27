Log in
CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD (CILJ)
Consolidated Infrastructure : Solar power plant launched in Gobabis

08/27/2018 | 04:22pm CEST

Nambia's Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy Kornelia Shilunga has announced that the Ejuva One and Ejuva Two solar power plants have opened.

The projects, which are among the 14 projects in the Renewable Energy Feed-in-Tariff (REFiT) program, initiated by the Ministry of Mines and Energy and the Electricity Board to establish independent power producers in Namibia, are estimated to contribute 25.8 GWh per year into the national grid.

Backed by a 25-year power purchase agreement with the national utility Nampower, the $21 million projects are located side by side and were built to be managed as one project. According to reports by ESI Africa, the project is adjacent to the path of an 11 kV Nampower line, giving it access to key infrastructure.

The projects created 20 jobs during the construction phase and will create further long term jobs during operation. 'Ejuva will help to diversify Namibia's energy mix, increase generation capacity and reduce carbon emissions. We are particularly pleased about the strong local component and the positive impact during construction on local job creation and skills development,' said Minister Shilunga.

Local partners own 34 percent of the two plants, while Consolidated Infrastructure Group, a subsidiary of CIGenCo owns 49 percent and asset manager Mergence Unlisted Investment Managers 17 percent.

www.africaoilandpower.com

Disclaimer

Consolidated Infrastructure Group Limited published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 14:21:02 UTC
