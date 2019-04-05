Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.    CTO

CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO.

(CTO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consolidated Tomoka Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 09:21am EDT

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSE American: CTO) (the “Company”) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2019 operating results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. A conference call to present the operating results is scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. eastern time (the “Earnings Call”). The Company plans to release its first quarter 2019 investor presentation in advance of the Earnings Call.

Shareholders and interested parties may access the Earnings Call via teleconference or webcast:

Teleconference:USA (Toll Free)1-888-317-6003
 International1-412-317-6061
 Canada (Toll Free)1-866-284-3684

To access the conference call, enter 5412999 when prompted.

Webcast:https://services.choruscall.com/links/cto190417.html

To participate via teleconference, please dial-in at least 10 - 15 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the Earnings Call. To access the webcast, log on to the web address noted above or go to http://www.ctlc.com and log in at the investor relations section. Please log in to the webcast at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled time of the Earnings Call.

A replay of the Earnings Call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of http://www.ctlc.com.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns over 2.3 million square feet of income properties in diversified markets in the United States, as well as approximately 5,400 acres of land in the Daytona Beach area. Visit our website at www.ctlc.com.

We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentations which are available on our website at www.ctlc.com.

SAFE HARBOR

Certain statements contained in this press release (other than statements of historical fact) are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they were made, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. Although forward-looking statements are made based upon management’s expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect upon the Company, a number of factors could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include the completion of 1031 exchange transactions, the availability of investment properties that meet the Company’s investment goals and criteria, the modification of terms of certain land sales agreements, uncertainties associated with obtaining required governmental permits and satisfying other closing conditions for planned acquisitions and sales, as well as the uncertainties and risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management’s expectations or that the effect of future developments on the Company will be those anticipated by management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Contact:Mark E. Patten, Sr. Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
mpatten@ctlc.com
Phone:(386) 944-5643
Facsimile:(386) 274-1223

CTLC Logo oct 2012-gray letters.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND C
09:21aConsolidated Tomoka Announces Date of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and..
GL
02/28CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
02/27Consolidated Tomoka Announces Closing of $3.3 Million Land Transaction and Ot..
GL
02/21Consolidated Tomoka Completes Sale of Multi-Tenant Retail Property Anchored b..
GL
02/07CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/06CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
02/06CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
02/05CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/05Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Reports Earnings of $6.76 Per Share for 2018 and..
GL
01/31CONSOLIDATED TOMOKA LAND : Announces That Minto Communities has Terminated its C..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 175 M
EBIT 2019 88,2 M
Net income 2019 57,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,52%
P/E ratio 2019 5,98
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,92x
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capitalization 335 M
Chart CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO.
Duration : Period :
Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 82,0 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
Managers
NameTitle
John P. Albright President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laura M. Franklin Chairman
Mark E. Patten Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William L. Olivari Independent Director
Thomas P. Warlow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO.18.11%323
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED27.36%52 154
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP8.46%42 881
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.12.13%42 642
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD26.95%34 214
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD23.26%33 855
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About