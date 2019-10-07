Consolidated Zinc : Change of Director's Interest Notice – Stephen Copulos

Appendix 3Y Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Consolidated Zinc Limited ABN 27 118 554 359

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Stephen Copulos Date of last notice 25th September 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and indirect Nature of indirect interest Eyeon No 2 Pty Ltd (including registered holder) (Director) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Eyeon Investments Pty Ltd interest. (Director) Spacetime Pty Ltd (Director) Citywest Corp Pty Ltd (Director) Copulos Superannuation Pty Ltd (Director) Supermax Pty Ltd (Director) Date of change 2/10/2019, 3/10/2019 & 4/10/2019

