Consolidated Zinc : Change in substantial shareholding – Copulos Group
0
02/21/2020 | 12:22am EST
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To Company Name/Scheme
Consolidated Zinc Limited
118 554 359
ACN/ARSN
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Copulos Group
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
There was a change in the interests of
12/02/2020
the substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the
25/09/2019
company on
The previous notice was dated
24/09/2019
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Previous notice
Present notice
Class of securities (4)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary shares
414,369,626
28.69% based on
500,729,086
29.99% based on
1,444,251,281
1,669,808,313 shares
shares
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give substantial holding notice to the company are as follows: -
Date of change
Person
whose
Nature
of
Consideration
Class and number of
Person's
relevant
interest
change
given
in
securities affected
votes
changed
relation
to
affected
change
02/10/2019
-
Eyeon Investments
On- Market Trade
$106,425.56
ORD
10,200,000
10,200,000
12/02/2020
Pty Ltd
Investments Family
Trust>
10/10/2019
Eyeon Investments
Non-
$267,621.78
ORD
24,329,252
24,329,253
Pty Ltd
Renounceable
Investments Family
Rights Issue 1 for
Trust>
every 6
10/10/2019
Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd
Non-
$16,423.62
ORD
1,493,056
1,493,056
Renounceable
Rights Issue 1 for
every 6
10/10/2019
HSBC Custody
Non-
$45,982.74
ORD
4,180,249
4,180,249
Nominees (Australia)
Renounceable
Ltd as custodian for
Rights Issue 1 for
Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd
every 6
10/10/2019
Spacetime Pty Ltd
Non-
$131,701.42
ORD
11,972,856
11,972,856
Renounceable
Executive Super
Rights Issue 1 for
Fund No 1>
every 6
10/10/2019
Copulos
Non-
$192,668.94
ORD
17,515,358
17,515,358
Superannuation Pty
Renounceable
Ltd <>
Rights Issue 1 for
Provident Fund
every 6
A/C>
30/01/2020
-
Copulos
On-Market
$48,965.30
ORD
4,500,000
4,500,000
31/01/2020
Superannuation Pty
Trade
Ltd <>
Provident Fund
A/C>
10/10/2019
Citywest Corp Pty
Non-
$69,895.84
ORD
6,354,167
6,354,167
Ltd <>
Renounceable
Sunshine Unit A>/C
Rights Issue 1 for
every 6
10/10/2019
HSBC Custody
Non-
$7,883.33
ORD
716,666
716,666
Nominees (Australia)
Renounceable
Ltd as custodian for
Rights Issue 1 for
Citywest Corp Pty
every 6
Ltd
12/02/2020
Citywest Corp Pty
On-Market Trade
$10,126.50
ORD
1,000,000
1,000,000
Ltd <>
Sunshine Unit A>/C
24/01/2020
-
HSBC Custody
On-Market Trade
$32,766.70
ORD
4,097,855
4,097,855
12/02/2020
Nominees (Australia)
Ltd as custodian for
Citywest Corp Pty
Ltd
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered holder of
Person entitled to
Nature of
Class and
Person's votes
relevant
securities
be registered as
relevant
number of
interest
holder (8)
interest (6)
securities
Copulos Group
Spacetime Pty Ltd
Spacetime Pty
Indirect
Ordinary
93,809,990
Ltd
shares
Executive Super
Fund No 1>
Copulos Group
Copulos
Copulos
Indirect
Ordinary
127,107,505
Superannuation
Pty
Superannuation
shares
Ltd<
Copulos
Pty Ltd
Provident
Fund
A/C>
Copulos Group
Eyeon Investments
Eyeon
Indirect
Ordinary
180,504,769
Pty Ltd
Investments Pty
shares
Investments Family
Ltd
Trust>
Copulos Group
Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd
Eyeon No 2 Pty
Indirect
Ordinary
10,451,389
Ltd
shares
Copulos Group
HSBC Custody
Eyeon No 2 Pty
Indirect
Ordinary
29,261,745
Nominees
Ltd
shares
(Australia) Ltd as
custodian for Eyeon
No 2 Pty Ltd
Copulos Group
Citywest Corp Pty
Citywest Corp
Indirect
Ordinary
45,479,167
Ltd <>
Pty Ltd
shares
Sunshine Unit A>/C
Copulos Group
HSBC Custody
Citywest Corp
Indirect
Ordinary
9,114,521
Nominees
Pty Ltd
shares
(Australia) Ltd as
custodian for
Citywest Corp Pty
Ltd
Copulos Group
Supermax Pty
Supermax Pty
Indirect
Ordinary
5,000,000
Ltd<>
Ltd
Shares
Super Fund A/C>
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 05:21:08 UTC