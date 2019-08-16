Log in
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. : Declares Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

08/16/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: "CWCO"), a leading developer and operator of seawater desalination plants, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share.

(PRNewsfoto/Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.)

The cash dividend is payable October 31, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2019.

CWCO-D

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in areas of the world where there are scarce amounts of naturally occurring potable water. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands. The company's operations in the United States manufacture and service a wide range of products and provide design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace, changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates, the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement, its ability to successfully secure contracts for new water projects, its ability to complete the project under development in Baja California, Mexico, the future financial performance of its subsidiary that manufactures water treatment-related systems and products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial, municipal and industrial water production, its ability to develop its projects and operate its water production facilities profitably, its ability to collect its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas, and its ability to manage growth and other risks detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company's Secretary at the company's executive offices or at the "Investors – SEC Filings" page of the company's website at http://ir.cwco.com/Docs/. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Water Investor Relations Contact
Ron Both, CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566
CWCO@cma.team

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consolidated-water-co-ltd-declares-fourth-quarter-cash-dividend-300903123.html

SOURCE Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
