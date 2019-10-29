Log in
CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED

(CZL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/28
0.011 AUD   +10.00%
10/15 CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Presentation – Plomosas Mine Under Explored
PU
10/09 CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Pro-Rata Non-Renounceable Issue Update
PU
10/07 CONSOLIDATED ZINC : September Production Update
PU
Consolidated Zinc : Quarterly Cashflow Report

10/29/2019

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

+Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity

CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

27 118 554 359

30 SEPTEMBER 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

US$'000

(9 months)

US$'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

1,422

6,248

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(84)

(100)

(b)

development

(3)

(221)

(c)

production

(1,779)

(5,393)

(d)

staff costs

(47)

(389)

(e) administration and corporate costs

(50)

(381)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

-

-

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

(8)

(22)

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Research and development refunds

-

-

1.8

Other - plant upgrade loans

-

(107)

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(549)

(365)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

(61)

(106)

(b) tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 1

1 September 2016

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

US$'000

(9 months)

US$'000

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b) tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

(61)

(106)

activities

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

687

687

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

-

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of

(50)

(50)

shares, convertible notes or options

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

210

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

(331)

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other - cash held in trust for unissued

67

67

shares

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

704

583

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

203

185

period

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(549)

(365)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(61)

(106)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

704

583

(item 3.10 above)

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on

-

-

cash held

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

297

297

period

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 2

1 September 2016

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

Current quarter

Previous quarter

US$'000

US$'000

5.1

Bank balances

297

378

5.2

Call deposits

-

-

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other (provide details)

-

-

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

297

378

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

US$'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

34

6.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Directors' remuneration.

7.

Payments to related entities of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

US$'000

7.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

-

7.2

Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included

-

in item 2.3

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 3

1 September 2016

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

8.

Financing facilities available

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

Add notes as necessary for an

at quarter end

quarter end

understanding of the position

US$'000

US$'000

8.1

Loan facilities

561

561

8.2

Credit standby arrangements

-

-

8.3

Convertible Notes

710

710

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

Loan Facilities:

The company has the following unsecured loan facilities at an interest rate of 10.0% p.a. with the following terms:

  1. A$800,000 working capital facility provided by Directors of the Company Mr Stephen Copulos and Mr Andrew Richards; repayable by 30 June 2020;

Convertible Notes

The convertible notes on issue are from entities related to the non-executive Chariman, Mr Stephen Copulus. The convertible notes have been issued in a series of tranches, each with similar terms including an interest rate of 10% p.a., unsecured, and convertible at the election of the convertible note holder. The conversion share price varies per tranche of issue and ranges from A$0.01 - A$0.015 per share and mature between 30 June 2020 and 27 August 2020.

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

US$'000

9.1

Exploration and evaluation

(350)

9.2

Development

-

9.3

Production

(3,000)

9.4

Staff costs

(500)

9.5

Administration and corporate costs

(200)

9.6

Other

-

9.7

Total estimated cash outflows

(4,050)

Revenue from the sale of Zinc and Lead Concentrates, cash on hand/trade receivables at the end of the quarter and proceeds from the rights issue that raised A$2.48 million (before costs) and received in October 2019 are forecast to provide sufficient funding of the forecast cash outflows during the December 2019 quarter.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 4

1 September 2016

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

10.

Changes in

Tenement

Nature of interest

Interest at

Interest

tenements

reference

beginning

at end of

(items 2.1(b) and

and

of quarter

quarter

2.2(b) above)

location

10.1

Interests in mining

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

tenements and

petroleum tenements

lapsed, relinquished

or reduced

10.2

Interests in mining

235942

Increase in ownership of

90%

100%

tenements and

230175

the Mexican

petroleum tenements

217641

subsidiary

acquired or increased

Minera Latin

218242

America Zinc

225527

S.A.P.I. de C.V.

218272

that owns the

Tenements

216882

comprising of

227664

the Plomosas

227078

Project,

227077

Mexico.-

224880

Plomosas

Mexico

Compliance statement

  1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

Date: 30 October 2019

Company secretary

Print name:

Anthony Italiano

Notes

  1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
  2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 5

1 September 2016

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 01:56:05 UTC
