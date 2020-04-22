Consolidated Zinc : Resource drilling update

Drilling intersected high-grade mineralised intervals in the Level 7 Semi-oxide orebody (SOX) as part of the Inferred to Indicated category conversion.
Drilling intersected significant downhole results up to 5.1m @ 14.2% Zn, 5.39%Pb, 48.68g/t Ag and 3.5m @ 22.54% Zn, 7.46%Pb, 35.64g/t Ag.
Drilling encountered some faulting within the main zone but also demonstrated that thicker units of high-grade mineralisation occur within the current resource model at Level 7 which is the deepest of the main ore workings currently developed at Plomosas.
Several high grade results from channel sampling includes 2.2m @ 43.02% Zn, 13.5% Pb, 83.25g/t Ag and 1.8m @ 36.61% Zn, 20.41% Pb, 139.22g/t Ag
Consolidated Zinc Limited (CZL:ASX) is pleased to present the following update detailing drilling and assay results received at the Plomosas Project as part of the resource upgrade drilling programme.
RESOURCE DRILLING
Underground drilling aimed at converting Inferred category Mineral Resources within the Semi-Oxidised mineralisation (SOX) to Indicated Category completed eight holes for 435 metres in Cuddies L7.1 and L8.2. This latest drilling of the existing JORC (2012) Mineral Resource defined in 2018 tested the inferred mineralisation in the central zone and targeted extensions to inferred resource material to the south of the SOX (Refer Figure 1).
Massive sulphide mineralisation was visually identified in holes with thicker units observed in holes LV7065 and LV8023. Highlights of the downhole results from these holes are shown below;
• LV7065
3.30m at
24.80% Zn,
8.31% Pb,
68.78g/t Ag
• LV8023
5.10m at
14.20% Zn,
5.39% Pb,
48.68g/t Ag
• LV8025
3.50m at
22.54% Zn
7.46% Pb
35.64g/t Ag
Table 1 summarises the results encountered in drill holes reported and details the assays results. Table 2 provides additional details of the drilling and results.
Styles of mineralisation intersected in the drilling show the presence of massive to semi-massive sulphides occurring at the hanging wall contact to the Cuesta shales and the Mina Vieja marble unit (hole LV8023). Drill holes targeting mineralisation at 20 metres down dip to these sulphide units, intersected units of thinning mineralisation, confirming that although mineralisation thins towards the 055O azimuth direction (hole LV8024), mineralisation pitches and plunges towards the southeast, as noted by the thicker unit of sulphide intersected in hole LV8023.
A major dextral strike-slip fault to the south of the Level 7 ore zone, has displaced mineralisation by tens of metres to the southwest, which has complicated drill targeting from Cuddy 8.2. Future drilling will define the fault displacements.
Significantly, the drilling to date continues to demonstrate that thicker units of high-grade mineralisation occur within the current resource model at Level 7 which is the deepest of the main ore workings developed at Plomosas at approximately 240m below surface.
Table 1: Results for all holes drilled for the program.
Table 1. LEVEL 7 SOX
Resource drilling results received, all holes (cut off 3% Zn)
Hole ID
From
To
Inters*
TW**
Zn %
Pb %
Ag g/t
Comment
(m)
(m)
(m)
(m)
Fine to medium grained semi-oxide massive
LV7065
12.00
15.30
3.30
3.21
24.80
8.31
68.78
sulphide with medium grained semi-massive
mineralisation of pyrite-galena-sphalerite with
carbonated patches.
LV7066
NSI
NSI
NSI
Disseminated sulphides in manto.
LV7067
NSI
NSI
NSI
Disseminated sulphides in manto.
LV7068
NSI
NSI
NSI
No sulphide mineralisation.
Upper zone is medium grained semi-oxide
massive sulphide mineralisation of pyrite-galena-
sphalerite with carbonate patches widths of
20cm separated by variable waste. Lower zone is
LV8023
34.30
39.40
5.10
3.74
14.20
5.39
48.68
fine to medium grained semi-massive sulphide
mineralisation with semi-oxide medium grained
sphalerite-galena massive sulphide
mineralisation with minor pyrite, strongly
leached and vuggy texture
LV8024
NSI
NSI
NSI
Very thin stringers, strongly oxidised galena-
sphalerite massive sulphide
LV8025
22.0
25.5
3.50
2.62
22.54
7.46
35.64
Medium grained semi-oxide massive sulphide
mineralisation of pyrite-galena and sphalerite.
Thin bands of medium grained, vuggy semi-
LV8026
NSI
NSI
NSI
massive sulphide mineralisation of sphalerite
and galena, strongly leached and vuggy, (assays
returned values below 3% Zn).
*Intervals of mineralisation <0.5m are logged as true downhole widths, with sampling done at a minimum of 0.5m.
**TW is True Width and represents the best estimate of the intercept based on the geological interpretation of the sequence. NSI is No Significant Intersection
CHANNEL SAMPLING
As part of the resource upgrade, a sampling program targeting ore exposed in existing levels was completed as it would provide a more representative profile and be cheaper and faster than drilling. The program was planned to target the down dip ore projected between levels 910, 900 and 907 with the intention of converting the current Inferred Category to Indicated Category in an area of 35 x 32 meters located in the central zone of the SOX orebody. Mapping the lithology was conducted to identify the ore locations in each level and to select the left or right wall for sampling.
40 channels were taken perpendicular to bedding at a 2 to 3 metre spacing, including ore and waste with sample lengths between 1.5 to 0.5 meters for a total of 97 samples. This gives true width values across the sampled faces of mineralisation.
Sampling these levels showed that ore zones were robust and up to three metres in thickness. In some instance the ore zones exhibit strong to isoclinal folding that effectively thickens the ore zone. Channel sampling had targeted massive sulphide mineralisation in each of these levels and hole LV8023 had intersected ca. 5.1 metres of ore downdip from level 907. Mineralisation then continues below the mineralised interval intersected in LV8023.
Some significant assays results (true width) are shown below, with the total results for all samples in Table 2.
Sample LV913006: 2.2m @ 43.02% Zn, 13.5% Pb, 83.25g/t Ag
Sample LV913012: 1.8m @ 36.61% Zn, 20.41% Pb, 139.22g/t Ag
Sample LV907006: 1.9m @ 36.44% Zn, 19.36% Pb, 80.41g/t Ag
Sample LV907005: 1.9m @ 35.18% Zn, 19.94% Pb, 79.9g/t Ag
Sample LV907009: 1.8m @ 34.07% Zn, 27.96% Pb, 79.96g/t Ag
Sample LV907010: 1.0m @ 32.68% Zn, 23.47% Pb, 99g/t Ag
Sample LV913008: 2.5m @ 31.92% Zn, 23.68% Pb, 92.11g/t Ag
The main zones targeted by drilling and channel sampling are shown in Figure 1, which illustrates the areas of Inferred that were drilled and sampled to convert to Indicated Category. Results from this drilling and channel sampling have converted sections of the Inferred Category resources to Indicated Category totalling 26,000 tonnes at 22.6% Zn, 12.8% Pb and 72.5g/t Ag.
Figure 1: Location of zones in the Level 7 Deeps SOX where drilling and channel sampling have taken place for the Inferred to Indicated Category upgrade. Channel sampling has been completed in the Central Zone only. Resource model shown here is the 2018 outline.
The channel sampling and drilling completed to date, clearly demonstrates the presence of robust mineralisation in the inferred zones and continuous downdip which adds confidence to the extension of ore zones in these areas.
Figure 2: 3D view of drill hole traces in relation to the 2018 resource block model highlighting the areas of inferred and indicated categories.
Figure 3: Location and assays results for the drilling completed in the Southern Zone in relation to the 2018 resource model outline and relevant colour coded Inferred and Indicated areas. NSI indicates No Significant Intersection.
Figure 4: Section A - A' view showing hole LV8023 and LV8025. Note the rapid pinching of the ore zone in the 055-degree azimuth direction.
Figure 5: Section B - B' showing drillhole LV8025 with mineralisation intersected in the inferred portion of the 2018 resource model
Figure 6: Location and assays results for the drilling completed in the Central Zone in relation to the 2018 resource model outline and relevant colour coded Inferred and Indicated areas. NSI indicates No Significant Intersection.
Figure 7: Section through Central Inferred zone showing the locations and grade of holes LV7065 and LV7066 in relation to the 2018 inferred resource outline.
Figure 8: Oblique view of channel sample locations taken on respective levels located in the central inferred zone. Refer to table 3 for results of channels marked accordingly.
Table 2: Significant mineralised intervals for channel samples.
Refer to Figure 8 for locations of the channels.
ID#
Channel
Mineralised Interval
a
LV913012
1.8m @ 36.61% Zn, 20.41% Pb, 139.22g/t Ag
b
LV913011
2.8m @ 21.04% Zn, 17.32% Pb, 84.06g/t Ag
c
LV913009
3.0m @ 31.82% Zn, 16.8% Pb, 87.37g/t Ag
d
LV913008
2.5m @ 31.92% Zn, 23.68% Pb, 92.11g/t Ag
e
LV913006
2.2m @ 43.02% Zn, 13.5% Pb, 83.25g/t Ag
f
LV913004
1.1m @ 24.49% Zn, 17.75% Pb, 109g/t Ag
g
LV913005
2.4m @ 31.81% Zn, 15.13% Pb, 72.8g/t Ag
h
LV913003
1.5m @ 24.02% Zn, 25.46333% Pb, 252g/t Ag
i
LV913002
1.3m @ 24.46% Zn, 12.68% Pb, 61.58g/t Ag
j
LV913001
1.8m @ 24.71% Zn, 18.1% Pb, 72.16g/t Ag
k
LV900002
1.8m @ 11.32% Zn, 4.934% Pb, 98.96g/t Ag
l
LV900003
2.4m @ 16.21% Zn, 4.72% Pb, 34.4g/t Ag
m
LV900004
1.6m @ 18.53% Zn, 17.89% Pb, 76.5g/t Ag
n
LV900005
2.6m @ 29.92% Zn, 16.96% Pb, 74.73g/t Ag
o
LV900006
1.5m @ 29.69% Zn, 13.8% Pb, 98.84g/t Ag
p
LV900007
2.0m @ 20.22% Zn, 14.53% Pb, 72.19g/t Ag
q
LV900008
2.0m @ 13.15% Zn, 7.21% Pb, 45.55g/t Ag
r
LV900009
2.5m @ 21.81% Zn, 9.78% Pb, 56.04g/t Ag
s
LV900010
1.8m @ 30.56% Zn, 14.7% Pb, 111.53g/t Ag
t
LV900011
2.2m @ 15.07% Zn, 4.15% Pb, 22.55g/t Ag
u
LV900012
2.0m @ 27.58% Zn, 20.53% Pb, 134g/t Ag
v
LV900013
1.2m @ 18.45% Zn, 7.41% Pb, 41.5g/t Ag
w
LV900014
0.8m @ 29.23% Zn, 22.51% Pb, 76.2g/t Ag
x
LV907004
2.0m @ 24.73% Zn, 21.09% Pb, 89.13g/t Ag
y
LV907005
1.9m @ 35.18% Zn, 19.94% Pb, 79.9g/t Ag
z
LV907006
1.9m @ 36.44% Zn, 19.36% Pb, 80.41g/t Ag
aa
LV907007
1.7m @ 18.79% Zn, 14.44% Pb, 67.32g/t Ag
ab
LV907008
2.4m @ 27.78% Zn, 18.36% Pb, 81.64g/t Ag
ac
LV907009
1.8m @ 34.07% Zn, 27.96% Pb, 79.96g/t Ag
ad
LV907010
1.0m @ 32.68% Zn, 23.47% Pb, 99g/t Ag
Table 4: Complete list of all channels samples with assay results
Site No
From
To (m)
Width
Sample
Zn+Pb
Zn (%)
Pb (%)
Cu
Ag
(m)
(m)
No
Comb (%)
(%)
(%)
LV900001
0
1
1
250951
0.23
0.12
0.11
0.00
1.5
LV900001
1
2
1
250952
0.24
0.13
0.11
0.00
2.2
LV900002
0
0.5
0.5
250953
32.32
27.00
5.32
0.02
56.8
LV900002
0.5
1
0.5
250954
2.22
1.81
0.41
0.00
234
LV900002
1
1.8
0.8
250955
14.99
7.47
7.52
0.01
40.9
LV900003
0
1.5
1.5
250956
25.32
22.27
3.05
0.02
26.3
LV900003
1.5
2.4
0.9
250957
13.61
6.11
7.50
0.02
47.9
LV900004
0
0.8
0.8
250959
46.47
23.09
23.38
0.02
93.6
LV900004
1
1.6
0.6
250960
26.38
13.98
12.40
0.01
59.4
LV900004
1.6
2.2
0.6
250961
0.49
0.23
0.27
0.00
4.8
LV900005
0
1
1
250962
35.49
25.24
10.25
0.01
11.9
LV900005
1
1.8
0.8
250963
50.02
32.62
17.40
0.02
108
LV900005
1.8
2.6
0.8
250964
58.02
33.10
24.92
0.02
120
LV900006
0
0.8
0.8
250965
52.48
33.08
19.40
0.02
147
LV900006
0.8
1.5
0.7
250966
33.22
25.82
7.40
0.01
43.8
LV900007
0
0.8
0.8
250967
44.79
24.25
20.54
0.01
99
LV900007
0.8
1.5
0.7
250968
44.53
27.63
16.90
0.02
84.9
LV900007
1.5
2
0.5
250970
5.01
3.40
1.61
0.00
11.5
LV900008
0
1
1
250971
8.80
6.89
1.91
0.00
24.3
LV900008
1
2
1
250972
31.91
19.41
12.50
0.01
66.8
LV900008
2
2.5
0.5
250973
0.34
0.17
0.17
0.00
1.4
LV900009
0
0.8
0.8
250974
54.27
40.22
14.05
0.01
81.1
LV900009
0.8
1.8
1
250975
8.89
4.49
4.40
0.00
30.7
LV900009
1.8
2.5
0.7
250976
38.11
25.51
12.60
0.01
63.6
LV900010
0
1
1
250978
58.26
39.01
19.25
0.04
153
LV900010
1
1.8
0.8
250979
29.01
20.00
9.01
0.01
59.7
LV900011
0
1
1
250980
20.01
15.52
4.49
0.00
23.2
LV900011
1
2.2
1.2
250981
18.56
14.70
3.86
0.00
22
LV900012
0
1
1
250982
42.35
23.95
18.40
0.02
109
LV900012
1
2
1
250983
53.86
31.20
22.66
0.02
159
LV900013
0
0.6
0.6
250984
34.40
20.70
13.70
0.01
68.2
LV900013
0.6
1.2
0.6
250985
17.32
16.19
1.13
0.00
14.8
LV900014
0
1
1
250986
0.87
0.38
0.50
0.00
1.3
LV900014
1
1.8
0.8
250987
51.74
29.23
22.51
0.01
76.2
LV900014
1.8
2.5
0.7
250989
0.70
0.26
0.44
0.00
2.3
LV907001
0
0.8
0.8
250990
0.71
0.27
0.44
0.00
2.1
LV907001
0.8
1.7
0.9
250991
0.89
0.30
0.59
0.00
3
LV907002
0
0.8
0.8
250992
0.62
0.34
0.28
0.00
1.5
LV907002
0.8
1.6
0.8
250993
0.38
0.16
0.22
0.00
0.9
LV907003
0
1
1
250995
0.46
0.20
0.26
0.00
1.9
LV907003
1
1.7
0.7
250996
0.30
0.15
0.16
0.00
0.6
LV907004
0
0.5
0.5
250997
6.75
4.41
2.34
0.00
11.9
LV907004
0.5
1.2
0.7
250998
56.26
33.49
22.77
0.01
101
LV907004
1.2
2
0.8
250999
61.10
29.77
31.33
0.02
127
LV907005
0
0.5
0.5
251000
1.43
0.80
0.64
0.00
3.5
LV907005
0.5
1.6
1.1
251001
56.32
34.71
21.61
0.01
86.3
LV907005
1.6
2.4
0.8
251002
53.47
35.82
17.65
0.00
71.1
LV907006
0
0.5
0.5
251006
0.83
0.39
0.44
0.00
1.5
LV907006
0.5
1.5
1
251008
55.14
36.14
19.00
0.01
80.5
LV907006
1.5
2.4
0.9
251009
56.53
36.78
19.75
0.01
80.3
LV907007
0
0.5
0.5
251010
0.56
0.32
0.24
0.00
1.5
LV907007
0.5
1.4
0.9
251011
52.76
30.81
21.95
0.01
106
LV907007
1.4
2.2
0.8
251012
11.26
5.26
6.00
0.00
23.8
LV907008
0
0.5
0.5
251013
5.08
4.78
0.30
0.00
5.6
LV907008
0.5
1.5
1
251014
56.04
32.97
23.07
0.02
126
LV907008
1.5
2.4
0.9
251016
57.95
34.79
23.16
0.01
74.6
LV907009
0
0.5
0.5
251017
0.85
0.42
0.43
0.00
3.8
LV907009
0.5
1.5
1
251018
60.85
31.91
28.94
0.01
83.6
LV907009
1.5
2.3
0.8
251019
63.52
36.78
26.74
0.01
75.4
LV907010
0
0.5
0.5
251020
1.39
0.70
0.69
0.00
5.7
LV907010
0.5
1.5
1
251021
56.15
32.68
23.47
0.01
99
LV907010
1.5
2.5
1
251022
1.67
1.03
0.64
0.00
6.4
LV907011
0
1.5
1.5
251023
0.61
0.23
0.38
0.00
2.3
LV907011
1.5
2.3
0.8
251024
0.87
0.49
0.38
0.00
1.8
LV907012
0
1
1
251025
1.19
0.47
0.72
0.00
3.6
LV907012
1
2
1
251026
1.08
0.49
0.59
0.00
3.3
LV907013
0
0.8
0.8
251028
0.67
0.40
0.27
0.00
2.2
LV907013
0.8
1.85
1.05
251029
0.91
0.58
0.33
0.00
1.9
LV907014
0
0.6
0.6
251030
0.71
0.36
0.36
0.00
1.8
LV907014
0.6
1
0.4
251031
0.31
0.13
0.19
0.00
1.5
LV907014
1
1.45
0.45
251032
48.14
31.39
16.75
0.01
63
LV913001
0
1
1
251033
59.04
34.07
24.97
0.01
95.4
LV913001
1
1.8
0.8
251034
22.54
13.02
9.52
0.00
43.1
LV913002
0
1
1
251035
2.87
1.73
1.14
0.00
9.4
LV913002
1
1.8
0.8
251036
50.79
32.59
18.20
0.01
86.5
LV913002
1.8
2.3
0.5
251037
15.30
11.44
3.86
0.00
21.7
LV913003
0
1
1
251039
49.70
23.53
26.17
0.03
268
LV913003
1
1.5
0.5
251040
49.05
25.00
24.05
0.02
220
LV913004
0
1.1
1.1
251041
42.24
24.49
17.75
0.01
109
LV913005
0
1.2
1.2
251042
48.90
33.20
15.70
0.01
81.7
LV913005
1.2
2.4
1.2
251043
44.97
30.42
14.55
0.00
63.9
LV913006
0
1.1
1.1
251044
57.76
44.96
12.80
0.01
83.4
LV913006
1.1
2.2
1.1
251046
55.27
41.07
14.20
0.01
83.1
LV913007
0
1
1
251050
0.46
0.20
0.26
0.00
1.4
LV913007
1
1.9
0.9
251051
0.38
0.29
0.09
0.00
0.8
LV913008
0
1
1
251052
57.76
29.32
28.44
0.01
95.8
LV913008
1
1.8
0.8
251053
52.75
35.25
17.50
0.01
89.6
LV913008
1.8
2.5
0.7
251054
55.75
31.81
23.94
0.01
89.7
LV913009
0
1
1
251055
51.77
36.47
15.30
0.01
92.5
LV913009
1
2
1
251056
41.71
30.81
10.90
0.01
73.4
LV913009
2
3
1
251057
52.38
28.19
24.19
0.02
96.2
LV913010
0
1.3
1.3
251059
1.26
0.71
0.55
0.00
2.8
LV913011
0
1
1
251060
48.81
23.95
24.86
0.03
125
LV913011
1
2
1
251061
36.38
21.98
14.40
0.02
69.4
LV913011
2
2.8
0.8
251062
27.76
16.21
11.55
0.01
51.2
LV913012
0
1
1
251063
58.44
34.95
23.49
0.03
149
LV913012
1
1.8
0.8
251064
55.24
38.69
16.55
0.03
127
The Managing Director of CZL Brad Marwood advised "These results have allowed for the reclassification of over 26,000t of very high-grade mineralisation from Inferred to Indicated category Mineral Resources.
Further the drilling has provided better definition of the main fault offset in the Level 7 SOX orebody. The down dip extension of the identified mineralisation provides for near term targets to be followed up with future drilling."
This announcement was authorised for issue to the ASX by the Directors of the Company.
For further information please contact:
Brad Marwood Managing Director 08 9322 3406
ABOUT CONSOLIDATED ZINC
Consolidated Zinc Limited (ASX: CZL) owns 100% of the historic Plomosas Mine, located 120km from Chihuahua City, Chihuahua State, Mexico. Chihuahua State has a strong mining sector with other large base and precious metal projects in operation within the state. Historical mining at Plomosas between 1945 and 1974 extracted over 2 million tonnes of ore grading 22% Zn+Pb and over 80g/t Ag. Only small-scale mining continued to the present day and the mineralised zones remain open at depth and along strike.
The company has commenced mining at Plomosas and is committed to exploit the potential of the high-grade Zinc, Lead and Silver Mineral Resource through the identification, exploration and exploitation of new zones of mineralisation within and adjacent to the known mineralisation with a view to identify new mineral resources that are exploitable.
Competent Persons' Statement
The information in this report that relates to exploration results, data collection and geological interpretation is based on information compiled by Steve Boda BSc (Hons), MAIG, MGSA, MSEG. Mr. Boda is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr. Boda has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that is being undertaken to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr. Boda consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au
(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359
12
23 April 2020
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling
• Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut
techniques
channels, random chips, or specific
specialised industry standard
measurement tools appropriate to the
minerals under investigation, such as
down hole gamma sondes, or handheld
XRF instruments, etc). These examples
should not be taken as limiting the broad
meaning of sampling.
• Include reference to measures taken to
ensure sample representivity and the
appropriate calibration of any
measurement tools or systems used.
• Aspects of the determination of
mineralisation that are Material to the
Public Report.
• In cases where 'industry standard' work
has been done this would be relatively
simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was
used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3
kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g
charge for fire assay'). In other cases,
more explanation may be required, such
as where there is coarse gold that has
inherent sampling problems. Unusual
commodities or mineralisation types (e.g.
submarine nodules) may warrant
disclosure of detailed information.
Sampling of cut channels was conducted by locating a sampling line using spray paint across mineralisation and ensuring that the line began in hanging wall host, spanned mineralisation and terminated in footwall host.
The areas to be sampled was scaling and washed to ensure the sampling areas was safe and visible. The area was marked start/end of each sample describing lithology, mineralisation and structural information. Sample runs were adjusted so that each sample end terminated on a lithological/mineralised contact and the next sample run began at a lithological/mineralised contact. Sample runs were adjusted so the minimum sample length was 0.5m and the maximum sample length was 1.2m. Once mark-up is complete, sampling crew used an electric rock saw to cut two parallel lines spaced 5 to 8 cm apart with a depth of around 3 cm. The sample was then broken out using a hammer and chisel. To avoid contamination, sampling of each channel began from the end point of the sample and a catch sheet was placed at the foot of the sample to catch all the material that fell from the sampling process. This sample material was then bagged and tagged. Where mineralisation was thicker than one metre, the line was adjusted accordingly. This was done to minimise the bias of the sample value. Channel sampling was then completed, using the line as a guide, without sampling the line itself. As much representative sample was taken from the length of the line to produce a two to four-kilogram sample. For this level of exploration, the sample size and method of sampling was deemed adequate to represent in-situ material.
Drilling sampling techniques employed at the Plomosas underground drilling program include saw cut NQ drill core samples.
Only NQ triple tube core (NQ3) is currently being used to drill out the geological sequences and identify zones of mineralisation that may or may not be used in any Mineral Resource estimations, mining studies or metallurgical testwork.
Lithological intervals are logged as per geology, while sampling runs are taken at a minimum of 0.5m. Mineralised intervals less than 0.5m are incorporated into a 0.5m sample run.
Diamond NQ3 core was sampled on geological
intervals/contacts, with the minimum sample size of 0.5m and max 1.2m.
Core was cut in half, with one half to be sent for analysis at an accredited laboratory, while the remaining half was stored in appropriately marked core boxes and stowed in a secure core shed.
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Duplicates were quarter core, sampled from the half
sent for analysis.
Drilling
•
Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation,
•
Currently NQ3 triple tube using conventional wireline
techniques
open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger,
•
drilling is being used.
Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core
Core is being routinely orientated where possible,
diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of
every 5th run (a run being 1.5 metres in length) using
diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other
the Reflex ACT II RD core orientation system.
type, whether core is oriented and if so, by
what method, etc).
Drill sample
•
Method of recording and assessing core
•
Diamond core was reconstructed into continuous
recovery
and chip sample recoveries and results
runs where possible, in an angle iron cradle for
assessed.
orientation mark ups. Depths were checked against
• Measures taken to maximise sample
drillers blocks and rod counts were routinely carried
recovery and ensure representative nature
•
out by the drillers.
of the samples.
The use of triple tube improved core recovery.
•
Whether a relationship exists between
•
Measurements for core recoveries were logged and
sample recovery and grade and whether
recorded on hard copy sheets, which were then
sample bias may have occurred due to
loaded into excel sheets and sent for data entry.
preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse
These measurements, in combination with core
material.
photography show the overall recoveries vary
•
between 50-95%.
Due to the nature of the geology and the presence
of large open-spaced breccias present in the vicinity
of the mineralisation, the recovery of the mineralised
core has been in some cases <60%. The use of triple
weathering, colour and other primary features of the
Mineral Resource estimation, mining
•
rock samples.
studies and metallurgical studies.
Logging is both qualitative and quantitative
• Whether logging is qualitative or
•
depending on the field being logged.
quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,
All drill holes are logged in full to end of hole.
channel, etc) photography.
•
Diamond core is routinely photographed digitally
• The total length and percentage of the
relevant intersections logged.
Sub-sampling
•
If core, whether cut or sawn and whether
•
CLZ diamond core is NQ3 size, sampled on
techniques
quarter, half or all core taken.
geological intervals (0.3 m to 1.2 m), sawn in half or
and sample
•
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled,
quartered if duplicate samples are required.
preparation
rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet
•
Samples to be submitted to ALS Chemex for
or dry.
preparation. The sample preparation follows
• For all sample types, the nature, quality
industry best practice where all drill samples are
and appropriateness of the sample
crushed and split to 1kg then dried, pulverized and
preparation technique.
(>85%) sieved through 75 microns to produce a 30g
• Quality control procedures adopted for all
charge for 4-acid digest with an ICP-MS or AAS
sub-sampling stages to maximise
finish. A split will be made from the coarse crushed
representivity of samples.
•
material for future reference material.
•
Measures taken to ensure that the
Field duplicates are routinely taken for core
sampling is representative of the in-situ
samples. CZL procedures include a minimum of one
material collected, including for instance
duplicate per approximately 20 samples.
results for field duplicate/second-half
sampling.
• Whether sample sizes are appropriate to
the grain size of the material being
sampled.
Quality of
•
The nature, quality and appropriateness of
•
All drill samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories
assay data
the assaying and laboratory procedures
for multi-element analysis using a 30g charge with a
and
used and whether the technique is
multi-acid digest and ICP-MS or AAS finish (ME-
laboratory
considered partial or total.
ICP61). Over the limit results will be routinely
tests
•
For geophysical tools, spectrometers,
reassayed by ore grade analysis OG62. Over the
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.
limit results for the ore grade will be reassayed by titration methods Pb-VOL50 or Zn-VOL50.
Analytes include 51 elements and include Ag, Au, Cu, Pb, Zn as the main elements of interest.
QAQC protocols for all drill sampling involved the use of Certified Reference Material (CRM) as assay standards. The insertion of CRM standards is visible estimation with a minimum of two per batch. Geostatistics standards were selected on their grade range and mineralogical properties.
Blanks are inserted at the bottom of relevant mineralised zones using the fine certified blank and immediately later the coarse blank, to identify any potential cross contamination.
All drill assays were required to conform to the procedural QAQC guidelines as well as routine laboratory QAQC guidelines.
Verification
•
The verification of significant intersections
•
Significant drilling intersections are noted in this
of sampling
by either independent or alternative
report and are verified by qualified personnel from
and assaying
•
company personnel.
•
geological logging.
The use of twinned holes.
No twinned holes are being drilled as part of this
• Documentation of primary data, data entry
•
program.
procedures, data verification, data storage
CZL logging and sampling data was captured and
(physical and electronic) protocols.
imported using excel sheets and data entered into
• Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
•
Micromine.
All CZL drillhole and sampling data is stored in a
Micromine based system. Manual backups are
routinely carried out.
Location of
•
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to
•
Underground drill holes were located by Micromine
data points
locate drill holes (collar and down-hole
using accurately surveyed drives and stopes. Once
surveys), trenches, mine workings and
drill holes were located, mine survey crew
other locations used in Mineral Resource
resurveyed the cuddy and the hole locations. A final
estimation.
collar survey will be finalised when the holes are
• Specification of the grid system used.
•
completed.
•
Quality and adequacy of topographic
Down-hole surveys were taken at a nominal 30m
control.
interval and a final survey was taken at end of hole
•
using a Reflex EZ-TRAC digital camera.
Grid system used is WGS84 Zone 13
Data spacing
•
Data spacing for reporting of Exploration
•
Hole spacing is currently limited by the confinements
and
Results.
of the underground drives. Azimuths of holes are
distribution
•
Whether the data spacing, and distribution
planned so significant intersections have adequate
is sufficient to establish the degree of
spacing between them to allow sufficient geological
geological and grade continuity
and grade continuity as appropriate for inclusion in
appropriate for the Mineral Resource and
any Minerals Resource estimations. Where
Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and
underground access drives allow, drill cuddies have
classifications applied.
been established at 80 metre intervals to allow for
• Whether sample compositing has been
•
adequate drill spacing.
applied.
No sample compositing has been applied
Orientation
•
Whether the orientation of sampling
•
Drill orientations was designed to intersect any
of data in
achieves unbiased sampling of possible
geological or geophysical contacts as high an angle
relation to
structures and the extent to which this is
as possible to reflect true widths as possible.
geological
known, considering the deposit type.
•
Sampling has been designed to cross structures as
structure
•
If the relationship between the drilling
near to perpendicular as possible, minimising any
orientation and the orientation of key
potential in creating a bias sampling orientation.
mineralised structures is considered to
have introduced a sampling bias, this
should be assessed and reported if
material.
Sample
•
The measures taken to ensure sample
•
Samples were bagged in pre-numbered plastic bags
security
security.
into each bag a numbered tag was placed and then
bulk bagged in batches not to exceed 25kg, into
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
larger polyweave bags, which were then also
numbered with the respective samples of each bag
•
it contained.
The bags were tied off with cable ties and stored at
the core facility until company personnel delivered
the samples to the laboratory's preparation facility in
Chihuahua.
Audits or
• The results of any audits or reviews of
•
No audits have been completed to date, but both in-
reviews
sampling techniques and data.
house and laboratory QAQC data will be monitored
in a batch by batch basis. All protocols have been
internally reviewed.
Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral
• Type, reference name/number, location and
•
Sampling was conducted over three adjoining
tenement and
ownership including agreements or material
tenements, La Verdad (T-218242), El Olvido (T-
land tenure
issues with third parties such as joint ventures,
225527) and Ripley (T-218272).
status
partnerships, overriding royalties, native title
•
Consolidated Zinc Ltd owns 100% of the
interests, historical sites, wilderness or
Plomosas project.
national park and environmental settings.
• The security of the tenure held at the time of
reporting along with any known impediments
to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.
Exploration
• Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration
•
No relevant information is available.
done by other
by other parties.
parties
Geology
• Deposit type, geological setting and style of
•
Plomosas is located in a historic zinc-lead-silver
mineralisation.
mining district, with mineralisation hosted by a
Palaeozoic sequence of shales, argillaceous
limestones, reefal limestones,
'conglomeratic'
limestones and sandstones. This approximately
1600 metres-thickcarbonate-rich sequence
forms part of the Ouachita "Geosyncline", which
was inverted in a thrust deformation phase
during the Upper Palaeozoic Appalachian
Orogeny.
• Characteristics
of the deposit lead to the
classification as an IRT III type mineralisation
(Intrusive Related type III deposit) but may have
•
some distal style affinities.
The control on mineralisation is both lithological
and structural, but local structural bending of the
manto is very important as it is strongly folded in
a relatively regular pattern, oriented north/north-
west to west/north-west striking. The segment
of the fossiliferous horizon with the best
potential is north/north-west striking with a
south-east plunge. The N/NW orientation of
sections of the stratigraphy (due to folding) is
considered
important
in
localising
mineralisation.
• The
mineralogy
is simple, consisting of iron-
poor sphalerite, galena, silver, pyrite,
chalcopyrite, barite, and calcite. The ore bodies
are hosted by shale and marble on the footwall
and
hanging
wall respectively.
Intense
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
marbleisation is restricted to a few meters from
the hanging wall contact.
Drill hole
•
A summary of all information material to the
• Appropriate information has been included in
Information
understanding of the exploration results
the report.
including a tabulation of the following
information for all Material drill holes:
• easting and northing of the drill hole collar
• elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation
above sea level in metres) of the drill hole
collar
• dip and azimuth of the hole
• down hole length and interception depth
•
hole length.
• If the exclusion of this information is justified
on the basis that the information is not Material
and this exclusion does not detract from the
understanding of the report, the Competent
Person should clearly explain why this is the
case.
Data
•
In reporting Exploration Results, weighting
• No data aggregate methods were applied to the
aggregation
averaging techniques, maximum and/or
results.
methods
minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of
high grades) and cut-off grades are usually
Material and should be stated.
• Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short
lengths of high-grade results and longer
lengths of low grade results, the procedure
used for such aggregation should be stated
and some typical examples of such
aggregations should be shown in detail.
• The assumptions used for any reporting of
metal equivalent values should be clearly
stated.
Relationship
•
These relationships are particularly important
• Appropriate information has been included in
between
in the reporting of Exploration Results.
the report.
mineralisation
•
If the geometry of the mineralisation with
widths and
respect to the drill hole angle is known, its
intercept
nature should be reported.
lengths
•
If it is not known and only the down hole
lengths are reported, there should be a clear
statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length,
true width not known').
Diagrams
•
Appropriate maps and sections (with scales)
•
Appropriate diagrams are attached in the report
and tabulations of intercepts should be
included for any significant discovery being
reported These should include, but not be
limited to a plan view of drill hole collar
locations and appropriate sectional views.
Balanced
•
Where comprehensive reporting of all
•
All sample results are reported
reporting
Exploration Results is not practicable,
representative reporting of both low and high
grades and/or widths should be practiced to
avoid misleading reporting of Exploration
Results.
Other
•
Other exploration data, if meaningful and
•
No other relevant data has been reported
substantive
material, should be reported including (but not
exploration
limited to): geological observations;
data
geophysical survey results; geochemical
survey results; bulk samples - size and
method of treatment; metallurgical test results;
bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
rock characteristics; potential deleterious or
contaminating substances.
Further work
• The nature and scale of planned further work
• Appropriate information has been included in
(e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth
the report.
extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).
• Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of
possible extensions, including the main
geological interpretations and future drilling
areas, provided this information is not
commercially sensitive.
Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources
(Criteria in the preceding section also apply to this section.)
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Database
• Measures taken to ensure that data has
•
No Applicable
integrity
not been corrupted by, for example,
transcription or keying errors, between its
initial collection and its use for Mineral
Resource estimation purposes.
• Data validation procedures used.
Site visits
• Comment on any site visits undertaken by
•
Not Applicable
the Competent Person and the outcome
of those visits.
• If no site visits have been undertaken
indicate why this is the case.
Geological
• Confidence in (or conversely, the
•
Not Applicable
interpretation
uncertainty of) the geological
interpretation of the mineral deposit.
• Nature of the data used and of any
assumptions made.
• The effect, if any, of alternative
interpretations on Mineral Resource
estimation.
• The use of geology in guiding and
controlling Mineral Resource estimation.
• The factors affecting continuity both of
grade and geology.
Dimensions
• The extent and variability of the Mineral
•
Not Applicable
Resource expressed as length (along
strike or otherwise), plan width, and depth
below surface to the upper and lower
limits of the Mineral Resource.
Estimation
• The nature and appropriateness of the
•
Not Applicable
and modelling
estimation technique(s) applied and key
techniques
assumptions, including treatment of
extreme grade values, domaining,
interpolation parameters and maximum
distance of extrapolation from data points.
If a computer assisted estimation method
was chosen include a description of
computer software and parameters used.
• The availability of check estimates,
previous estimates and/or mine
production records and whether the
Mineral Resource estimate takes
appropriate account of such data.
• The assumptions made regarding
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
recovery of by-products.
• Estimation of deleterious elements or
other non-grade variables of economic
significance (eg sulphur for acid mine
drainage characterisation).
• In the case of block model interpolation,
the block size in relation to the average
sample spacing and the search
employed.
• Any assumptions behind modelling of
selective mining units.
• Any assumptions about correlation
between variables.
• Description of how the geological
interpretation was used to control the
resource estimates.
• Discussion of basis for using or not using
grade cutting or capping.
• The process of validation, the checking
process used, the comparison of model
data to drill hole data, and use of
reconciliation data if available.
Moisture
• Whether the tonnages are estimated on a
•
Not Applicable
dry basis or with natural moisture, and the
method of determination of the moisture
content.
Cut-off
• The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s)
•
Not Applicable
parameters
or quality parameters applied.
Mining factors
• Assumptions made regarding possible
•
Not Applicable
or
mining methods, minimum mining
assumptions
dimensions and internal (or, if applicable,
external) mining dilution. It is always
necessary as part of the process of
determining reasonable prospects for
eventual economic extraction to consider
potential mining methods, but the
assumptions made regarding mining
methods and parameters when estimating
Mineral Resources may not always be
rigorous. Where this is the case, this
should be reported with an explanation of
the basis of the mining assumptions
made.
Metallurgical
• The basis for assumptions or predictions
•
Not Applicable
factors or
regarding metallurgical amenability. It is
assumptions
always necessary as part of the process
of determining reasonable prospects for
eventual economic extraction to consider
potential metallurgical methods, but the
assumptions regarding metallurgical
treatment processes and parameters
made when reporting Mineral Resources
may not always be rigorous. Where this is
the case, this should be reported with an
explanation of the basis of the
metallurgical assumptions made.
Environmental factors or assumptions
• Assumptions made regarding possible
• Not Applicable
waste and process residue disposal
options. It is always necessary as part of
the process of determining reasonable
prospects for eventual economic
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
extraction to consider the potential
environmental impacts of the mining and
processing operation. While at this stage
the determination of potential
environmental impacts, particularly for a
greenfields project, may not always be
well advanced, the status of early
consideration of these potential
environmental impacts should be
reported. Where these aspects have not
been considered this should be reported
with an explanation of the environmental
assumptions made.
Bulk density
• Whether assumed or determined. If
•
Not Applicable
assumed, the basis for the assumptions.
If determined, the method used, whether
wet or dry, the frequency of the
measurements, the nature, size and
representativeness of the samples.
• The bulk density for bulk material must
have been measured by methods that
adequately account for void spaces
(vugs, porosity, etc), moisture and
differences between rock and alteration
zones within the deposit.
• Discuss assumptions for bulk density
estimates used in the evaluation process
of the different materials.
Classification
• The basis for the classification of the
•
Not Applicable
Mineral Resources into varying
confidence categories.
• Whether appropriate account has been
taken of all relevant factors (ie relative
confidence in tonnage/grade estimations,
reliability of input data, confidence in
continuity of geology and metal values,
quality, quantity and distribution of the
data).
• Whether the result appropriately reflects
the Competent Person's view of the
deposit.
Audits or
• The results of any audits or reviews of
•
Not Applicable
reviews
Mineral Resource estimates.
Discussion of relative accuracy/ confidence
• Where appropriate a statement of the
• Not Applicable
relative accuracy and confidence level in
the Mineral Resource estimate using an
approach or procedure deemed
appropriate by the Competent Person.
For example, the application of statistical
or geostatistical procedures to quantify
the relative accuracy of the resource
within stated confidence limits, or, if such
an approach is not deemed appropriate, a
qualitative discussion of the factors that
could affect the relative accuracy and
confidence of the estimate.
• The statement should specify whether it
relates to global or local estimates, and, if
local, state the relevant tonnages, which
should be relevant to technical and
economic evaluation. Documentation
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
should include assumptions made and the procedures used.
These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available.
