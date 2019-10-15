Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Consolidated Zinc Limited    CZL   AU000000CZL3

CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED

(CZL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/14
0.011 AUD   +4.76%
09:08pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Presentation – Plomosas Mine Under Explored
PU
10/09CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Pro-Rata Non-Renounceable Issue Update
PU
10/07CONSOLIDATED ZINC : September Production Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consolidated Zinc : Presentation – Plomosas Mine Under Explored

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 09:08pm EDT

PLOMOSAS MINE UNDER EXPLORED

Brisbane Resources Roundup October 2019

INVESTMENT CASE

CZL has

CZL is a proven

Plomosas Mine

Strategy to

Significant

Aggressive

commenced

explorer &

exploration

delineate sufficient

holder of

exploration

commercial

developer and

potential to

mineral resources

ground in

program and

operations at

operator

support a larger

to support a

under-explored

development

Plomosas Mine the

operation

500ktpa

district

planned in 2020

highest grade zinc

concentrator

>US$2M

mine on ASX

consolidatedzinc.com.au | 2

PLOMOSAS MINE TODAY

  • Plant expansion - commissioned

• Doubling output - Q3, 2019

  • Exploiting >20% Zn Eq over next 12 months

THE LONGER VIEW

  • Stage 1:

• Targeting 500,000 tonnes zinc discovery in 2020

  • DFS planned targeting 50,000 tpa zinc concentrate in 2021

consolidatedzinc.com.au | 3

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

100% CONSOLIDATED ZINC LTD

MINERA LATIN

100%

AMERICA

OWNER OF

ZINC (MLAZ)

PLOMOSAS PROJECT

1% NSR Royalty on Zinc and Lead concentrate sales to the former

Joint Venture Partner.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Share price

A$0.011

Market Capitalisation

A$18.3M

Shares on Issue

1,669,808,313

Options on Issue

123,283,882

Performance Rights

136,000,000

Cash & Accounts Receivable (30/06/19)

US$1.5M approx

Debt & Con Notes (31/08/19)

US$1.326M

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS

Copulos Group

29%

Chris Retzos

9%

Farjoy Pty Ltd

4%

Retec Guaru

3%

SHARE REGISTRY

Board/Management

30%

Other

70%

consolidatedzinc.com.au | 4

DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT

LED BY A TEAM OF HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL, EXPERIENCED MINING PROFESSIONALS

CHAIRMAN

Mr Stephen Copulos

  • More than 35 years' experience in business and investments
  • 20 years experience as a company Director of both listed and unlisted entities
  • Successful businessman with history of performance in Mining and other business sectors.

NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Ms Angela Pankhurst

  • 20 years experience as executive and non-executive director with a background in corporate governance, accounting and business management
  • Angela is Managing Director of MerGen Biopharma Limited, and a Director of PanTerra Gold Limited and Imritec Limited
  • Expertise in transitioning explorers to miners in numerous countries.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

Mr Brad Marwood

  • Mining Engineer with over 30 years' experience developing mines globally
  • Grown ASX junior explorers to ASX 200 listed production companies
  • Specialist in large scale open cut and small scale underground mines in base metal and precious metals
  • Served with public companies for the past 20 years.

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER / COMPANY SECRETARY Mr Anthony Italiano

  • A Chartered Accountant with more than 15 years' corporate experience across senior finance roles in the resources sector
  • Anthony has experience internationally in corporate governance, operations, financing, commodity marketing and trading
  • Extensive experience in transitioning junior explorers to producers.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Mr Andrew Richards

  • Over 30 years' experience geologist in exploration, mine production, corporate management and project finance with an international bank
  • Andrew has extensive international experience and has been on the boards of several unlisted and listed companies on the ASX and AIM.

EXPLORATION MANAGER

Mr Steve Boda

  • 28 years' experience in exploration and occupied senior management roles with mining and exploration in Australia, China, SE Asia and Zambia
  • A track record in using structural geology to target economic mineralisation across a variety of commodities and estimation of JORC Resources.

consolidatedzinc.com.au | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 01:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED
09:08pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Presentation – Plomosas Mine Under Explored
PU
10/09CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Pro-Rata Non-Renounceable Issue Update
PU
10/07CONSOLIDATED ZINC : September Production Update
PU
10/07CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Change of Director's Interest Notice – Stephen Copulos
PU
10/07CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Pro-Rata Non-Renounceable Rights Offer Closed
PU
09/25CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Change in substantial holding – Copulos Group
PU
09/25CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Change of Director's Interest Notice – Stephen Copulos
PU
09/17CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Offer Document Non-Renounceable Rights Issue
PU
09/16CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Company Presentation
PU
09/16CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Cleansing Notice
PU
More news
Chart CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Consolidated Zinc Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley William James Marwood Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stephen Copulos Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Italiano Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Andrew Lehane Richards Executive Director
Angela M. Pankhurst Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED-39.36%12
CAMECO CORPORATION-20.16%3 697
PANGANG GROUP VNDM TM & RES CO LTD--.--%3 513
LARGO RESOURCES LTD.-49.82%571
DENISON MINES CORP.1.59%285
ENERGY FUELS INC.-32.04%192
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group