Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Consolidated Zinc Limited    CZL   AU000000CZL3

CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED

(CZL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consolidated Zinc : Change of Director's Interest Notice – Stephen Copulos

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 02:32am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Consolidated Zinc Limited

ABN

27 118 554 359

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Stephen Copulos

Date of last notice

25th September 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

(Director)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Eyeon Investments Pty Ltd

interest.

(Director)

Spacetime Pty Ltd

(Director)

Citywest Corp Pty Ltd

(Director)

Copulos Superannuation Pty Ltd

(Director)

Supermax Pty Ltd

(Director)

Date of change

2/10/2019, 3/10/2019 & 4/10/2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

1/1/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Eyeon Investments Pty Ltd

145,975,516 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

5,555,555 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp

31.12.2020

500,000

Performance Rights - D (30/12/19)

500,000

Performance Rights - E (30/06/20)

500,000

Performance Rights - F (30/12/20)

500,000

Performance Rights - H (30/06/20)

500,000

Performance Rights - I (30/12/20)

Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd

34,039,829 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Spacetime Pty Ltd

81,837,134

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

2,777,778 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp

31.12.2020

Copulos Superannuation Pty Ltd

105,092,147

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

Citywest Corp Pty Ltd

42,425,000

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

2,777,778 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp

31.12.2020

Supermax Pty Ltd

5,000,000 Ordinary Shares

Class

Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Number acquired

4,205,443

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

$46,225.51

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

1/1/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Eyeon Investments Pty Ltd

Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd

Spacetime Pty Ltd

Copulos Superannuation Pty Ltd Citywest Corp Pty Ltd

Supermax Pty Ltd

150,180,959 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

5,555,555 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp 31.12.2020

500,000 Performance Rights - D (30/12/19)

500,000 Performance Rights - E (30/06/20)

500,000 Performance Rights - F (30/12/20)

500,000 Performance Rights - H (30/06/20)

500,000 Performance Rights - I (30/12/20)

34,039,829 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

81,837,134 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

2,777,778 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp 31.12.2020

105,092,147 Ordinary Fully Paid shares

42,425,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

2,777,778 Unlisted Options $0.025 exp 31.12.2020

5,000,000 Ordinary Fully Paid Shares

Nature of change

On-Market Trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities

to which

interest related prior to change

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Interest after change

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 3

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior

written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 3

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 06:31:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED
02:32aCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Change of Director's Interest Notice – Stephen Copulos
PU
12:07aCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Pro-Rata Non-Renounceable Rights Offer Closed
PU
09/25CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Change in substantial holding – Copulos Group
PU
09/25CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Change of Director's Interest Notice – Stephen Copulos
PU
09/17CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Offer Document Non-Renounceable Rights Issue
PU
09/16CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Cleansing Notice
PU
09/16CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Company Presentation
PU
09/15CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Half Year Accounts – 30 June 2019
PU
09/12CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.011 AUD for 6 existing sha..
FA
09/10CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Letter to Shareholders Rights Issue
PU
More news
Chart CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Zinc Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley William James Marwood Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stephen Copulos Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Italiano Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Andrew Lehane Richards Executive Director
Angela M. Pankhurst Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED-36.47%12
CAMECO CORPORATION-19.38%3 761
PANGANG GROUP VNDM TM & RES CO LTD--.--%3 593
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.-50.53%591
BUSHVELD MINERALS LIMITED-46.45%292
DENISON MINES CORP.0.00%285
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group