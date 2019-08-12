Consolidated Water : Reports Q2 2019 Results; Revenues up 22% to $18.3 million, Net Income up 13% to $2.5 million or $0.16 per Share

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of seawater desalination plants, reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Quarterly and first-half comparisons are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted.

Q2 2019 Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased 22% to $18.3 million .

. Manufacturing revenue increased 332% to $4.3 million .

. Gross profit up 22% to $7.6 million .

. Net income attributable to stockholders increased 13% to $2.5 million or $0.16 per diluted share.

or per diluted share. $1.3 million in dividends paid.

Q2 2019 Operational Highlights

Appointed Jamie Bryan to the new position of Vice President of Manufacturing. Bryan brings to Consolidated Water more than 22 years of experience in engineering, manufacturing, plant integration and development, and product development and distribution.

to the new position of Vice President of Manufacturing. Bryan brings to Consolidated Water more than 22 years of experience in engineering, manufacturing, plant integration and development, and product development and distribution. Continued to advance the development project in Rosarito , Baja California, Mexico involving the construction and operation of a major seawater desalination plant and distribution pipeline. Designed to produce 100 million gallons per day of potable water, the plant is expected to be the largest of its kind in the Western Hemisphere and a major, much-needed new source of drinking water for the coastal region of Baja California for at least 37 years.

, involving the construction and operation of a major seawater desalination plant and distribution pipeline. Designed to produce 100 million gallons per day of potable water, the plant is expected to be the largest of its kind in the Western Hemisphere and a major, much-needed new source of drinking water for the coastal region of for at least 37 years. Completed the disposition of CW-Bali for total consideration of $390,000 .

Management Commentary

"In Q2, we realized double-digit revenue and gross profit growth that was driven primarily by increased production activity in our manufacturing business," commented Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart. "The growth in manufacturing was due to a renewed focus on industrial sales, strong execution by our sales team and increasing customer demand for our specialized products.

"Our retail revenue growth was in part attributed to the fact that it has been a very dry year so far, with rainfall in the second quarter down 76% compared to last year. For the first half of 2019, rainfall in our Cayman Islands service area was down 55% compared with rainfall in the first half of 2018 and was also 55% lower than the 30-year average.

"The prospects for the manufacturing segment continue to look favorable, given that we have specialized manufacturing capabilities and experience relating to markets with relatively high barriers to entry. In these markets, we qualify for projects that require unique quality controls and certification. We also fabricate water treatment equipment for a diverse number of industries involved in wastewater treatment infrastructure, and we believe the numerous municipal utilities in need of improvements in this area can also drive growth in our business.

"In anticipation of further manufacturing growth, we are expanding our production facility, with this expected to be completed within the next year. This project is being led by our new VP of Manufacturing, whose knowledge and experience will play an important role as we grow this business.

"With respect to our Rosarito project, we had two major positive developments earlier this year regarding legislative approval and funding that has allowed us to proceed to the next several important steps before we begin the construction phase. These steps include securing the major portions of the project's required debt financing and aqueduct rights of way.

"There remain many water-scarce countries in the Caribbean and other markets where we believe we can have a positive impact on their development by providing essential fresh water supplies. So, we are continuing to explore development opportunities where we can support the growth of regional economies and improve the quality of life in local communities.

"We plan to take advantage of the ample liquidity on our balance sheet to expand into new markets and complementary product lines, diversify revenue streams and widen our geographic footprint. Our strong performance in Q2 reflects the tremendous opportunities ahead."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $18.3 million, up 22% compared to $15.1 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $3.3 million in the manufacturing segment, as well as an increase of $0.7 million in the retail segment.

Manufacturing revenues increased due to an increase in the number of orders and expanded project production activity. The increase in manufacturing and retail revenues was partially offset by a decrease in bulk and services revenues. The decrease in bulk revenues was due to the lower rates that came into effect in February for water supplied by the company's Red Gate and North Sound plants.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $7.6 million or 41.3% of revenues, up 22% from $6.2 million or 40.1% of revenues in the same year-ago quarter.

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.5 million or $0.16 per fully diluted share, up 13% from $2.2 million or $0.14 per fully diluted share the year-ago quarter.

The rise in net income for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the same year-ago quarter reflects an improvement in income from operations of $1.2 million.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $41.9 million as of June 30, 2019, as compared to $31.3 million as of December 31, 2018. The increase resulted primarily from net income generated from continuing operations.

First Half 2019 Financial Summary

Total revenues for the first half of 2019 were $35.3 million, up 19% compared to $29.6 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $5.8 million in the manufacturing segment, as well as an increase of $1.0 million in the retail segment.

Manufacturing revenues increased due to an increase in the number of orders and expanded project production activity. Retail revenues increased due to the volume of water sold by Cayman Water, which increased by nearly 3%, as well as due to increased energy prices that increased the energy pass-through component of the company's Cayman Water retail revenues by $356,000.

The increase in manufacturing and retail revenues was partially offset by a decrease in bulk and slight decrease in services revenues. The decrease in bulk revenues was due to the lower rates that came into effect in February of this year under the new contract for water supplied by the Red Gate and North Sound plants.

Gross profit for the first half of 2019 was $14.5 million or 41.1% of revenues, up 17% from $12.4 million or 41.7% of revenues in the same year-ago period.

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the half of 2019 was $8.7 million or $0.57 per fully diluted share, up 102% from $4.3 million or $0.28 per fully diluted share in the same year-ago period.

Second Quarter Segment Results





Three Months Ended June 30, 2019





Retail



Bulk



Services



Manufacturing



Total

Revenues

$ 6,983,515



$ 6,941,051



$ 90,792



$ 4,289,902



$ 18,305,260

Cost of revenues



2,982,758





4,768,122





45,094





2,956,537





10,752,511

Gross profit



4,000,757





2,172,929





45,698





1,333,365





7,552,749

General and administrative expenses



3,405,421





344,971





779,882





464,718





4,994,992

Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net



397,301





-





-





-





397,301

Income (loss) from operations

$ 992,637



$ 1,827,958



$ (734,184)



$ 868,647





2,955,058

Other income, net



































50,333

Income before income taxes



































3,005,391

Provision for income taxes



































64,233

Net income from continuing operations



































2,941,158

Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests















464,896

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders















2,476,262

Total income from discontinued operations



































-

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders























$ 2,476,262



Depreciation and amortization expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 for the retail, bulk, services and manufacturing segments were $615,363, $976,437, $1,137 and $215,713, respectively.





Three Months Ended June 30, 2018





Retail



Bulk



Services



Manufacturing



Total

Revenues

$ 6,268,023



$ 7,680,701



$ 122,912



$ 992,430



$ 15,064,066

Cost of revenues



2,722,650





5,397,449





104,069





655,679





8,879,847

Gross profit



3,545,373





2,283,252





18,843





336,751





6,184,219

General and administrative expenses



2,874,517





297,863





665,738





608,851





4,446,969

(Loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net



(650)





-





-





-





(650)

Income (loss) from operations

$ 670,206



$ 1,985,389



$ (646,895)



$ (272,100)





1,736,600

Other income, net



































312,032

Income before income taxes



































2,048,632

Benefit from income taxes



































(48,878)

Net income from continuing operations



































2,097,510

Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests















208,692

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders















1,888,818

Total income from discontinued operations



































299,375

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders













$ 2,188,193



Depreciation and amortization expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2018 for the retail, bulk, services and manufacturing segments were $504,616, $763,490, $7,639 and $399,426, respectively.

First Half Segment Results





Six Months Ended June 30, 2019





Retail



Bulk



Services



Manufacturing



Total

Revenues

$ 13,670,175



$ 14,052,364



$ 191,369



$ 7,379,876



$ 35,293,784

Cost of revenues



5,808,362





9,722,713





167,013





5,080,644





20,778,732

Gross profit



7,861,813





4,329,651





24,356





2,299,232





14,515,052

General and administrative expenses



6,522,699





606,383





1,265,767





978,177





9,373,026

Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net



394,570





46,500





-





-





441,070

Income (loss) from operations

$ 1,733,684



$ 3,769,768



$ (1,241,411)



$ 1,321,055





5,583,096

Other income, net



































310,423

Income before income taxes



































5,893,519

Provision for income taxes



































113,192

Net income from continuing operations



































5,780,327

Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests

























738,804

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders















5,041,523

Net income from discontinued operations



































3,621,170

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders























$ 8,662,693



Depreciation and amortization expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 for the retail, bulk, services and manufacturing segments were $1,133,377, $1,924,126, $2,273 and $492,766, respectively.





Six Months Ended June 30, 2018





Retail



Bulk



Services



Manufacturing



Total

Revenues

$ 12,699,371



$ 15,127,484



$ 246,676



$ 1,545,198



$ 29,618,729

Cost of revenues



5,484,204





10,447,785





238,940





1,094,540





17,265,469

Gross profit



7,215,167





4,679,699





7,736





450,658





12,353,260

General and administrative expenses



5,959,363





594,734





1,316,374





1,238,209





9,108,680

(Loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net



(1,990)





-





-





-





(1,990)

Income (loss) from operations

$ 1,253,814



$ 4,084,965



$ (1,308,638)



$ (787,551)





3,242,590

Other income, net



































459,629

Income before income taxes



































3,702,219

Benefit from income taxes



































(126,266)

Net income from continuing operations



































3,828,485

Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests





















174,199

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders













3,654,286

Net income from discontinued operations



































626,432

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders



























$ 4,280,718



Depreciation and amortization expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2018 for the retail, bulk, services and manufacturing segments were $1,007,629, $1,527,037, $15,277 and $798,720, respectively.

Outlook

Based on committed purchase orders, Consolidated Water continues to expect that the performance of its manufacturing segment for the 2019 fiscal year to exceed its performance for 2018.

The company traditionally sells more water on Grand Cayman during the first half of the calendar year when the number of visitors is typically greater and local rainfall is less as compared to the back half of the year.

Conference Call

Consolidated Water management plans to host a conference call to discuss these results, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, August 12, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709

Conference ID: 10133824

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 19, 2019, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at www.cwco.com.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529

International replay number: 1-412-317-0088

Replay ID: 10133824

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems in areas of the world where there are scarce amounts of naturally occurring potable water. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands. The company's operations in the United States manufacture and service a wide range of products and provide design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Company Contact:

David W. Sasnett

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel (954) 509-8200

dsasnett@cwco.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both, CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

CWCO@cma.team

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace, changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates, the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement, its ability to successfully secure contracts for new water projects, its ability to complete the project under development in Baja California, Mexico, the future financial performance of its subsidiary that manufactures water treatment-related systems and products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial, municipal and industrial water production, its ability to develop its projects and operate its water production facilities profitably, its ability to collect its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas, and its ability to manage growth and other risks detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company's Secretary at the company's executive offices or at the "Investors – SEC Filings" page of the company's website at http://ir.cwco.com/Docs/. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





June 30,



December 31,





2019



2018





(Unaudited)







ASSETS















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 41,878,723



$ 31,337,477

Restricted cash



1,505,679





-

Accounts receivable, net



20,190,787





24,228,095

Inventory



3,764,169





2,232,721

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



675,931





1,035,796

Current portion of loans receivable



-





734,980

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings



3,451,517





835,669

Current assets of discontinued operations



-





1,959,494

Total current assets



71,466,806





62,364,232

Property, plant and equipment, net



62,951,715





58,880,818

Construction in progress



661,062





6,015,043

Inventory, non-current



4,417,302





4,545,198

Investment in OC-BVI



2,127,099





2,584,987

Goodwill



8,004,597





8,004,597

Land and rights of way held for development



24,161,024





24,161,024

Intangible assets, net



1,499,444





1,891,667

Operating lease right-of-use assets



4,590,492





-

Other assets



2,079,668





2,123,999

Long-term assets of discontinued operations



-





1,944,033

Total assets

$ 181,959,209



$ 172,515,598



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















Current liabilities















Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$ 2,779,028



$ 4,570,641

Accrued compensation



853,782





1,286,468

Dividends payable



1,290,174





1,286,493

Current maturities of operating leases



647,782





-

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings



-





109,940

Current liabilities of discontinued operations



-





646,452

Total current liabilities



5,570,766





7,899,994

Deferred tax liability



540,966





659,874

Noncurrent operating leases



4,036,684





-

Other liabilities



75,000





199,827

Total liabilities



10,223,416





8,759,695

Commitments and contingencies















Equity















Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity















Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 40,120 and 34,796 shares, respectively



24,072





20,878

Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,020,344 and 14,982,906 shares, respectively



9,012,206





8,989,744

Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued



-





-

Additional paid-in capital



87,534,435





87,211,953

Retained earnings



65,400,272





59,298,161

Cumulative translation adjustment



-





(549,555)

Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity



161,970,985





154,971,181

Non-controlling interests



9,764,808





8,784,722

Total equity



171,735,793





163,755,903

Total liabilities and equity

$ 181,959,209



$ 172,515,598



CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Total revenues

$ 18,305,260



$ 15,064,066



$ 35,293,784



$ 29,618,729

Total cost of revenues



10,752,511





8,879,847





20,778,732





17,265,469

Gross profit



7,552,749





6,184,219





14,515,052





12,353,260

General and administrative expenses



4,994,992





4,446,969





9,373,026





9,108,680

Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net



397,301





(650)





441,070





(1,990)

Income from operations



2,955,058





1,736,600





5,583,096





3,242,590



































Other income (expense):































Interest income



140,467





170,102





290,652





331,223

Interest expense



(1,482)





(2,876)





(1,482)





(4,630)

Profit-sharing income from OC-BVI



2,025





56,700





8,100





85,050

Equity in the earnings (losses) of OC-BVI



(24,949)





157,483





(11,488)





238,076

Net unrealized gain (loss) on put/call options



-





84,000





(24,000)





(122,000)

Other



(65,728)





(153,377)





48,641





(68,090)

Other income, net



50,333





312,032





310,423





459,629

Income before income taxes



3,005,391





2,048,632





5,893,519





3,702,219

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



64,233





(48,878)





113,192





(126,266)

Net income from continuing operations



2,941,158





2,097,510





5,780,327





3,828,485

Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests



464,896





208,692





738,804





174,199

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders



2,476,262





1,888,818





5,041,523





3,654,286

Gain on sale of discontinued operations



-





-





3,621,170





-

Net income from discontinued operations



-





299,375





-





626,432

Total income from discontinued operations



-





299,375





3,621,170





626,432

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders

$ 2,476,262



$ 2,188,193



$ 8,662,693



$ 4,280,718



































Basic earnings per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders































Continuing operations

$ 0.16



$ 0.13



$ 0.34



$ 0.25

Discontinued operations



-





0.02





0.24





0.04

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.16



$ 0.15



$ 0.58



$ 0.29



































Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders































Continuing operations

$ 0.16



$ 0.12



$ 0.33



$ 0.24

Discontinued operations



-





0.02





0.24





0.04

Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.16



$ 0.14



$ 0.57



$ 0.28



































Dividends declared per common and redeemable preferred shares

$ 0.085



$ 0.085



$ 0.17



$ 0.17



































Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:































Basic earnings per share



15,020,344





14,959,309





15,020,344





14,959,284

Diluted earnings per share



15,130,778





15,117,726





15,130,071





15,116,712



View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consolidated-water-reports-q2-2019-results-revenues-up-22-to-18-3-million-net-income-up-13-to-2-5-million-or-0-16-per-share-300899643.html

SOURCE Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.