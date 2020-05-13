Log in
Consolidated Zinc : COVID-19 UPDATE – PLOMOSAS TO RESTART OPERATIONS

05/13/2020 | 07:45pm EDT

14 May 2020

COVID 19 UPDATE - PLOMOSAS TO RE-START

  • Mexican Presidential Decrees designates mining as an essential business
  • Plomosas Mine and plant to restart operations 18 May, 2020
  • Essential maintenance and other cost reduction measures completed

Consolidated Zinc Limited (ASX: CZL or "the Company") advises that the Mexican Government has instructed that all mining is to be considered an essential service, allowing the Plomosas mine and Aldama concentrator to re-commence operations from 18 May 2020.

The Company has implemented stringent health, safety and hygiene standards to identify and quarantine any potential COVID-19 risks and to minimise any infection risks amongst its employees and contractors.

The Company was able to complete essential maintenance during the shutdown period enabling the removal of hire equipment, employee contracts were renegotiated to better align remuneration with performance and supplier contracts were reviewed and renegotiated where possible. These and other measures implemented during the shut-down should significantly improve efficiency and reduce costs of operations.

It is expected the ramp up back to full production will be completed by the end of May as the operations staff return back to Plomosas from their residential locations across Mexico.

This announcement was authorised for issue to the ASX by the Directors of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Brad Marwood Managing Director 08 9322 3406

ABOUT CONSOLIDATED ZINC

Consolidated Zinc Limited (ASX: CZL) owns 100% of the historic Plomosas Mine, located 120km from Chihuahua City, Chihuahua State, Mexico. Chihuahua State has a strong mining sector with other large base and precious metal projects in operation within the state. Historical mining at Plomosas between 1945 and 1974 extracted over 2 million tonnes of ore grading 22% Zn+Pb and over 80g/t Ag. Only small-scale mining continued to the present day and the mineralised zones remain open at depth and along strike.

The company has commenced mining at Plomosas and is committed to exploit the potential of the high-grade Zinc, Lead and Silver Mineral Resource through the identification, exploration and exploitation of new zones of mineralisation within and adjacent to the known mineralisation with a view to identify new mineral resources that are exploitable.

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth, WA, Australia 6000 PO Box Z5273, Perth, WA, Australia 6831

  1. +61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359

1

Disclaimer

Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 23:44:08 UTC
