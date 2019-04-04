Consolidated Tin Mines : International investor agrees placement to raise $20.99M capital

Log in
04/04/2019

T I N M I N E S L I M I T E D

ASX/Media Release: 4 April 2019.

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR AGREES PLACEMENT TO RAISE $20.99M CAPITAL

Private placement of $20.99 Million to new international investor

Placement price of $0.605 per ordinary share

Funds to drive next phase of ongoing exploration and production strategy

Consolidated Tin Mines Limited (ASX:CSD) or the ('Company') wishes to advise that a targeted private placement ('Placement') to Wealth Pointer Global Limited, raising AUD 20,999,999.52 before transactional costs has now been agreed.

Wealth Pointer Global Limited is associated with Zhongrong International Trust Co. Limited, which is a leading intergrated financial service providers based in China. For additional information on Zhongrong International Trust Co. Limited, please visit their website: www.zritc.com/ZRTEN/

The Share Subscription Agreement with the Hong Kong-based investor is for the issue of 34,710,743 ordinary shares at a price of $0.605 per share. Upon issue, the Subscription Shares will represent 5.99154% of the issued capital of the Company and rank equal, in all respects, with existing ordinary shares in the Company.

The Placement is subject to conditions, including finalisation of due diligence by Wealth Pointer Global Limited by 30 June 2019 and execution of a loan conversion agreement between Cyan Stone Pty Ltd and the Company in relation to the loans provided by Cyan Stone Pty Ltd. The Share Subscription Agreement allows Wealth Pointer Global Limited to waive these conditions.

The Company is targeting completion of the placement within four to six weeks and is currently progressing the development of a prospectus that will cleanse the Company's securities once issued.

The new shares will be issued pursuant to the Company's existing placement capacity under ASX- listing rule 7.1 and, therefore, does not require shareholder approval for the placement of the shares.

Announcing the Share Subscription Agreement execution, CSD Managing Director Ralph De Lacey said: "We are pleased by the strong support that Wealth Pointer Global Limited has shown in CSD and our planned growth strategy and future objectives."

CONSOLIDATED TIN MINES LIMITED

Page 1 of 2

ABN: 57 126 634 606

ACN: 126 634 606

Level 16, 5 Martin Place Sydney NSW 2000

Ph (02) 9048 9881

Email: admin@csdtin.com.au

T I N M I N E S L I M I T E D

"The funds raised from the Placement will be used to strengthen our balance sheet and provide us with significant working capital to drive the next phase of our ongoing feasibility and exploration programs and maximise potential production opportunities at our key sites in North Queensland."

The Company plans to utilise the funds raised from the placement in accordance with the use of funds table below:

Description

Amount

Payment of outstanding liabilities

$5,350,000

2019 Exploration budget

$4,150,000

Kaiser Bill feasibility study

$2,700,000

Upgrade mining facilities

$5,450,000

Working capital

$2,350,000

Capital raising costs

$1,000,000

TOTAL

$21,000,000

About Consolidated Tin Mines Limited

Consolidated Tin Mines Limited is an ASX-listed exploration company with operations located near Mount Garnet, in North Queensland and its financial offices in Sydney, NSW. CSD has successfully transitioned from tin exploration and development into a base metal miner and producer.

CSD media contact: Richard Lenarduzzi + 61 411 254 390

CONSOLIDATED TIN MINES LIMITED

Page 2 of 2

ABN: 57 126 634 606

ACN: 126 634 606

Level 16, 5 Martin Place Sydney NSW 2000

Ph (02) 9048 9881

Email: admin@csdtin.com.au

Disclaimer

Consolidated Tin Mines Limited published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 07:31:03 UTC
