Consolidated Zinc : Resource drilling update 0 04/22/2020 | 08:13pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 23 April 2020 PLOMOSAS RESOURCE DRILLING UPDATE FURTHER HIGH GRADE ZINC IDENTIFIED Drilling intersected high-grade mineralised intervals in the Level 7 Semi-oxide orebody (SOX) as part of the Inferred to Indicated category conversion.

high-grade mineralised intervals in the Level 7 Semi-oxide orebody (SOX) as part of the Inferred to Indicated category conversion. Drilling intersected significant downhole results up to 5.1m @ 14.2% Zn, 5.39%Pb, 48.68g/t Ag and 3.5m @ 22.54% Zn, 7.46%Pb, 35.64g/t Ag.

Drilling encountered some faulting within the main zone but also demonstrated that thicker units of high-grade mineralisation occur within the current resource model at Level 7 which is the deepest of the main ore workings currently developed at Plomosas.

high-grade mineralisation occur within the current resource model at Level 7 which is the deepest of the main ore workings currently developed at Plomosas. Several high grade results from channel sampling includes 2.2m @ 43.02% Zn, 13.5% Pb, 83.25g/t Ag and 1.8m @ 36.61% Zn, 20.41% Pb, 139.22g/t Ag Consolidated Zinc Limited (CZL:ASX) is pleased to present the following update detailing drilling and assay results received at the Plomosas Project as part of the resource upgrade drilling programme. RESOURCE DRILLING Underground drilling aimed at converting Inferred category Mineral Resources within the Semi-Oxidised mineralisation (SOX) to Indicated Category completed eight holes for 435 metres in Cuddies L7.1 and L8.2. This latest drilling of the existing JORC (2012) Mineral Resource defined in 2018 tested the inferred mineralisation in the central zone and targeted extensions to inferred resource material to the south of the SOX (Refer Figure 1). Massive sulphide mineralisation was visually identified in holes with thicker units observed in holes LV7065 and LV8023. Highlights of the downhole results from these holes are shown below; • LV7065 3.30m at 24.80% Zn, 8.31% Pb, 68.78g/t Ag • LV8023 5.10m at 14.20% Zn, 5.39% Pb, 48.68g/t Ag • LV8025 3.50m at 22.54% Zn 7.46% Pb 35.64g/t Ag Table 1 summarises the results encountered in drill holes reported and details the assays results. Table 2 provides additional details of the drilling and results. Styles of mineralisation intersected in the drilling show the presence of massive to semi-massive sulphides occurring at the hanging wall contact to the Cuesta shales and the Mina Vieja marble unit (hole LV8023). Drill holes targeting mineralisation at 20 metres down dip to these sulphide units, intersected units of thinning mineralisation, confirming that although mineralisation thins towards the 055O azimuth direction (hole LV8024), mineralisation pitches and plunges towards the southeast, as noted by the thicker unit of sulphide intersected in hole LV8023. Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 1 23 April 2020 A major dextral strike-slip fault to the south of the Level 7 ore zone, has displaced mineralisation by tens of metres to the southwest, which has complicated drill targeting from Cuddy 8.2. Future drilling will define the fault displacements. Significantly, the drilling to date continues to demonstrate that thicker units of high-grade mineralisation occur within the current resource model at Level 7 which is the deepest of the main ore workings developed at Plomosas at approximately 240m below surface. Table 1: Results for all holes drilled for the program. Table 1. LEVEL 7 SOX Resource drilling results received, all holes (cut off 3% Zn) Hole ID From To Inters* TW** Zn % Pb % Ag g/t Comment (m) (m) (m) (m) Fine to medium grained semi-oxide massive LV7065 12.00 15.30 3.30 3.21 24.80 8.31 68.78 sulphide with medium grained semi-massive mineralisation of pyrite-galena-sphalerite with carbonated patches. LV7066 NSI NSI NSI Disseminated sulphides in manto. LV7067 NSI NSI NSI Disseminated sulphides in manto. LV7068 NSI NSI NSI No sulphide mineralisation. Upper zone is medium grained semi-oxide massive sulphide mineralisation of pyrite-galena- sphalerite with carbonate patches widths of 20cm separated by variable waste. Lower zone is LV8023 34.30 39.40 5.10 3.74 14.20 5.39 48.68 fine to medium grained semi-massive sulphide mineralisation with semi-oxide medium grained sphalerite-galena massive sulphide mineralisation with minor pyrite, strongly leached and vuggy texture LV8024 NSI NSI NSI Very thin stringers, strongly oxidised galena- sphalerite massive sulphide LV8025 22.0 25.5 3.50 2.62 22.54 7.46 35.64 Medium grained semi-oxide massive sulphide mineralisation of pyrite-galena and sphalerite. Thin bands of medium grained, vuggy semi- LV8026 NSI NSI NSI massive sulphide mineralisation of sphalerite and galena, strongly leached and vuggy, (assays returned values below 3% Zn). *Intervals of mineralisation <0.5m are logged as true downhole widths, with sampling done at a minimum of 0.5m. **TW is True Width and represents the best estimate of the intercept based on the geological interpretation of the sequence. NSI is No Significant Intersection CHANNEL SAMPLING As part of the resource upgrade, a sampling program targeting ore exposed in existing levels was completed as it would provide a more representative profile and be cheaper and faster than drilling. The program was planned to target the down dip ore projected between levels 910, 900 and 907 with the intention of converting the current Inferred Category to Indicated Category in an area of 35 x 32 meters located in the central zone of the SOX orebody. Mapping the lithology was conducted to identify the ore locations in each level and to select the left or right wall for sampling. 40 channels were taken perpendicular to bedding at a 2 to 3 metre spacing, including ore and waste with sample lengths between 1.5 to 0.5 meters for a total of 97 samples. This gives true width values across the sampled faces of mineralisation. Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 2 23 April 2020 Sampling these levels showed that ore zones were robust and up to three metres in thickness. In some instance the ore zones exhibit strong to isoclinal folding that effectively thickens the ore zone. Channel sampling had targeted massive sulphide mineralisation in each of these levels and hole LV8023 had intersected ca. 5.1 metres of ore downdip from level 907. Mineralisation then continues below the mineralised interval intersected in LV8023. Some significant assays results (true width) are shown below, with the total results for all samples in Table 2. Sample LV913006: 2.2m @ 43.02% Zn, 13.5% Pb, 83.25g/t Ag

Sample LV913012: 1.8m @ 36.61% Zn, 20.41% Pb, 139.22g/t Ag

Sample LV907006: 1.9m @ 36.44% Zn, 19.36% Pb, 80.41g/t Ag

Sample LV907005: 1.9m @ 35.18% Zn, 19.94% Pb, 79.9g/t Ag

Sample LV907009: 1.8m @ 34.07% Zn, 27.96% Pb, 79.96g/t Ag

Sample LV907010: 1.0m @ 32.68% Zn, 23.47% Pb, 99g/t Ag

Sample LV913008: 2.5m @ 31.92% Zn, 23.68% Pb, 92.11g/t Ag The main zones targeted by drilling and channel sampling are shown in Figure 1, which illustrates the areas of Inferred that were drilled and sampled to convert to Indicated Category. Results from this drilling and channel sampling have converted sections of the Inferred Category resources to Indicated Category totalling 26,000 tonnes at 22.6% Zn, 12.8% Pb and 72.5g/t Ag. Figure 1: Location of zones in the Level 7 Deeps SOX where drilling and channel sampling have taken place for the Inferred to Indicated Category upgrade. Channel sampling has been completed in the Central Zone only. Resource model shown here is the 2018 outline. Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 3 23 April 2020 The channel sampling and drilling completed to date, clearly demonstrates the presence of robust mineralisation in the inferred zones and continuous downdip which adds confidence to the extension of ore zones in these areas. Figure 2: 3D view of drill hole traces in relation to the 2018 resource block model highlighting the areas of inferred and indicated categories. Figure 3: Location and assays results for the drilling completed in the Southern Zone in relation to the 2018 resource model outline and relevant colour coded Inferred and Indicated areas. NSI indicates No Significant Intersection. Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 4 23 April 2020 Figure 4: Section A - A' view showing hole LV8023 and LV8025. Note the rapid pinching of the ore zone in the 055-degree azimuth direction. Figure 5: Section B - B' showing drillhole LV8025 with mineralisation intersected in the inferred portion of the 2018 resource model Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 5 23 April 2020 Figure 6: Location and assays results for the drilling completed in the Central Zone in relation to the 2018 resource model outline and relevant colour coded Inferred and Indicated areas. NSI indicates No Significant Intersection. Figure 7: Section through Central Inferred zone showing the locations and grade of holes LV7065 and LV7066 in relation to the 2018 inferred resource outline. Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 6 23 April 2020 Table 1: Resource category upgrade drilling statistics Northing Azimuth Diamond Total HoleID Easting WGS84 Elev (m) Dip RC (m) Depth WGS84 WGS (m) (m) LV7065 476380.984 3217104.670 905.02 -35.7 236.25 0 33.00 33 LV7066 476386.717 3217106.859 903.97 -76.8 50.05 0 27.00 27 LV7067 476438.829 3217064.675 918.22 -60.2 176.85 0 70.50 70.5 LV7068 476438.320 3217064.690 918.27 -70.6 190.95 0 60.00 60 LV8023 476464.723 3216999.842 893.1 -8.7 244.76 0 69.00 69 LV8024 476464.748 3216999.866 892.34 -40.2 247.36 0 49.50 49.5 LV8025 476465.893 3217002.182 892.306 -46.2 299.47 0 46.50 46.5 LV8026 476469.642 3216994.308 892.21 -35.6 188.77 0 79.50 79.5 Figure 8: Oblique view of channel sample locations taken on respective levels located in the central inferred zone. Refer to table 3 for results of channels marked accordingly. Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 7 23 April 2020 Table 2: Significant mineralised intervals for channel samples. Refer to Figure 8 for locations of the channels. ID# Channel Mineralised Interval a LV913012 1.8m @ 36.61% Zn, 20.41% Pb, 139.22g/t Ag b LV913011 2.8m @ 21.04% Zn, 17.32% Pb, 84.06g/t Ag c LV913009 3.0m @ 31.82% Zn, 16.8% Pb, 87.37g/t Ag d LV913008 2.5m @ 31.92% Zn, 23.68% Pb, 92.11g/t Ag e LV913006 2.2m @ 43.02% Zn, 13.5% Pb, 83.25g/t Ag f LV913004 1.1m @ 24.49% Zn, 17.75% Pb, 109g/t Ag g LV913005 2.4m @ 31.81% Zn, 15.13% Pb, 72.8g/t Ag h LV913003 1.5m @ 24.02% Zn, 25.46333% Pb, 252g/t Ag i LV913002 1.3m @ 24.46% Zn, 12.68% Pb, 61.58g/t Ag j LV913001 1.8m @ 24.71% Zn, 18.1% Pb, 72.16g/t Ag k LV900002 1.8m @ 11.32% Zn, 4.934% Pb, 98.96g/t Ag l LV900003 2.4m @ 16.21% Zn, 4.72% Pb, 34.4g/t Ag m LV900004 1.6m @ 18.53% Zn, 17.89% Pb, 76.5g/t Ag n LV900005 2.6m @ 29.92% Zn, 16.96% Pb, 74.73g/t Ag o LV900006 1.5m @ 29.69% Zn, 13.8% Pb, 98.84g/t Ag p LV900007 2.0m @ 20.22% Zn, 14.53% Pb, 72.19g/t Ag q LV900008 2.0m @ 13.15% Zn, 7.21% Pb, 45.55g/t Ag r LV900009 2.5m @ 21.81% Zn, 9.78% Pb, 56.04g/t Ag s LV900010 1.8m @ 30.56% Zn, 14.7% Pb, 111.53g/t Ag t LV900011 2.2m @ 15.07% Zn, 4.15% Pb, 22.55g/t Ag u LV900012 2.0m @ 27.58% Zn, 20.53% Pb, 134g/t Ag v LV900013 1.2m @ 18.45% Zn, 7.41% Pb, 41.5g/t Ag w LV900014 0.8m @ 29.23% Zn, 22.51% Pb, 76.2g/t Ag x LV907004 2.0m @ 24.73% Zn, 21.09% Pb, 89.13g/t Ag y LV907005 1.9m @ 35.18% Zn, 19.94% Pb, 79.9g/t Ag z LV907006 1.9m @ 36.44% Zn, 19.36% Pb, 80.41g/t Ag aa LV907007 1.7m @ 18.79% Zn, 14.44% Pb, 67.32g/t Ag ab LV907008 2.4m @ 27.78% Zn, 18.36% Pb, 81.64g/t Ag ac LV907009 1.8m @ 34.07% Zn, 27.96% Pb, 79.96g/t Ag ad LV907010 1.0m @ 32.68% Zn, 23.47% Pb, 99g/t Ag Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 8 23 April 2020 Table 4: Complete list of all channels samples with assay results Site No From To (m) Width Sample Zn+Pb Zn (%) Pb (%) Cu Ag (m) (m) No Comb (%) (%) (%) LV900001 0 1 1 250951 0.23 0.12 0.11 0.00 1.5 LV900001 1 2 1 250952 0.24 0.13 0.11 0.00 2.2 LV900002 0 0.5 0.5 250953 32.32 27.00 5.32 0.02 56.8 LV900002 0.5 1 0.5 250954 2.22 1.81 0.41 0.00 234 LV900002 1 1.8 0.8 250955 14.99 7.47 7.52 0.01 40.9 LV900003 0 1.5 1.5 250956 25.32 22.27 3.05 0.02 26.3 LV900003 1.5 2.4 0.9 250957 13.61 6.11 7.50 0.02 47.9 LV900004 0 0.8 0.8 250959 46.47 23.09 23.38 0.02 93.6 LV900004 1 1.6 0.6 250960 26.38 13.98 12.40 0.01 59.4 LV900004 1.6 2.2 0.6 250961 0.49 0.23 0.27 0.00 4.8 LV900005 0 1 1 250962 35.49 25.24 10.25 0.01 11.9 LV900005 1 1.8 0.8 250963 50.02 32.62 17.40 0.02 108 LV900005 1.8 2.6 0.8 250964 58.02 33.10 24.92 0.02 120 LV900006 0 0.8 0.8 250965 52.48 33.08 19.40 0.02 147 LV900006 0.8 1.5 0.7 250966 33.22 25.82 7.40 0.01 43.8 LV900007 0 0.8 0.8 250967 44.79 24.25 20.54 0.01 99 LV900007 0.8 1.5 0.7 250968 44.53 27.63 16.90 0.02 84.9 LV900007 1.5 2 0.5 250970 5.01 3.40 1.61 0.00 11.5 LV900008 0 1 1 250971 8.80 6.89 1.91 0.00 24.3 LV900008 1 2 1 250972 31.91 19.41 12.50 0.01 66.8 LV900008 2 2.5 0.5 250973 0.34 0.17 0.17 0.00 1.4 LV900009 0 0.8 0.8 250974 54.27 40.22 14.05 0.01 81.1 LV900009 0.8 1.8 1 250975 8.89 4.49 4.40 0.00 30.7 LV900009 1.8 2.5 0.7 250976 38.11 25.51 12.60 0.01 63.6 LV900010 0 1 1 250978 58.26 39.01 19.25 0.04 153 LV900010 1 1.8 0.8 250979 29.01 20.00 9.01 0.01 59.7 LV900011 0 1 1 250980 20.01 15.52 4.49 0.00 23.2 LV900011 1 2.2 1.2 250981 18.56 14.70 3.86 0.00 22 LV900012 0 1 1 250982 42.35 23.95 18.40 0.02 109 LV900012 1 2 1 250983 53.86 31.20 22.66 0.02 159 LV900013 0 0.6 0.6 250984 34.40 20.70 13.70 0.01 68.2 LV900013 0.6 1.2 0.6 250985 17.32 16.19 1.13 0.00 14.8 LV900014 0 1 1 250986 0.87 0.38 0.50 0.00 1.3 LV900014 1 1.8 0.8 250987 51.74 29.23 22.51 0.01 76.2 LV900014 1.8 2.5 0.7 250989 0.70 0.26 0.44 0.00 2.3 LV907001 0 0.8 0.8 250990 0.71 0.27 0.44 0.00 2.1 LV907001 0.8 1.7 0.9 250991 0.89 0.30 0.59 0.00 3 Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 9 23 April 2020 LV907002 0 0.8 0.8 250992 0.62 0.34 0.28 0.00 1.5 LV907002 0.8 1.6 0.8 250993 0.38 0.16 0.22 0.00 0.9 LV907003 0 1 1 250995 0.46 0.20 0.26 0.00 1.9 LV907003 1 1.7 0.7 250996 0.30 0.15 0.16 0.00 0.6 LV907004 0 0.5 0.5 250997 6.75 4.41 2.34 0.00 11.9 LV907004 0.5 1.2 0.7 250998 56.26 33.49 22.77 0.01 101 LV907004 1.2 2 0.8 250999 61.10 29.77 31.33 0.02 127 LV907005 0 0.5 0.5 251000 1.43 0.80 0.64 0.00 3.5 LV907005 0.5 1.6 1.1 251001 56.32 34.71 21.61 0.01 86.3 LV907005 1.6 2.4 0.8 251002 53.47 35.82 17.65 0.00 71.1 LV907006 0 0.5 0.5 251006 0.83 0.39 0.44 0.00 1.5 LV907006 0.5 1.5 1 251008 55.14 36.14 19.00 0.01 80.5 LV907006 1.5 2.4 0.9 251009 56.53 36.78 19.75 0.01 80.3 LV907007 0 0.5 0.5 251010 0.56 0.32 0.24 0.00 1.5 LV907007 0.5 1.4 0.9 251011 52.76 30.81 21.95 0.01 106 LV907007 1.4 2.2 0.8 251012 11.26 5.26 6.00 0.00 23.8 LV907008 0 0.5 0.5 251013 5.08 4.78 0.30 0.00 5.6 LV907008 0.5 1.5 1 251014 56.04 32.97 23.07 0.02 126 LV907008 1.5 2.4 0.9 251016 57.95 34.79 23.16 0.01 74.6 LV907009 0 0.5 0.5 251017 0.85 0.42 0.43 0.00 3.8 LV907009 0.5 1.5 1 251018 60.85 31.91 28.94 0.01 83.6 LV907009 1.5 2.3 0.8 251019 63.52 36.78 26.74 0.01 75.4 LV907010 0 0.5 0.5 251020 1.39 0.70 0.69 0.00 5.7 LV907010 0.5 1.5 1 251021 56.15 32.68 23.47 0.01 99 LV907010 1.5 2.5 1 251022 1.67 1.03 0.64 0.00 6.4 LV907011 0 1.5 1.5 251023 0.61 0.23 0.38 0.00 2.3 LV907011 1.5 2.3 0.8 251024 0.87 0.49 0.38 0.00 1.8 LV907012 0 1 1 251025 1.19 0.47 0.72 0.00 3.6 LV907012 1 2 1 251026 1.08 0.49 0.59 0.00 3.3 LV907013 0 0.8 0.8 251028 0.67 0.40 0.27 0.00 2.2 LV907013 0.8 1.85 1.05 251029 0.91 0.58 0.33 0.00 1.9 LV907014 0 0.6 0.6 251030 0.71 0.36 0.36 0.00 1.8 LV907014 0.6 1 0.4 251031 0.31 0.13 0.19 0.00 1.5 LV907014 1 1.45 0.45 251032 48.14 31.39 16.75 0.01 63 LV913001 0 1 1 251033 59.04 34.07 24.97 0.01 95.4 LV913001 1 1.8 0.8 251034 22.54 13.02 9.52 0.00 43.1 LV913002 0 1 1 251035 2.87 1.73 1.14 0.00 9.4 LV913002 1 1.8 0.8 251036 50.79 32.59 18.20 0.01 86.5 LV913002 1.8 2.3 0.5 251037 15.30 11.44 3.86 0.00 21.7 LV913003 0 1 1 251039 49.70 23.53 26.17 0.03 268 LV913003 1 1.5 0.5 251040 49.05 25.00 24.05 0.02 220 LV913004 0 1.1 1.1 251041 42.24 24.49 17.75 0.01 109 Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 10 23 April 2020 LV913005 0 1.2 1.2 251042 48.90 33.20 15.70 0.01 81.7 LV913005 1.2 2.4 1.2 251043 44.97 30.42 14.55 0.00 63.9 LV913006 0 1.1 1.1 251044 57.76 44.96 12.80 0.01 83.4 LV913006 1.1 2.2 1.1 251046 55.27 41.07 14.20 0.01 83.1 LV913007 0 1 1 251050 0.46 0.20 0.26 0.00 1.4 LV913007 1 1.9 0.9 251051 0.38 0.29 0.09 0.00 0.8 LV913008 0 1 1 251052 57.76 29.32 28.44 0.01 95.8 LV913008 1 1.8 0.8 251053 52.75 35.25 17.50 0.01 89.6 LV913008 1.8 2.5 0.7 251054 55.75 31.81 23.94 0.01 89.7 LV913009 0 1 1 251055 51.77 36.47 15.30 0.01 92.5 LV913009 1 2 1 251056 41.71 30.81 10.90 0.01 73.4 LV913009 2 3 1 251057 52.38 28.19 24.19 0.02 96.2 LV913010 0 1.3 1.3 251059 1.26 0.71 0.55 0.00 2.8 LV913011 0 1 1 251060 48.81 23.95 24.86 0.03 125 LV913011 1 2 1 251061 36.38 21.98 14.40 0.02 69.4 LV913011 2 2.8 0.8 251062 27.76 16.21 11.55 0.01 51.2 LV913012 0 1 1 251063 58.44 34.95 23.49 0.03 149 LV913012 1 1.8 0.8 251064 55.24 38.69 16.55 0.03 127 The Managing Director of CZL Brad Marwood advised "These results have allowed for the reclassification of over 26,000t of very high-grade mineralisation from Inferred to Indicated category Mineral Resources. Further the drilling has provided better definition of the main fault offset in the Level 7 SOX orebody. The down dip extension of the identified mineralisation provides for near term targets to be followed up with future drilling." This announcement was authorised for issue to the ASX by the Directors of the Company. For further information please contact: Brad Marwood Managing Director 08 9322 3406 ABOUT CONSOLIDATED ZINC Consolidated Zinc Limited (ASX: CZL) owns 100% of the historic Plomosas Mine, located 120km from Chihuahua City, Chihuahua State, Mexico. Chihuahua State has a strong mining sector with other large base and precious metal projects in operation within the state. Historical mining at Plomosas between 1945 and 1974 extracted over 2 million tonnes of ore grading 22% Zn+Pb and over 80g/t Ag. Only small-scale mining continued to the present day and the mineralised zones remain open at depth and along strike. The company has commenced mining at Plomosas and is committed to exploit the potential of the high-grade Zinc, Lead and Silver Mineral Resource through the identification, exploration and exploitation of new zones of mineralisation within and adjacent to the known mineralisation with a view to identify new mineral resources that are exploitable. Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 11 23 April 2020 Competent Persons' Statement The information in this report that relates to exploration results, data collection and geological interpretation is based on information compiled by Steve Boda BSc (Hons), MAIG, MGSA, MSEG. Mr. Boda is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr. Boda has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that is being undertaken to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr. Boda consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears. Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 12 23 April 2020 JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut techniques channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Sampling of cut channels was conducted by locating a sampling line using spray paint across mineralisation and ensuring that the line began in hanging wall host, spanned mineralisation and terminated in footwall host.

The areas to be sampled was scaling and washed to ensure the sampling areas was safe and visible. The area was marked start/end of each sample describing lithology, mineralisation and structural information. Sample runs were adjusted so that each sample end terminated on a lithological/mineralised contact and the next sample run began at a lithological/mineralised contact. Sample runs were adjusted so the minimum sample length was 0.5m and the maximum sample length was 1.2m. Once mark-up is complete, sampling crew used an electric rock saw to cut two parallel lines spaced 5 to 8 cm apart with a depth of around 3 cm. The sample was then broken out using a hammer and chisel. To avoid contamination, sampling of each channel began from the end point of the sample and a catch sheet was placed at the foot of the sample to catch all the material that fell from the sampling process. This sample material was then bagged and tagged. Where mineralisation was thicker than one metre, the line was adjusted accordingly. This was done to minimise the bias of the sample value. Channel sampling was then completed, using the line as a guide, without sampling the line itself. As much representative sample was taken from the length of the line to produce a two to four-kilogram sample. For this level of exploration, the sample size and method of sampling was deemed adequate to represent in-situ material .

mark-up is complete, sampling crew used an electric rock saw to cut two parallel lines spaced 5 to 8 cm apart with a depth of around 3 cm. The sample was then broken out using a hammer and chisel. To avoid contamination, sampling of each channel began from the end point of the sample and a catch sheet was placed at the foot of the sample to catch all the material that fell from the sampling process. This sample material was then bagged and tagged. Where mineralisation was thicker than one metre, the line was adjusted accordingly. This was done to minimise the bias of the sample value. Channel sampling was then completed, using the line as a guide, without sampling the line itself. As much representative sample was taken from the length of the line to produce a two to four-kilogram sample. For this level of exploration, the sample size and method of sampling was deemed adequate to represent in-situ material Drilling sampling techniques employed at the Plomosas underground drilling program include saw cut NQ drill core samples.

Only NQ triple tube core (NQ3) is currently being used to drill out the geological sequences and identify zones of mineralisation that may or may not be used in any Mineral Resource estimations, mining studies or metallurgical testwork.

Lithological intervals are logged as per geology, while sampling runs are taken at a minimum of 0.5m. Mineralised intervals less than 0.5m are incorporated into a 0.5m sample run.

Diamond NQ3 core was sampled on geological intervals/contacts, with the minimum sample size of 0.5m and max 1.2m. Core was cut in half, with one half to be sent for analysis at an accredited laboratory, while the remaining half was stored in appropriately marked core boxes and stowed in a secure core shed. Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 13 23 April 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Duplicates were quarter core, sampled from the half sent for analysis. Drilling • Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, • Currently NQ3 triple tube using conventional wireline techniques open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, • drilling is being used. Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core Core is being routinely orientated where possible, diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of every 5th run (a run being 1.5 metres in length) using diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other the Reflex ACT II RD core orientation system. type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Drill sample • Method of recording and assessing core • Diamond core was reconstructed into continuous recovery and chip sample recoveries and results runs where possible, in an angle iron cradle for assessed. orientation mark ups. Depths were checked against • Measures taken to maximise sample drillers blocks and rod counts were routinely carried recovery and ensure representative nature • out by the drillers. of the samples. The use of triple tube improved core recovery. • Whether a relationship exists between • Measurements for core recoveries were logged and sample recovery and grade and whether recorded on hard copy sheets, which were then sample bias may have occurred due to loaded into excel sheets and sent for data entry. preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse These measurements, in combination with core material. photography show the overall recoveries vary • between 50-95%. Due to the nature of the geology and the presence of large open-spaced breccias present in the vicinity of the mineralisation, the recovery of the mineralised core has been in some cases <60%. The use of triple tube in these areas will not improve recovery. Logging • Whether core and chip samples have been • CZL system of logging core records lithology, geologically and geotechnically logged to a mineralogy, mineralisation, alteration, structure, level of detail to support appropriate weathering, colour and other primary features of the Mineral Resource estimation, mining • rock samples. studies and metallurgical studies. Logging is both qualitative and quantitative • Whether logging is qualitative or • depending on the field being logged. quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, All drill holes are logged in full to end of hole. channel, etc) photography. • Diamond core is routinely photographed digitally • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Sub-sampling • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether • CLZ diamond core is NQ3 size, sampled on techniques quarter, half or all core taken. geological intervals (0.3 m to 1.2 m), sawn in half or and sample • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, quartered if duplicate samples are required. preparation rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet • Samples to be submitted to ALS Chemex for or dry. preparation. The sample preparation follows • For all sample types, the nature, quality industry best practice where all drill samples are and appropriateness of the sample crushed and split to 1kg then dried, pulverized and preparation technique. (>85%) sieved through 75 microns to produce a 30g • Quality control procedures adopted for all charge for 4-acid digest with an ICP-MS or AAS sub-sampling stages to maximise finish. A split will be made from the coarse crushed representivity of samples. • material for future reference material. • Measures taken to ensure that the Field duplicates are routinely taken for core sampling is representative of the in-situ samples. CZL procedures include a minimum of one material collected, including for instance duplicate per approximately 20 samples. results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Quality of • The nature, quality and appropriateness of • All drill samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories assay data the assaying and laboratory procedures for multi-element analysis using a 30g charge with a and used and whether the technique is multi-acid digest and ICP-MS or AAS finish (ME- laboratory considered partial or total. ICP61). Over the limit results will be routinely tests • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, reassayed by ore grade analysis OG62. Over the Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 14 23 April 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. limit results for the ore grade will be reassayed by titration methods Pb-VOL50 or Zn-VOL50. Analytes include 51 elements and include Ag, Au, Cu, Pb, Zn as the main elements of interest.

QAQC protocols for all drill sampling involved the use of Certified Reference Material (CRM) as assay standards. The insertion of CRM standards is visible estimation with a minimum of two per batch. Geostatistics standards were selected on their grade range and mineralogical properties.

Blanks are inserted at the bottom of relevant mineralised zones using the fine certified blank and immediately later the coarse blank, to identify any potential cross contamination.

All drill assays were required to conform to the procedural QAQC guidelines as well as routine laboratory QAQC guidelines. Verification • The verification of significant intersections • Significant drilling intersections are noted in this of sampling by either independent or alternative report and are verified by qualified personnel from and assaying • company personnel. • geological logging. The use of twinned holes. No twinned holes are being drilled as part of this • Documentation of primary data, data entry • program. procedures, data verification, data storage CZL logging and sampling data was captured and (physical and electronic) protocols. imported using excel sheets and data entered into • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. • Micromine. All CZL drillhole and sampling data is stored in a Micromine based system. Manual backups are routinely carried out. Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to • Underground drill holes were located by Micromine data points locate drill holes (collar and down-hole using accurately surveyed drives and stopes. Once surveys), trenches, mine workings and drill holes were located, mine survey crew other locations used in Mineral Resource resurveyed the cuddy and the hole locations. A final estimation. collar survey will be finalised when the holes are • Specification of the grid system used. • completed. • Quality and adequacy of topographic Down-hole surveys were taken at a nominal 30m control. interval and a final survey was taken at end of hole • using a Reflex EZ-TRAC digital camera. Grid system used is WGS84 Zone 13 Data spacing • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration • Hole spacing is currently limited by the confinements and Results. of the underground drives. Azimuths of holes are distribution • Whether the data spacing, and distribution planned so significant intersections have adequate is sufficient to establish the degree of spacing between them to allow sufficient geological geological and grade continuity and grade continuity as appropriate for inclusion in appropriate for the Mineral Resource and any Minerals Resource estimations. Where Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and underground access drives allow, drill cuddies have classifications applied. been established at 80 metre intervals to allow for • Whether sample compositing has been • adequate drill spacing. applied. No sample compositing has been applied Orientation • Whether the orientation of sampling • Drill orientations was designed to intersect any of data in achieves unbiased sampling of possible geological or geophysical contacts as high an angle relation to structures and the extent to which this is as possible to reflect true widths as possible. geological known, considering the deposit type. • Sampling has been designed to cross structures as structure • If the relationship between the drilling near to perpendicular as possible, minimising any orientation and the orientation of key potential in creating a bias sampling orientation. mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. Sample • The measures taken to ensure sample • Samples were bagged in pre-numbered plastic bags security security. into each bag a numbered tag was placed and then bulk bagged in batches not to exceed 25kg, into Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 15 23 April 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary larger polyweave bags, which were then also numbered with the respective samples of each bag • it contained. The bags were tied off with cable ties and stored at the core facility until company personnel delivered the samples to the laboratory's preparation facility in Chihuahua. Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of • No audits have been completed to date, but both in- reviews sampling techniques and data. house and laboratory QAQC data will be monitored in a batch by batch basis. All protocols have been internally reviewed. Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral • Type, reference name/number, location and • Sampling was conducted over three adjoining tenement and ownership including agreements or material tenements, La Verdad (T-218242), El Olvido (T- land tenure issues with third parties such as joint ventures, 225527) and Ripley (T-218272). status partnerships, overriding royalties, native title • Consolidated Zinc Ltd owns 100% of the interests, historical sites, wilderness or Plomosas project. national park and environmental settings. • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. Exploration • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration • No relevant information is available. done by other by other parties. parties Geology • Deposit type, geological setting and style of • Plomosas is located in a historic zinc-lead-silver mineralisation. mining district, with mineralisation hosted by a Palaeozoic sequence of shales, argillaceous limestones, reefal limestones, 'conglomeratic' limestones and sandstones. This approximately 1600 metres-thickcarbonate-rich sequence forms part of the Ouachita "Geosyncline", which was inverted in a thrust deformation phase during the Upper Palaeozoic Appalachian Orogeny. • Characteristics of the deposit lead to the classification as an IRT III type mineralisation (Intrusive Related type III deposit) but may have • some distal style affinities. The control on mineralisation is both lithological and structural, but local structural bending of the manto is very important as it is strongly folded in a relatively regular pattern, oriented north/north- west to west/north-west striking. The segment of the fossiliferous horizon with the best potential is north/north-west striking with a south-east plunge. The N/NW orientation of sections of the stratigraphy (due to folding) is considered important in localising mineralisation. • The mineralogy is simple, consisting of iron- poor sphalerite, galena, silver, pyrite, chalcopyrite, barite, and calcite. The ore bodies are hosted by shale and marble on the footwall and hanging wall respectively. Intense Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 16 23 April 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary marbleisation is restricted to a few meters from the hanging wall contact. Drill hole • A summary of all information material to the • Appropriate information has been included in Information understanding of the exploration results the report. including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: • easting and northing of the drill hole collar • elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar • dip and azimuth of the hole • down hole length and interception depth • hole length. • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting • No data aggregate methods were applied to the aggregation averaging techniques, maximum and/or results. methods minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Relationship • These relationships are particularly important • Appropriate information has been included in between in the reporting of Exploration Results. the report. mineralisation • If the geometry of the mineralisation with widths and respect to the drill hole angle is known, its intercept nature should be reported. lengths • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known'). Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) • Appropriate diagrams are attached in the report and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all • All sample results are reported reporting Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and • No other relevant data has been reported substantive material, should be reported including (but not exploration limited to): geological observations; data geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 17 23 April 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Further work • The nature and scale of planned further work • Appropriate information has been included in (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth the report. extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources (Criteria in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Database • Measures taken to ensure that data has • No Applicable integrity not been corrupted by, for example, transcription or keying errors, between its initial collection and its use for Mineral Resource estimation purposes. • Data validation procedures used. Site visits • Comment on any site visits undertaken by • Not Applicable the Competent Person and the outcome of those visits. • If no site visits have been undertaken indicate why this is the case. Geological • Confidence in (or conversely, the • Not Applicable interpretation uncertainty of) the geological interpretation of the mineral deposit. • Nature of the data used and of any assumptions made. • The effect, if any, of alternative interpretations on Mineral Resource estimation. • The use of geology in guiding and controlling Mineral Resource estimation. • The factors affecting continuity both of grade and geology. Dimensions • The extent and variability of the Mineral • Not Applicable Resource expressed as length (along strike or otherwise), plan width, and depth below surface to the upper and lower limits of the Mineral Resource. Estimation • The nature and appropriateness of the • Not Applicable and modelling estimation technique(s) applied and key techniques assumptions, including treatment of extreme grade values, domaining, interpolation parameters and maximum distance of extrapolation from data points. If a computer assisted estimation method was chosen include a description of computer software and parameters used. • The availability of check estimates, previous estimates and/or mine production records and whether the Mineral Resource estimate takes appropriate account of such data. • The assumptions made regarding Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 18 23 April 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary recovery of by-products. • Estimation of deleterious elements or other non-grade variables of economic significance (eg sulphur for acid mine drainage characterisation). • In the case of block model interpolation, the block size in relation to the average sample spacing and the search employed. • Any assumptions behind modelling of selective mining units. • Any assumptions about correlation between variables. • Description of how the geological interpretation was used to control the resource estimates. • Discussion of basis for using or not using grade cutting or capping. • The process of validation, the checking process used, the comparison of model data to drill hole data, and use of reconciliation data if available. Moisture • Whether the tonnages are estimated on a • Not Applicable dry basis or with natural moisture, and the method of determination of the moisture content. Cut-off • The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s) • Not Applicable parameters or quality parameters applied. Mining factors • Assumptions made regarding possible • Not Applicable or mining methods, minimum mining assumptions dimensions and internal (or, if applicable, external) mining dilution. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential mining methods, but the assumptions made regarding mining methods and parameters when estimating Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the mining assumptions made. Metallurgical • The basis for assumptions or predictions • Not Applicable factors or regarding metallurgical amenability. It is assumptions always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction to consider potential metallurgical methods, but the assumptions regarding metallurgical treatment processes and parameters made when reporting Mineral Resources may not always be rigorous. Where this is the case, this should be reported with an explanation of the basis of the metallurgical assumptions made. Environmental factors or assumptions • Assumptions made regarding possible • Not Applicable waste and process residue disposal options. It is always necessary as part of the process of determining reasonable prospects for eventual economic Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 19 23 April 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary extraction to consider the potential environmental impacts of the mining and processing operation. While at this stage the determination of potential environmental impacts, particularly for a greenfields project, may not always be well advanced, the status of early consideration of these potential environmental impacts should be reported. Where these aspects have not been considered this should be reported with an explanation of the environmental assumptions made. Bulk density • Whether assumed or determined. If • Not Applicable assumed, the basis for the assumptions. If determined, the method used, whether wet or dry, the frequency of the measurements, the nature, size and representativeness of the samples. • The bulk density for bulk material must have been measured by methods that adequately account for void spaces (vugs, porosity, etc), moisture and differences between rock and alteration zones within the deposit. • Discuss assumptions for bulk density estimates used in the evaluation process of the different materials. Classification • The basis for the classification of the • Not Applicable Mineral Resources into varying confidence categories. • Whether appropriate account has been taken of all relevant factors (ie relative confidence in tonnage/grade estimations, reliability of input data, confidence in continuity of geology and metal values, quality, quantity and distribution of the data). • Whether the result appropriately reflects the Competent Person's view of the deposit. Audits or • The results of any audits or reviews of • Not Applicable reviews Mineral Resource estimates. Discussion of relative accuracy/ confidence • Where appropriate a statement of the • Not Applicable relative accuracy and confidence level in the Mineral Resource estimate using an approach or procedure deemed appropriate by the Competent Person. For example, the application of statistical or geostatistical procedures to quantify the relative accuracy of the resource within stated confidence limits, or, if such an approach is not deemed appropriate, a qualitative discussion of the factors that could affect the relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate. • The statement should specify whether it relates to global or local estimates, and, if local, state the relevant tonnages, which should be relevant to technical and economic evaluation. Documentation Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 20 23 April 2020 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary should include assumptions made and the procedures used. These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available. Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au (ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359 21 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Consolidated Zinc Limited published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 00:12:14 UTC 0 Latest news on CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED 08:13p CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Operations Update PU 08:13p CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Widespread gold with high grade potential identified PU 08:13p CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Capital Raising Update PU 08:13p CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Resource drilling update PU 04/07 CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Capital Raising Update PU 03/16 CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.005 AUD for 5 existing.. FA 03/11 CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Prospectus – Entitlement Offer PU 03/11 CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Letter to optionholders PU 03/11 CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Letter to ineligible shareholders PU 02/28 CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Change in Directors shareholding – Brad Marwood PU