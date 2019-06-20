Log in
Consolidated Tomoka Announces Closing of $3.8 Million Land Transaction

06/20/2019

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSE American: CTO) (the “Company”) today announced the closing of the sale of approximately 14 acres (the “Third Unicorp Sale”), for approximately $3.8 million, or approximately $271,000 per acre, to Unicorp National Development, Inc. of Orlando Florida (“Unicorp”). The land parcel is located on the east side of Interstate 95 at the southwest corner of the intersection of LPGA Boulevard and Clyde Morris Boulevard.  The estimated gain on the Third Unicorp Sale is approximately $365,000, or approximately $0.05 per share, after tax. The 14 acres sold to Unicorp was the last remaining parcel that had been repurchased by the Company more than a decade ago which resulted in the parcel having a higher cost basis.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.
Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns over 2.3 million square feet of income properties in diversified markets in the United States, as well as over 5,300 acres of land in the Daytona Beach area. Visit our website at www.ctlc.com.

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentations which are available on our website at www.ctlc.com.

SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements contained in this press release (other than statements of historical fact) are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they were made, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. Although forward-looking statements are made based upon management’s expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect upon the Company, a number of factors could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include the completion of 1031 exchange transactions, the availability of investment properties that meet the Company’s investment goals and criteria, the modification of terms of certain land sales agreements, uncertainties associated with obtaining required governmental permits and satisfying other closing conditions for planned acquisitions and sales, as well as the uncertainties and risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management’s expectations or that the effect of future developments on the Company will be those anticipated by management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Contact:Mark E. Patten, Sr. Vice President and CFO
mpatten@ctlc.com
Phone:(386) 944-5643
Facsimile:(386) 274-1223
  

Primary Logo


