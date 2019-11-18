Log in
CONSOLIDATED WOODJAM COPPER CORP.

Consolidated Woodjam Copper : announces Closing of Debt Settlement

11/18/2019 | 06:40pm EST

Vancouver, BC, November 18, 2019 Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. (the 'Company') (TSX-V: WCC) announces that it has closed the debt settlement originally announced on October 31, 2019. The debt settlement consisted of the issuance of 9,272,560 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding indebtedness of $463,628. All of the securities issued pursuant to this debt settlement are subject to a hold period in Canada until March 16, 2020.

About Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

The Company currently owns a 100% interest in the Woodjam project in British Columbia. Management of the Company believes there are significant opportunities for expansion of the resource base laterally, at depth and by infilling known zones. Additionally, there are untested exploration targets ready for potential discovery. The Company intends, subject to financing, to aggressively advance further exploration of the Woodjam Project.

Visit the Company's website at: http://www.woodjamcopper.com

On behalf of the board of directors of Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

David M Douglas, CPA, CA,
CFO, Director
Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp.

Contact: (604) 681-7913
Toll Free: 888-656-6611
info@eastfieldgroup.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgements of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from expected results.

Disclaimer

Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 23:39:07 UTC
