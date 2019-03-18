Consolidated Water : Reports 2018 Results; Total Revenues up 11% to $65.7 million, Net Income up 84% to $11.3 million

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of seawater desalination plants, reported results for the year ended December 31, 2018. All annual comparisons are to the previous year unless otherwise noted.

2018 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total revenues increased 11% to $65.7 million , driving gross profit up 11% to $26.7 million .

, driving gross profit up 11% to . Net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders increased 84% to $11.3 million .

. Dividend payments amounted to $5.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 .

for the year ended . Completed capital improvements to the Windsor plant on New Providence Island in the Bahamas designed to meet performance guarantees through August 2033 .

designed to meet performance guarantees through . Advanced the company's development project in Rosarito , Baja California, Mexico involving the construction and operation of a major seawater desalination plant and distribution pipeline. Designed to produce 100 million gallons per day of potable water, the plant is expected to be the largest of its kind in the Western Hemisphere and will secure drinking water supplies for the coastal region of Baja California for the next 40 years.

Management Commentary

"2018 was a great year for Consolidated Water, as we realized revenue and gross profit growth in each segment of our business, especially in our Cayman and Bahamian operations, which improved our profitability," said company president and CEO, Rick McTaggart.

"Our momentum continued into the new year, as we obtained a new combined water supply agreement from the Water-Authority Cayman for the operation of the North Sound and Red Gate plants in the Cayman Islands," continued McTaggart. "In February, we completed the expansion of the water production and storage capacity of the Abel Castillo Water Works plant in Grand Cayman. We made further headway with the Rosarito project, securing bank approval for more than $200 million of the required financing. We also recently completed the sale of our Belize operations for $7 million, and we were able to repatriate more than $12 million in total in cash from Belize. We plan use these funds to support our growth initiatives.

"In 2019, we expect to develop new business opportunities both within our existing service areas and in new markets. We see our U.S. manufacturing operations continuing to grow and diversify our revenue streams and expect to maintain the world-class operating efficiencies of our water production and distribution systems by continuing to follow our highly-effective equipment maintenance and water loss mitigation programs. There are many water-scarce countries in the Caribbean and other select markets where we believe we can have a positive impact on their development by providing essential water supplies that support regional economies and improve the quality of life in local communities."

2018 Financial Summary

Total revenues for the full year of 2018 were $65.7 million, up 11% compared to the $59.4 million in 2017. The increase was driven by an improvement in revenues across all of the company's operating segments, which includes retail, bulk, services and manufacturing.

Gross profit for the full year of 2018 was $26.7 million, up 11% from $24.0 million in 2017.

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for 2018 was $11.3 million or $0.75 per fully diluted share, up 84% from $6.1 million or $0.41 per fully diluted share in 2017.

Net income and diluted EPS for the full year of 2018 and 2017 included operating expenses of $2.9 million and $3.0 million, respectively, related to development costs for the Rosarito desalination plant.

The substantial rise in net income for 2018 as compared to 2017 reflects an improvement in income from operations of approximately $5.7 million. This was due in part to impairment losses recorded in 2017 that exceeded that recorded in 2018 by nearly $3 million, as well as the litigation settlement received by OC-BVI in September 2018. The settlement was the primary reason for the incremental aggregate income (i.e. earnings and profit sharing) from this equity investment of nearly $2.3 million.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $31.3 million as of December 31, 2018, as compared to $45.5 million as of December 31, 2017. The decrease was the result of increases in accounts receivable as well as capital expenditures related to the refurbishment of the Windsor plant in the Bahamas and, to a lesser extent, retail operations in Grand Cayman.

Segment Results





Year Ended December 31, 2018



Retail

Bulk

Services

Manufacturing

Total Revenues

$ 25,621,048

$ 31,031,287

$ 1,811,372

$ 7,256,150

$ 65,719,857 Cost of revenues



11,011,456



21,551,383



1,503,034



4,911,697



38,977,570 Gross profit



14,609,592



9,479,904



308,338



2,344,453



26,742,287 General and administrative expenses



12,029,646



1,301,042



2,889,703



2,489,028



18,709,419 Loss on asset dispositions and impairments, net



12,263



-



41,180



3,331



56,774 Income (loss) from operations

$ 2,567,683

$ 8,178,862

$ (2,622,545)

$ (147,906)



7,976,094 Other income, net



























2,740,064 Income before income taxes



























10,716,158 Benefit from income taxes



























(157,291) Net income from continuing operations



























10,873,449 Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests



























695,787 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders



























10,177,662 Net income from discontinued operations



























1,115,825 Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

stockholders

























$ 11,293,487





Year Ended December 31, 2017



Retail

Bulk

Services

Manufacturing

Total Revenues

$ 23,225,066

$ 28,682,113

$ 469,347

$ 6,990,496

$ 59,367,022 Cost of revenues



10,372,199



19,562,503



469,797



4,963,962



35,368,461 Gross profit



12,852,867



9,119,610



(450)



2,026,534



23,998,561 General and administrative expenses



11,884,659



1,108,158



3,043,078



2,646,504



18,682,399 Loss on asset dispositions and impairments, net



1,640,158



-



-



1,400,000



3,040,158 Income (loss) from operations

$ (671,950)

$ 8,011,452

$ (3,043,528)

$ (2,019,970)



2,276,004 Other income, net



























1,526,358 Income before income taxes



























3,802,362 Benefit from income taxes



























(888,977) Net income from continuing operations



























4,691,339 Loss from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests



























(411,489) Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders



























5,102,828 Net income from discontinued operations



























1,041,234 Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

stockholders

























$ 6,144,062

Revenues earned by major geographic region were:





Year ended December 31,





2018



2017

Cayman Islands

$ 34,623,925



$ 30,218,830

Bahamas



23,241,361





21,528,494

Indonesia



153,233





159,856

USA



7,256,150





6,990,496

Revenues earned from management services agreement with OC-BVI



445,188





469,346





$ 65,719,857



$ 59,367,022



Outlook

The company traditionally sells more water on Grand Cayman during the first and second quarters of the year when the number of tourists visiting its areas of operation is typically greater and local rainfall is less as compared to the back half of the year. For 2019, the company sees this trend continuing, and anticipates a seasonally stronger first half of the year due to favorable tourism activity.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The company announced that it has set May 21, 2019 as the date of its annual meeting of shareholders to be held at 10:00 a.m. local time at the Westin Hotel on Seven Mile Beach in Grand Cayman. Holders of record of the company's stock as of March 19, 2019 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

Conference Call

Consolidated Water management plans to host a call later today to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, March 18, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709

Conference ID: 10129400

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 25, 2019, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at www.cwco.com.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529

International replay number: 1-412-317-0088

Replay ID: 10129400

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in areas of the world where there are scarce amounts of naturally occurring potable water. The company operates facilities in the Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands, The Bahamas, and Indonesia. It also manufactures and services a wide range of water-related products, and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial water production, supply and treatment. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment in the United States. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace, changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates, the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement, its ability to successfully secure contracts for new water projects, including the project under development in Baja California, Mexico, its ability to develop and operate such projects profitably, its ability to renew existing bulk water supply contracts, its ability to collect its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas, and its ability to manage growth and other risks detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31,



2018

2017 ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 31,337,477

$ 45,482,966 Accounts receivable, net



24,228,095



14,687,078 Inventory



2,232,721



1,583,553 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,035,796



1,069,743 Current portion of loans receivable



734,980



1,400,448 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings



835,669



238,435 Current assets of discontinued operations



1,959,494



2,229,174 Total current assets



62,364,232



66,691,397 Property, plant and equipment, net



58,880,818



49,683,771 Construction in progress



6,015,043



1,823,284 Inventory, non-current



4,545,198



4,462,961 Loans receivable



-



734,980 Investment in OC-BVI



2,584,987



2,783,882 Goodwill



8,003,568



8,003,568 Land and rights of way held for development



24,161,024



21,505,675 Intangible assets, net



1,891,667



3,231,667 Other assets



2,123,999



4,492,835 Long-term assets of discontinued operations



1,945,062



2,066,875 Total assets

$ 172,515,598

$ 165,480,895













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities











Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$ 4,570,641

$ 3,548,965 Accrued compensation



1,286,468



1,015,662 Dividends payable



1,286,493



1,281,612 Note payable to related party



-



686,000 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings



109,940



1,258 Current liabilities of discontinued operations



646,452



1,097,821 Total current liabilities



7,899,994



7,631,318 Deferred tax liability



659,874



1,024,893 Other liabilities



199,827



803,307 Total liabilities



8,759,695



9,459,518 Commitments and contingencies











Equity











Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity











Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 34,796 and 33,488 shares, respectively



20,878



20,093 Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 14,982,906 and 14,918,869 shares, respectively



8,989,744



8,951,321 Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued



-



- Additional paid-in capital



87,211,953



86,405,387 Retained earnings



59,298,161



53,105,196 Cumulative translation adjustment



(549,555)



(549,555) Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity



154,971,181



147,932,442 Non-controlling interests



8,784,722



8,088,935 Total equity



163,755,903



156,021,377 Total liabilities and equity

$ 172,515,598

$ 165,480,895

CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





Year Ended December 31,



2018

2017 Retail revenues

$ 25,621,048

$ 23,225,066 Bulk revenues



31,031,287



28,682,113 Services revenues



1,811,372



469,347 Manufacturing revenues



7,256,150



6,990,496 Total revenues



65,719,857



59,367,022













Cost of retail revenues



11,011,456



10,372,199 Cost of bulk revenues



21,551,383



19,562,503 Cost of services revenues



1,503,034



469,797 Cost of manufacturing revenues



4,911,697



4,963,962 Total cost of revenues



38,977,570



35,368,461 Gross profit



26,742,287



23,998,561 General and administrative expenses



18,709,419



18,682,399 Loss on asset dispositions and impairments, net



56,774



3,040,158 Income from operations



7,976,094



2,276,004













Other income (expense):











Interest income



663,197



380,563 Interest expense



(8,427)



(5,722) Profit-sharing income from OC-BVI



654,075



46,575 Equity in the earnings of OC-BVI



1,798,280



127,802 Net unrealized gain (loss) on put/call options



(256,000)



960,000 Other



(111,061)



17,140 Other income, net



2,740,064



1,526,358 Income before income taxes



10,716,158



3,802,362 Benefit from income taxes



(157,291)



(888,977) Net income from continuing operations



10,873,449



4,691,339 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests



695,787



(411,489) Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders



10,177,662



5,102,828 Net income from discontinued operations



1,115,825



1,041,234 Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

$ 11,293,487

$ 6,144,062













Basic earnings per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders











Continuing operations

$ 0.68

$ 0.34 Discontinued operations

$ 0.07

$ 0.07 Basic earnings per share

$ 0.75

$ 0.41













Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders











Continuing operations

$ 0.68

$ 0.34 Discontinued operations

$ 0.07

$ 0.07 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.75

$ 0.41













Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.34

$ 0.31













Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:











Basic earnings per share



14,962,760



14,896,944 Diluted earnings per share



15,074,147



15,006,681

