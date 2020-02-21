Log in
CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED

(CZL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/20
0.009 AUD   +12.50%
12:22aCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Change in substantial shareholding – Copulos Group
PU
02/06CONSOLIDATED ZINC : CZL Ganti court win – legal dispute update
PU
02/02CONSOLIDATED ZINC : December 2019 Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
Consolidated Zinc : Change in substantial shareholding – Copulos Group

02/21/2020

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

Consolidated Zinc Limited

118 554 359

ACN/ARSN

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Copulos Group

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of

12/02/2020

the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the

25/09/2019

company on

The previous notice was dated

24/09/2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Previous notice

Present notice

Class of securities (4)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary shares

414,369,626

28.69% based on

500,729,086

29.99% based on

1,444,251,281

1,669,808,313 shares

shares

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give substantial holding notice to the company are as follows: -

Date of change

Person

whose

Nature

of

Consideration

Class and number of

Person's

relevant

interest

change

given

in

securities affected

votes

changed

relation

to

affected

change

02/10/2019

-

Eyeon Investments

On- Market Trade

$106,425.56

ORD

10,200,000

10,200,000

12/02/2020

Pty Ltd

Investments Family

Trust>

10/10/2019

Eyeon Investments

Non-

$267,621.78

ORD

24,329,252

24,329,253

Pty Ltd

Renounceable

Investments Family

Rights Issue 1 for

Trust>

every 6

10/10/2019

Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd

Non-

$16,423.62

ORD

1,493,056

1,493,056

Renounceable

Rights Issue 1 for

every 6

10/10/2019

HSBC Custody

Non-

$45,982.74

ORD

4,180,249

4,180,249

Nominees (Australia)

Renounceable

Ltd as custodian for

Rights Issue 1 for

Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd

every 6

10/10/2019

Spacetime Pty Ltd

Non-

$131,701.42

ORD

11,972,856

11,972,856

Renounceable

Executive Super

Rights Issue 1 for

Fund No 1>

every 6

10/10/2019

Copulos

Non-

$192,668.94

ORD

17,515,358

17,515,358

Superannuation Pty

Renounceable

Ltd <>

Rights Issue 1 for

Provident Fund

every 6

A/C>

30/01/2020

-

Copulos

On-Market

$48,965.30

ORD

4,500,000

4,500,000

31/01/2020

Superannuation Pty

Trade

Ltd <>

Provident Fund

A/C>

10/10/2019

Citywest Corp Pty

Non-

$69,895.84

ORD

6,354,167

6,354,167

Ltd <>

Renounceable

Sunshine Unit A>/C

Rights Issue 1 for

every 6

10/10/2019

HSBC Custody

Non-

$7,883.33

ORD

716,666

716,666

Nominees (Australia)

Renounceable

Ltd as custodian for

Rights Issue 1 for

Citywest Corp Pty

every 6

Ltd

12/02/2020

Citywest Corp Pty

On-Market Trade

$10,126.50

ORD

1,000,000

1,000,000

Ltd <>

Sunshine Unit A>/C

24/01/2020

-

HSBC Custody

On-Market Trade

$32,766.70

ORD

4,097,855

4,097,855

12/02/2020

Nominees (Australia)

Ltd as custodian for

Citywest Corp Pty

Ltd

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder of

Person entitled to

Nature of

Class and

Person's votes

relevant

securities

be registered as

relevant

number of

interest

holder (8)

interest (6)

securities

Copulos Group

Spacetime Pty Ltd

Spacetime Pty

Indirect

Ordinary

93,809,990

Ltd

shares

Executive Super

Fund No 1>

Copulos Group

Copulos

Copulos

Indirect

Ordinary

127,107,505

Superannuation

Pty

Superannuation

shares

Ltd<

Copulos

Pty Ltd

Provident

Fund

A/C>

Copulos Group

Eyeon Investments

Eyeon

Indirect

Ordinary

180,504,769

Pty Ltd

Investments Pty

shares

Investments Family

Ltd

Trust>

Copulos Group

Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd

Eyeon No 2 Pty

Indirect

Ordinary

10,451,389

Ltd

shares

Copulos Group

HSBC Custody

Eyeon No 2 Pty

Indirect

Ordinary

29,261,745

Nominees

Ltd

shares

(Australia) Ltd as

custodian for Eyeon

No 2 Pty Ltd

Copulos Group

Citywest Corp Pty

Citywest Corp

Indirect

Ordinary

45,479,167

Ltd <>

Pty Ltd

shares

Sunshine Unit A>/C

Copulos Group

HSBC Custody

Citywest Corp

Indirect

Ordinary

9,114,521

Nominees

Pty Ltd

shares

(Australia) Ltd as

custodian for

Citywest Corp Pty

Ltd

Copulos Group

Supermax Pty

Supermax Pty

Indirect

Ordinary

5,000,000

Ltd<>

Ltd

Shares

Super Fund A/C>

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if

Nature of association

applicable)

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are:

Name

Address

Eyeon Investments Pty Ltd

PO Box 1456, Shepparton, Victoria, 3632

Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd

PO Box 1456, Shepparton, Victoria, 3632

Spacetime Pty Ltd

PO Box 1456, Shepparton, Victoria, 3632

Copulos Superannuation Pty Ltd

PO Box 1456, Shepparton, Victoria, 3632

Citywest Corp Pty Ltd

PO Box 1456, Shepparton, Victoria, 3632

Supermax Pty Ltd

PO Box 1456, Shepparton, Victoria, 3632

Signature

print name

Stephen Copulos

capacity

Director

sign here

Date

21/02/2020

Disclaimer

Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 05:21:08 UTC
