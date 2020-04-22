Log in
CONSOLIDATED ZINC LIMITED

Consolidated Zinc : Resource drilling update

04/22/2020 | 08:13pm EDT

23 April 2020

PLOMOSAS RESOURCE DRILLING UPDATE

FURTHER HIGH GRADE ZINC IDENTIFIED

  • Drilling intersected high-grade mineralised intervals in the Level 7 Semi-oxide orebody (SOX) as part of the Inferred to Indicated category conversion.
  • Drilling intersected significant downhole results up to 5.1m @ 14.2% Zn, 5.39%Pb, 48.68g/t Ag and 3.5m @ 22.54% Zn, 7.46%Pb, 35.64g/t Ag.
  • Drilling encountered some faulting within the main zone but also demonstrated that thicker units of high-grade mineralisation occur within the current resource model at Level 7 which is the deepest of the main ore workings currently developed at Plomosas.
  • Several high grade results from channel sampling includes 2.2m @ 43.02% Zn, 13.5% Pb, 83.25g/t Ag and 1.8m @ 36.61% Zn, 20.41% Pb, 139.22g/t Ag

Consolidated Zinc Limited (CZL:ASX) is pleased to present the following update detailing drilling and assay results received at the Plomosas Project as part of the resource upgrade drilling programme.

RESOURCE DRILLING

Underground drilling aimed at converting Inferred category Mineral Resources within the Semi-Oxidised mineralisation (SOX) to Indicated Category completed eight holes for 435 metres in Cuddies L7.1 and L8.2. This latest drilling of the existing JORC (2012) Mineral Resource defined in 2018 tested the inferred mineralisation in the central zone and targeted extensions to inferred resource material to the south of the SOX (Refer Figure 1).

Massive sulphide mineralisation was visually identified in holes with thicker units observed in holes LV7065 and LV8023. Highlights of the downhole results from these holes are shown below;

LV7065

3.30m at

24.80% Zn,

8.31% Pb,

68.78g/t Ag

LV8023

5.10m at

14.20% Zn,

5.39% Pb,

48.68g/t Ag

LV8025

3.50m at

22.54% Zn

7.46% Pb

35.64g/t Ag

Table 1 summarises the results encountered in drill holes reported and details the assays results. Table 2 provides additional details of the drilling and results.

Styles of mineralisation intersected in the drilling show the presence of massive to semi-massive sulphides occurring at the hanging wall contact to the Cuesta shales and the Mina Vieja marble unit (hole LV8023). Drill holes targeting mineralisation at 20 metres down dip to these sulphide units, intersected units of thinning mineralisation, confirming that although mineralisation thins towards the 055O azimuth direction (hole LV8024), mineralisation pitches and plunges towards the southeast, as noted by the thicker unit of sulphide intersected in hole LV8023.

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359

1

23 April 2020

A major dextral strike-slip fault to the south of the Level 7 ore zone, has displaced mineralisation by tens of metres to the southwest, which has complicated drill targeting from Cuddy 8.2. Future drilling will define the fault displacements.

Significantly, the drilling to date continues to demonstrate that thicker units of high-grade mineralisation occur within the current resource model at Level 7 which is the deepest of the main ore workings developed at Plomosas at approximately 240m below surface.

Table 1: Results for all holes drilled for the program.

Table 1. LEVEL 7 SOX

Resource drilling results received, all holes (cut off 3% Zn)

Hole ID

From

To

Inters*

TW**

Zn %

Pb %

Ag g/t

Comment

(m)

(m)

(m)

(m)

Fine to medium grained semi-oxide massive

LV7065

12.00

15.30

3.30

3.21

24.80

8.31

68.78

sulphide with medium grained semi-massive

mineralisation of pyrite-galena-sphalerite with

carbonated patches.

LV7066

NSI

NSI

NSI

Disseminated sulphides in manto.

LV7067

NSI

NSI

NSI

Disseminated sulphides in manto.

LV7068

NSI

NSI

NSI

No sulphide mineralisation.

Upper zone is medium grained semi-oxide

massive sulphide mineralisation of pyrite-galena-

sphalerite with carbonate patches widths of

20cm separated by variable waste. Lower zone is

LV8023

34.30

39.40

5.10

3.74

14.20

5.39

48.68

fine to medium grained semi-massive sulphide

mineralisation with semi-oxide medium grained

sphalerite-galena massive sulphide

mineralisation with minor pyrite, strongly

leached and vuggy texture

LV8024

NSI

NSI

NSI

Very thin stringers, strongly oxidised galena-

sphalerite massive sulphide

LV8025

22.0

25.5

3.50

2.62

22.54

7.46

35.64

Medium grained semi-oxide massive sulphide

mineralisation of pyrite-galena and sphalerite.

Thin bands of medium grained, vuggy semi-

LV8026

NSI

NSI

NSI

massive sulphide mineralisation of sphalerite

and galena, strongly leached and vuggy, (assays

returned values below 3% Zn).

*Intervals of mineralisation <0.5m are logged as true downhole widths, with sampling done at a minimum of 0.5m.

**TW is True Width and represents the best estimate of the intercept based on the geological interpretation of the sequence. NSI is No Significant Intersection

CHANNEL SAMPLING

As part of the resource upgrade, a sampling program targeting ore exposed in existing levels was completed as it would provide a more representative profile and be cheaper and faster than drilling. The program was planned to target the down dip ore projected between levels 910, 900 and 907 with the intention of converting the current Inferred Category to Indicated Category in an area of 35 x 32 meters located in the central zone of the SOX orebody. Mapping the lithology was conducted to identify the ore locations in each level and to select the left or right wall for sampling.

40 channels were taken perpendicular to bedding at a 2 to 3 metre spacing, including ore and waste with sample lengths between 1.5 to 0.5 meters for a total of 97 samples. This gives true width values across the sampled faces of mineralisation.

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359

2

23 April 2020

Sampling these levels showed that ore zones were robust and up to three metres in thickness. In some instance the ore zones exhibit strong to isoclinal folding that effectively thickens the ore zone. Channel sampling had targeted massive sulphide mineralisation in each of these levels and hole LV8023 had intersected ca. 5.1 metres of ore downdip from level 907. Mineralisation then continues below the mineralised interval intersected in LV8023.

Some significant assays results (true width) are shown below, with the total results for all samples in Table 2.

  • Sample LV913006: 2.2m @ 43.02% Zn, 13.5% Pb, 83.25g/t Ag
  • Sample LV913012: 1.8m @ 36.61% Zn, 20.41% Pb, 139.22g/t Ag
  • Sample LV907006: 1.9m @ 36.44% Zn, 19.36% Pb, 80.41g/t Ag
  • Sample LV907005: 1.9m @ 35.18% Zn, 19.94% Pb, 79.9g/t Ag
  • Sample LV907009: 1.8m @ 34.07% Zn, 27.96% Pb, 79.96g/t Ag
  • Sample LV907010: 1.0m @ 32.68% Zn, 23.47% Pb, 99g/t Ag
  • Sample LV913008: 2.5m @ 31.92% Zn, 23.68% Pb, 92.11g/t Ag

The main zones targeted by drilling and channel sampling are shown in Figure 1, which illustrates the areas of Inferred that were drilled and sampled to convert to Indicated Category. Results from this drilling and channel sampling have converted sections of the Inferred Category resources to Indicated Category totalling 26,000 tonnes at 22.6% Zn, 12.8% Pb and 72.5g/t Ag.

Figure 1: Location of zones in the Level 7 Deeps SOX where drilling and channel sampling have taken place for the Inferred to Indicated Category upgrade. Channel sampling has been completed in the Central Zone only. Resource model shown here is the 2018 outline.

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359

3

23 April 2020

The channel sampling and drilling completed to date, clearly demonstrates the presence of robust mineralisation in the inferred zones and continuous downdip which adds confidence to the extension of ore zones in these areas.

Figure 2: 3D view of drill hole traces in relation to the 2018 resource block model highlighting the areas of inferred and indicated categories.

Figure 3: Location and assays results for the drilling completed in the Southern Zone in relation to the 2018 resource model outline and relevant colour coded Inferred and Indicated areas. NSI indicates No Significant Intersection.

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359

4

23 April 2020

Figure 4: Section A - A' view showing hole LV8023 and LV8025. Note the rapid pinching of the ore zone in the 055-degree azimuth direction.

Figure 5: Section B - B' showing drillhole LV8025 with mineralisation intersected in the inferred portion of the 2018 resource model

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359

5

23 April 2020

Figure 6: Location and assays results for the drilling completed in the Central Zone in relation to the 2018 resource model outline and relevant colour coded Inferred and Indicated areas. NSI indicates No Significant Intersection.

Figure 7: Section through Central Inferred zone showing the locations and grade of holes LV7065 and LV7066 in relation to the 2018 inferred resource outline.

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359

6

23 April 2020

Table 1: Resource category upgrade drilling statistics

Northing

Azimuth

Diamond

Total

HoleID

Easting WGS84

Elev (m)

Dip

RC (m)

Depth

WGS84

WGS

(m)

(m)

LV7065

476380.984

3217104.670

905.02

-35.7

236.25

0

33.00

33

LV7066

476386.717

3217106.859

903.97

-76.8

50.05

0

27.00

27

LV7067

476438.829

3217064.675

918.22

-60.2

176.85

0

70.50

70.5

LV7068

476438.320

3217064.690

918.27

-70.6

190.95

0

60.00

60

LV8023

476464.723

3216999.842

893.1

-8.7

244.76

0

69.00

69

LV8024

476464.748

3216999.866

892.34

-40.2

247.36

0

49.50

49.5

LV8025

476465.893

3217002.182

892.306

-46.2

299.47

0

46.50

46.5

LV8026

476469.642

3216994.308

892.21

-35.6

188.77

0

79.50

79.5

Figure 8: Oblique view of channel sample locations taken on respective levels located in the central inferred zone. Refer to table 3 for results of channels marked accordingly.

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359

7

23 April 2020

Table 2: Significant mineralised intervals for channel samples.

Refer to Figure 8 for locations of the channels.

ID#

Channel

Mineralised Interval

a

LV913012

1.8m @ 36.61% Zn, 20.41% Pb, 139.22g/t Ag

b

LV913011

2.8m @ 21.04% Zn, 17.32% Pb, 84.06g/t Ag

c

LV913009

3.0m @ 31.82% Zn, 16.8% Pb, 87.37g/t Ag

d

LV913008

2.5m @ 31.92% Zn, 23.68% Pb, 92.11g/t Ag

e

LV913006

2.2m @ 43.02% Zn, 13.5% Pb, 83.25g/t Ag

f

LV913004

1.1m @ 24.49% Zn, 17.75% Pb, 109g/t Ag

g

LV913005

2.4m @ 31.81% Zn, 15.13% Pb, 72.8g/t Ag

h

LV913003

1.5m @ 24.02% Zn, 25.46333% Pb, 252g/t Ag

i

LV913002

1.3m @ 24.46% Zn, 12.68% Pb, 61.58g/t Ag

j

LV913001

1.8m @ 24.71% Zn, 18.1% Pb, 72.16g/t Ag

k

LV900002

1.8m @ 11.32% Zn, 4.934% Pb, 98.96g/t Ag

l

LV900003

2.4m @ 16.21% Zn, 4.72% Pb, 34.4g/t Ag

m

LV900004

1.6m @ 18.53% Zn, 17.89% Pb, 76.5g/t Ag

n

LV900005

2.6m @ 29.92% Zn, 16.96% Pb, 74.73g/t Ag

o

LV900006

1.5m @ 29.69% Zn, 13.8% Pb, 98.84g/t Ag

p

LV900007

2.0m @ 20.22% Zn, 14.53% Pb, 72.19g/t Ag

q

LV900008

2.0m @ 13.15% Zn, 7.21% Pb, 45.55g/t Ag

r

LV900009

2.5m @ 21.81% Zn, 9.78% Pb, 56.04g/t Ag

s

LV900010

1.8m @ 30.56% Zn, 14.7% Pb, 111.53g/t Ag

t

LV900011

2.2m @ 15.07% Zn, 4.15% Pb, 22.55g/t Ag

u

LV900012

2.0m @ 27.58% Zn, 20.53% Pb, 134g/t Ag

v

LV900013

1.2m @ 18.45% Zn, 7.41% Pb, 41.5g/t Ag

w

LV900014

0.8m @ 29.23% Zn, 22.51% Pb, 76.2g/t Ag

x

LV907004

2.0m @ 24.73% Zn, 21.09% Pb, 89.13g/t Ag

y

LV907005

1.9m @ 35.18% Zn, 19.94% Pb, 79.9g/t Ag

z

LV907006

1.9m @ 36.44% Zn, 19.36% Pb, 80.41g/t Ag

aa

LV907007

1.7m @ 18.79% Zn, 14.44% Pb, 67.32g/t Ag

ab

LV907008

2.4m @ 27.78% Zn, 18.36% Pb, 81.64g/t Ag

ac

LV907009

1.8m @ 34.07% Zn, 27.96% Pb, 79.96g/t Ag

ad

LV907010

1.0m @ 32.68% Zn, 23.47% Pb, 99g/t Ag

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359

8

23 April 2020

Table 4: Complete list of all channels samples with assay results

Site No

From

To (m)

Width

Sample

Zn+Pb

Zn (%)

Pb (%)

Cu

Ag

(m)

(m)

No

Comb (%)

(%)

(%)

LV900001

0

1

1

250951

0.23

0.12

0.11

0.00

1.5

LV900001

1

2

1

250952

0.24

0.13

0.11

0.00

2.2

LV900002

0

0.5

0.5

250953

32.32

27.00

5.32

0.02

56.8

LV900002

0.5

1

0.5

250954

2.22

1.81

0.41

0.00

234

LV900002

1

1.8

0.8

250955

14.99

7.47

7.52

0.01

40.9

LV900003

0

1.5

1.5

250956

25.32

22.27

3.05

0.02

26.3

LV900003

1.5

2.4

0.9

250957

13.61

6.11

7.50

0.02

47.9

LV900004

0

0.8

0.8

250959

46.47

23.09

23.38

0.02

93.6

LV900004

1

1.6

0.6

250960

26.38

13.98

12.40

0.01

59.4

LV900004

1.6

2.2

0.6

250961

0.49

0.23

0.27

0.00

4.8

LV900005

0

1

1

250962

35.49

25.24

10.25

0.01

11.9

LV900005

1

1.8

0.8

250963

50.02

32.62

17.40

0.02

108

LV900005

1.8

2.6

0.8

250964

58.02

33.10

24.92

0.02

120

LV900006

0

0.8

0.8

250965

52.48

33.08

19.40

0.02

147

LV900006

0.8

1.5

0.7

250966

33.22

25.82

7.40

0.01

43.8

LV900007

0

0.8

0.8

250967

44.79

24.25

20.54

0.01

99

LV900007

0.8

1.5

0.7

250968

44.53

27.63

16.90

0.02

84.9

LV900007

1.5

2

0.5

250970

5.01

3.40

1.61

0.00

11.5

LV900008

0

1

1

250971

8.80

6.89

1.91

0.00

24.3

LV900008

1

2

1

250972

31.91

19.41

12.50

0.01

66.8

LV900008

2

2.5

0.5

250973

0.34

0.17

0.17

0.00

1.4

LV900009

0

0.8

0.8

250974

54.27

40.22

14.05

0.01

81.1

LV900009

0.8

1.8

1

250975

8.89

4.49

4.40

0.00

30.7

LV900009

1.8

2.5

0.7

250976

38.11

25.51

12.60

0.01

63.6

LV900010

0

1

1

250978

58.26

39.01

19.25

0.04

153

LV900010

1

1.8

0.8

250979

29.01

20.00

9.01

0.01

59.7

LV900011

0

1

1

250980

20.01

15.52

4.49

0.00

23.2

LV900011

1

2.2

1.2

250981

18.56

14.70

3.86

0.00

22

LV900012

0

1

1

250982

42.35

23.95

18.40

0.02

109

LV900012

1

2

1

250983

53.86

31.20

22.66

0.02

159

LV900013

0

0.6

0.6

250984

34.40

20.70

13.70

0.01

68.2

LV900013

0.6

1.2

0.6

250985

17.32

16.19

1.13

0.00

14.8

LV900014

0

1

1

250986

0.87

0.38

0.50

0.00

1.3

LV900014

1

1.8

0.8

250987

51.74

29.23

22.51

0.01

76.2

LV900014

1.8

2.5

0.7

250989

0.70

0.26

0.44

0.00

2.3

LV907001

0

0.8

0.8

250990

0.71

0.27

0.44

0.00

2.1

LV907001

0.8

1.7

0.9

250991

0.89

0.30

0.59

0.00

3

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359

9

23 April 2020

LV907002

0

0.8

0.8

250992

0.62

0.34

0.28

0.00

1.5

LV907002

0.8

1.6

0.8

250993

0.38

0.16

0.22

0.00

0.9

LV907003

0

1

1

250995

0.46

0.20

0.26

0.00

1.9

LV907003

1

1.7

0.7

250996

0.30

0.15

0.16

0.00

0.6

LV907004

0

0.5

0.5

250997

6.75

4.41

2.34

0.00

11.9

LV907004

0.5

1.2

0.7

250998

56.26

33.49

22.77

0.01

101

LV907004

1.2

2

0.8

250999

61.10

29.77

31.33

0.02

127

LV907005

0

0.5

0.5

251000

1.43

0.80

0.64

0.00

3.5

LV907005

0.5

1.6

1.1

251001

56.32

34.71

21.61

0.01

86.3

LV907005

1.6

2.4

0.8

251002

53.47

35.82

17.65

0.00

71.1

LV907006

0

0.5

0.5

251006

0.83

0.39

0.44

0.00

1.5

LV907006

0.5

1.5

1

251008

55.14

36.14

19.00

0.01

80.5

LV907006

1.5

2.4

0.9

251009

56.53

36.78

19.75

0.01

80.3

LV907007

0

0.5

0.5

251010

0.56

0.32

0.24

0.00

1.5

LV907007

0.5

1.4

0.9

251011

52.76

30.81

21.95

0.01

106

LV907007

1.4

2.2

0.8

251012

11.26

5.26

6.00

0.00

23.8

LV907008

0

0.5

0.5

251013

5.08

4.78

0.30

0.00

5.6

LV907008

0.5

1.5

1

251014

56.04

32.97

23.07

0.02

126

LV907008

1.5

2.4

0.9

251016

57.95

34.79

23.16

0.01

74.6

LV907009

0

0.5

0.5

251017

0.85

0.42

0.43

0.00

3.8

LV907009

0.5

1.5

1

251018

60.85

31.91

28.94

0.01

83.6

LV907009

1.5

2.3

0.8

251019

63.52

36.78

26.74

0.01

75.4

LV907010

0

0.5

0.5

251020

1.39

0.70

0.69

0.00

5.7

LV907010

0.5

1.5

1

251021

56.15

32.68

23.47

0.01

99

LV907010

1.5

2.5

1

251022

1.67

1.03

0.64

0.00

6.4

LV907011

0

1.5

1.5

251023

0.61

0.23

0.38

0.00

2.3

LV907011

1.5

2.3

0.8

251024

0.87

0.49

0.38

0.00

1.8

LV907012

0

1

1

251025

1.19

0.47

0.72

0.00

3.6

LV907012

1

2

1

251026

1.08

0.49

0.59

0.00

3.3

LV907013

0

0.8

0.8

251028

0.67

0.40

0.27

0.00

2.2

LV907013

0.8

1.85

1.05

251029

0.91

0.58

0.33

0.00

1.9

LV907014

0

0.6

0.6

251030

0.71

0.36

0.36

0.00

1.8

LV907014

0.6

1

0.4

251031

0.31

0.13

0.19

0.00

1.5

LV907014

1

1.45

0.45

251032

48.14

31.39

16.75

0.01

63

LV913001

0

1

1

251033

59.04

34.07

24.97

0.01

95.4

LV913001

1

1.8

0.8

251034

22.54

13.02

9.52

0.00

43.1

LV913002

0

1

1

251035

2.87

1.73

1.14

0.00

9.4

LV913002

1

1.8

0.8

251036

50.79

32.59

18.20

0.01

86.5

LV913002

1.8

2.3

0.5

251037

15.30

11.44

3.86

0.00

21.7

LV913003

0

1

1

251039

49.70

23.53

26.17

0.03

268

LV913003

1

1.5

0.5

251040

49.05

25.00

24.05

0.02

220

LV913004

0

1.1

1.1

251041

42.24

24.49

17.75

0.01

109

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359

10

23 April 2020

LV913005

0

1.2

1.2

251042

48.90

33.20

15.70

0.01

81.7

LV913005

1.2

2.4

1.2

251043

44.97

30.42

14.55

0.00

63.9

LV913006

0

1.1

1.1

251044

57.76

44.96

12.80

0.01

83.4

LV913006

1.1

2.2

1.1

251046

55.27

41.07

14.20

0.01

83.1

LV913007

0

1

1

251050

0.46

0.20

0.26

0.00

1.4

LV913007

1

1.9

0.9

251051

0.38

0.29

0.09

0.00

0.8

LV913008

0

1

1

251052

57.76

29.32

28.44

0.01

95.8

LV913008

1

1.8

0.8

251053

52.75

35.25

17.50

0.01

89.6

LV913008

1.8

2.5

0.7

251054

55.75

31.81

23.94

0.01

89.7

LV913009

0

1

1

251055

51.77

36.47

15.30

0.01

92.5

LV913009

1

2

1

251056

41.71

30.81

10.90

0.01

73.4

LV913009

2

3

1

251057

52.38

28.19

24.19

0.02

96.2

LV913010

0

1.3

1.3

251059

1.26

0.71

0.55

0.00

2.8

LV913011

0

1

1

251060

48.81

23.95

24.86

0.03

125

LV913011

1

2

1

251061

36.38

21.98

14.40

0.02

69.4

LV913011

2

2.8

0.8

251062

27.76

16.21

11.55

0.01

51.2

LV913012

0

1

1

251063

58.44

34.95

23.49

0.03

149

LV913012

1

1.8

0.8

251064

55.24

38.69

16.55

0.03

127

The Managing Director of CZL Brad Marwood advised "These results have allowed for the reclassification of over 26,000t of very high-grade mineralisation from Inferred to Indicated category Mineral Resources.

Further the drilling has provided better definition of the main fault offset in the Level 7 SOX orebody. The down dip extension of the identified mineralisation provides for near term targets to be followed up with future drilling."

This announcement was authorised for issue to the ASX by the Directors of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Brad Marwood Managing Director 08 9322 3406

ABOUT CONSOLIDATED ZINC

Consolidated Zinc Limited (ASX: CZL) owns 100% of the historic Plomosas Mine, located 120km from Chihuahua City, Chihuahua State, Mexico. Chihuahua State has a strong mining sector with other large base and precious metal projects in operation within the state. Historical mining at Plomosas between 1945 and 1974 extracted over 2 million tonnes of ore grading 22% Zn+Pb and over 80g/t Ag. Only small-scale mining continued to the present day and the mineralised zones remain open at depth and along strike.

The company has commenced mining at Plomosas and is committed to exploit the potential of the high-grade Zinc, Lead and Silver Mineral Resource through the identification, exploration and exploitation of new zones of mineralisation within and adjacent to the known mineralisation with a view to identify new mineral resources that are exploitable.

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359

11

23 April 2020

Competent Persons' Statement

The information in this report that relates to exploration results, data collection and geological interpretation is based on information compiled by Steve Boda BSc (Hons), MAIG, MGSA, MSEG. Mr. Boda is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr. Boda has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity that is being undertaken to qualify as Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr. Boda consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359

12

23 April 2020

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut

techniques

channels, random chips, or specific

specialised industry standard

measurement tools appropriate to the

minerals under investigation, such as

down hole gamma sondes, or handheld

XRF instruments, etc). These examples

should not be taken as limiting the broad

meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to

ensure sample representivity and the

appropriate calibration of any

measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of

mineralisation that are Material to the

Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work

has been done this would be relatively

simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was

used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3

kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g

charge for fire assay'). In other cases,

more explanation may be required, such

as where there is coarse gold that has

inherent sampling problems. Unusual

commodities or mineralisation types (e.g.

submarine nodules) may warrant

disclosure of detailed information.

  • Sampling of cut channels was conducted by locating a sampling line using spray paint across mineralisation and ensuring that the line began in hanging wall host, spanned mineralisation and terminated in footwall host.
  • The areas to be sampled was scaling and washed to ensure the sampling areas was safe and visible. The area was marked start/end of each sample describing lithology, mineralisation and structural information. Sample runs were adjusted so that each sample end terminated on a lithological/mineralised contact and the next sample run began at a lithological/mineralised contact. Sample runs were adjusted so the minimum sample length was 0.5m and the maximum sample length was 1.2m. Once mark-up is complete, sampling crew used an electric rock saw to cut two parallel lines spaced 5 to 8 cm apart with a depth of around 3 cm. The sample was then broken out using a hammer and chisel. To avoid contamination, sampling of each channel began from the end point of the sample and a catch sheet was placed at the foot of the sample to catch all the material that fell from the sampling process. This sample material was then bagged and tagged. Where mineralisation was thicker than one metre, the line was adjusted accordingly. This was done to minimise the bias of the sample value. Channel sampling was then completed, using the line as a guide, without sampling the line itself. As much representative sample was taken from the length of the line to produce a two to four-kilogram sample. For this level of exploration, the sample size and method of sampling was deemed adequate to represent in-situ material.
  • Drilling sampling techniques employed at the Plomosas underground drilling program include saw cut NQ drill core samples.
  • Only NQ triple tube core (NQ3) is currently being used to drill out the geological sequences and identify zones of mineralisation that may or may not be used in any Mineral Resource estimations, mining studies or metallurgical testwork.
  • Lithological intervals are logged as per geology, while sampling runs are taken at a minimum of 0.5m. Mineralised intervals less than 0.5m are incorporated into a 0.5m sample run.
  • Diamond NQ3 core was sampled on geological

intervals/contacts, with the minimum sample size of 0.5m and max 1.2m.

Core was cut in half, with one half to be sent for analysis at an accredited laboratory, while the remaining half was stored in appropriately marked core boxes and stowed in a secure core shed.

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359

13

23 April 2020

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Duplicates were quarter core, sampled from the half

sent for analysis.

Drilling

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation,

Currently NQ3 triple tube using conventional wireline

techniques

open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger,

drilling is being used.

Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core

Core is being routinely orientated where possible,

diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of

every 5th run (a run being 1.5 metres in length) using

diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other

the Reflex ACT II RD core orientation system.

type, whether core is oriented and if so, by

what method, etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core

Diamond core was reconstructed into continuous

recovery

and chip sample recoveries and results

runs where possible, in an angle iron cradle for

assessed.

orientation mark ups. Depths were checked against

Measures taken to maximise sample

drillers blocks and rod counts were routinely carried

recovery and ensure representative nature

out by the drillers.

of the samples.

The use of triple tube improved core recovery.

Whether a relationship exists between

Measurements for core recoveries were logged and

sample recovery and grade and whether

recorded on hard copy sheets, which were then

sample bias may have occurred due to

loaded into excel sheets and sent for data entry.

preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse

These measurements, in combination with core

material.

photography show the overall recoveries vary

between 50-95%.

Due to the nature of the geology and the presence

of large open-spaced breccias present in the vicinity

of the mineralisation, the recovery of the mineralised

core has been in some cases <60%. The use of triple

tube in these areas will not improve recovery.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been

CZL system of logging core records lithology,

geologically and geotechnically logged to a

mineralogy, mineralisation, alteration, structure,

level of detail to support appropriate

weathering, colour and other primary features of the

Mineral Resource estimation, mining

rock samples.

studies and metallurgical studies.

Logging is both qualitative and quantitative

Whether logging is qualitative or

depending on the field being logged.

quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,

All drill holes are logged in full to end of hole.

channel, etc) photography.

Diamond core is routinely photographed digitally

The total length and percentage of the

relevant intersections logged.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether

CLZ diamond core is NQ3 size, sampled on

techniques

quarter, half or all core taken.

geological intervals (0.3 m to 1.2 m), sawn in half or

and sample

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled,

quartered if duplicate samples are required.

preparation

rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet

Samples to be submitted to ALS Chemex for

or dry.

preparation. The sample preparation follows

For all sample types, the nature, quality

industry best practice where all drill samples are

and appropriateness of the sample

crushed and split to 1kg then dried, pulverized and

preparation technique.

(>85%) sieved through 75 microns to produce a 30g

Quality control procedures adopted for all

charge for 4-acid digest with an ICP-MS or AAS

sub-sampling stages to maximise

finish. A split will be made from the coarse crushed

representivity of samples.

material for future reference material.

Measures taken to ensure that the

Field duplicates are routinely taken for core

sampling is representative of the in-situ

samples. CZL procedures include a minimum of one

material collected, including for instance

duplicate per approximately 20 samples.

results for field duplicate/second-half

sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to

the grain size of the material being

sampled.

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of

All drill samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories

assay data

the assaying and laboratory procedures

for multi-element analysis using a 30g charge with a

and

used and whether the technique is

multi-acid digest and ICP-MS or AAS finish (ME-

laboratory

considered partial or total.

ICP61). Over the limit results will be routinely

tests

For geophysical tools, spectrometers,

reassayed by ore grade analysis OG62. Over the

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359

14

23 April 2020

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

  • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.

limit results for the ore grade will be reassayed by titration methods Pb-VOL50 or Zn-VOL50.

  • Analytes include 51 elements and include Ag, Au, Cu, Pb, Zn as the main elements of interest.
  • QAQC protocols for all drill sampling involved the use of Certified Reference Material (CRM) as assay standards. The insertion of CRM standards is visible estimation with a minimum of two per batch. Geostatistics standards were selected on their grade range and mineralogical properties.
  • Blanks are inserted at the bottom of relevant mineralised zones using the fine certified blank and immediately later the coarse blank, to identify any potential cross contamination.
  • All drill assays were required to conform to the procedural QAQC guidelines as well as routine laboratory QAQC guidelines.

Verification

The verification of significant intersections

Significant drilling intersections are noted in this

of sampling

by either independent or alternative

report and are verified by qualified personnel from

and assaying

company personnel.

geological logging.

The use of twinned holes.

No twinned holes are being drilled as part of this

Documentation of primary data, data entry

program.

procedures, data verification, data storage

CZL logging and sampling data was captured and

(physical and electronic) protocols.

imported using excel sheets and data entered into

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Micromine.

All CZL drillhole and sampling data is stored in a

Micromine based system. Manual backups are

routinely carried out.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to

Underground drill holes were located by Micromine

data points

locate drill holes (collar and down-hole

using accurately surveyed drives and stopes. Once

surveys), trenches, mine workings and

drill holes were located, mine survey crew

other locations used in Mineral Resource

resurveyed the cuddy and the hole locations. A final

estimation.

collar survey will be finalised when the holes are

Specification of the grid system used.

completed.

Quality and adequacy of topographic

Down-hole surveys were taken at a nominal 30m

control.

interval and a final survey was taken at end of hole

using a Reflex EZ-TRAC digital camera.

Grid system used is WGS84 Zone 13

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration

Hole spacing is currently limited by the confinements

and

Results.

of the underground drives. Azimuths of holes are

distribution

Whether the data spacing, and distribution

planned so significant intersections have adequate

is sufficient to establish the degree of

spacing between them to allow sufficient geological

geological and grade continuity

and grade continuity as appropriate for inclusion in

appropriate for the Mineral Resource and

any Minerals Resource estimations. Where

Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and

underground access drives allow, drill cuddies have

classifications applied.

been established at 80 metre intervals to allow for

Whether sample compositing has been

adequate drill spacing.

applied.

No sample compositing has been applied

Orientation

Whether the orientation of sampling

Drill orientations was designed to intersect any

of data in

achieves unbiased sampling of possible

geological or geophysical contacts as high an angle

relation to

structures and the extent to which this is

as possible to reflect true widths as possible.

geological

known, considering the deposit type.

Sampling has been designed to cross structures as

structure

If the relationship between the drilling

near to perpendicular as possible, minimising any

orientation and the orientation of key

potential in creating a bias sampling orientation.

mineralised structures is considered to

have introduced a sampling bias, this

should be assessed and reported if

material.

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample

Samples were bagged in pre-numbered plastic bags

security

security.

into each bag a numbered tag was placed and then

bulk bagged in batches not to exceed 25kg, into

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359

15

23 April 2020

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

larger polyweave bags, which were then also

numbered with the respective samples of each bag

it contained.

The bags were tied off with cable ties and stored at

the core facility until company personnel delivered

the samples to the laboratory's preparation facility in

Chihuahua.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of

No audits have been completed to date, but both in-

reviews

sampling techniques and data.

house and laboratory QAQC data will be monitored

in a batch by batch basis. All protocols have been

internally reviewed.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and

Sampling was conducted over three adjoining

tenement and

ownership including agreements or material

tenements, La Verdad (T-218242), El Olvido (T-

land tenure

issues with third parties such as joint ventures,

225527) and Ripley (T-218272).

status

partnerships, overriding royalties, native title

Consolidated Zinc Ltd owns 100% of the

interests, historical sites, wilderness or

Plomosas project.

national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of

reporting along with any known impediments

to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration

No relevant information is available.

done by other

by other parties.

parties

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of

Plomosas is located in a historic zinc-lead-silver

mineralisation.

mining district, with mineralisation hosted by a

Palaeozoic sequence of shales, argillaceous

limestones, reefal limestones,

'conglomeratic'

limestones and sandstones. This approximately

1600 metres-thickcarbonate-rich sequence

forms part of the Ouachita "Geosyncline", which

was inverted in a thrust deformation phase

during the Upper Palaeozoic Appalachian

Orogeny.

Characteristics

of the deposit lead to the

classification as an IRT III type mineralisation

(Intrusive Related type III deposit) but may have

some distal style affinities.

The control on mineralisation is both lithological

and structural, but local structural bending of the

manto is very important as it is strongly folded in

a relatively regular pattern, oriented north/north-

west to west/north-west striking. The segment

of the fossiliferous horizon with the best

potential is north/north-west striking with a

south-east plunge. The N/NW orientation of

sections of the stratigraphy (due to folding) is

considered

important

in

localising

mineralisation.

The

mineralogy

is simple, consisting of iron-

poor sphalerite, galena, silver, pyrite,

chalcopyrite, barite, and calcite. The ore bodies

are hosted by shale and marble on the footwall

and

hanging

wall respectively.

Intense

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359

16

23 April 2020

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

marbleisation is restricted to a few meters from

the hanging wall contact.

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the

Appropriate information has been included in

Information

understanding of the exploration results

the report.

including a tabulation of the following

information for all Material drill holes:

easting and northing of the drill hole collar

elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation

above sea level in metres) of the drill hole

collar

dip and azimuth of the hole

down hole length and interception depth

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified

on the basis that the information is not Material

and this exclusion does not detract from the

understanding of the report, the Competent

Person should clearly explain why this is the

case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting

No data aggregate methods were applied to the

aggregation

averaging techniques, maximum and/or

results.

methods

minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of

high grades) and cut-off grades are usually

Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short

lengths of high-grade results and longer

lengths of low grade results, the procedure

used for such aggregation should be stated

and some typical examples of such

aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of

metal equivalent values should be clearly

stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important

Appropriate information has been included in

between

in the reporting of Exploration Results.

the report.

mineralisation

If the geometry of the mineralisation with

widths and

respect to the drill hole angle is known, its

intercept

nature should be reported.

lengths

If it is not known and only the down hole

lengths are reported, there should be a clear

statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length,

true width not known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales)

Appropriate diagrams are attached in the report

and tabulations of intercepts should be

included for any significant discovery being

reported These should include, but not be

limited to a plan view of drill hole collar

locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all

All sample results are reported

reporting

Exploration Results is not practicable,

representative reporting of both low and high

grades and/or widths should be practiced to

avoid misleading reporting of Exploration

Results.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and

No other relevant data has been reported

substantive

material, should be reported including (but not

exploration

limited to): geological observations;

data

geophysical survey results; geochemical

survey results; bulk samples - size and

method of treatment; metallurgical test results;

bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359

17

23 April 2020

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

rock characteristics; potential deleterious or

contaminating substances.

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work

Appropriate information has been included in

(e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth

the report.

extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of

possible extensions, including the main

geological interpretations and future drilling

areas, provided this information is not

commercially sensitive.

Section 3 Estimation and Reporting of Mineral Resources

(Criteria in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Database

Measures taken to ensure that data has

No Applicable

integrity

not been corrupted by, for example,

transcription or keying errors, between its

initial collection and its use for Mineral

Resource estimation purposes.

Data validation procedures used.

Site visits

Comment on any site visits undertaken by

Not Applicable

the Competent Person and the outcome

of those visits.

If no site visits have been undertaken

indicate why this is the case.

Geological

Confidence in (or conversely, the

Not Applicable

interpretation

uncertainty of) the geological

interpretation of the mineral deposit.

Nature of the data used and of any

assumptions made.

The effect, if any, of alternative

interpretations on Mineral Resource

estimation.

The use of geology in guiding and

controlling Mineral Resource estimation.

The factors affecting continuity both of

grade and geology.

Dimensions

The extent and variability of the Mineral

Not Applicable

Resource expressed as length (along

strike or otherwise), plan width, and depth

below surface to the upper and lower

limits of the Mineral Resource.

Estimation

The nature and appropriateness of the

Not Applicable

and modelling

estimation technique(s) applied and key

techniques

assumptions, including treatment of

extreme grade values, domaining,

interpolation parameters and maximum

distance of extrapolation from data points.

If a computer assisted estimation method

was chosen include a description of

computer software and parameters used.

The availability of check estimates,

previous estimates and/or mine

production records and whether the

Mineral Resource estimate takes

appropriate account of such data.

The assumptions made regarding

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359

18

23 April 2020

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

recovery of by-products.

Estimation of deleterious elements or

other non-grade variables of economic

significance (eg sulphur for acid mine

drainage characterisation).

In the case of block model interpolation,

the block size in relation to the average

sample spacing and the search

employed.

Any assumptions behind modelling of

selective mining units.

Any assumptions about correlation

between variables.

Description of how the geological

interpretation was used to control the

resource estimates.

Discussion of basis for using or not using

grade cutting or capping.

The process of validation, the checking

process used, the comparison of model

data to drill hole data, and use of

reconciliation data if available.

Moisture

Whether the tonnages are estimated on a

Not Applicable

dry basis or with natural moisture, and the

method of determination of the moisture

content.

Cut-off

The basis of the adopted cut-off grade(s)

Not Applicable

parameters

or quality parameters applied.

Mining factors

Assumptions made regarding possible

Not Applicable

or

mining methods, minimum mining

assumptions

dimensions and internal (or, if applicable,

external) mining dilution. It is always

necessary as part of the process of

determining reasonable prospects for

eventual economic extraction to consider

potential mining methods, but the

assumptions made regarding mining

methods and parameters when estimating

Mineral Resources may not always be

rigorous. Where this is the case, this

should be reported with an explanation of

the basis of the mining assumptions

made.

Metallurgical

The basis for assumptions or predictions

Not Applicable

factors or

regarding metallurgical amenability. It is

assumptions

always necessary as part of the process

of determining reasonable prospects for

eventual economic extraction to consider

potential metallurgical methods, but the

assumptions regarding metallurgical

treatment processes and parameters

made when reporting Mineral Resources

may not always be rigorous. Where this is

the case, this should be reported with an

explanation of the basis of the

metallurgical assumptions made.

Environmental factors or assumptions

Assumptions made regarding possible

Not Applicable

waste and process residue disposal

options. It is always necessary as part of

the process of determining reasonable

prospects for eventual economic

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359

19

23 April 2020

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

extraction to consider the potential

environmental impacts of the mining and

processing operation. While at this stage

the determination of potential

environmental impacts, particularly for a

greenfields project, may not always be

well advanced, the status of early

consideration of these potential

environmental impacts should be

reported. Where these aspects have not

been considered this should be reported

with an explanation of the environmental

assumptions made.

Bulk density

Whether assumed or determined. If

Not Applicable

assumed, the basis for the assumptions.

If determined, the method used, whether

wet or dry, the frequency of the

measurements, the nature, size and

representativeness of the samples.

The bulk density for bulk material must

have been measured by methods that

adequately account for void spaces

(vugs, porosity, etc), moisture and

differences between rock and alteration

zones within the deposit.

Discuss assumptions for bulk density

estimates used in the evaluation process

of the different materials.

Classification

The basis for the classification of the

Not Applicable

Mineral Resources into varying

confidence categories.

Whether appropriate account has been

taken of all relevant factors (ie relative

confidence in tonnage/grade estimations,

reliability of input data, confidence in

continuity of geology and metal values,

quality, quantity and distribution of the

data).

Whether the result appropriately reflects

the Competent Person's view of the

deposit.

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of

Not Applicable

reviews

Mineral Resource estimates.

Discussion of relative accuracy/ confidence

Where appropriate a statement of the

Not Applicable

relative accuracy and confidence level in

the Mineral Resource estimate using an

approach or procedure deemed

appropriate by the Competent Person.

For example, the application of statistical

or geostatistical procedures to quantify

the relative accuracy of the resource

within stated confidence limits, or, if such

an approach is not deemed appropriate, a

qualitative discussion of the factors that

could affect the relative accuracy and

confidence of the estimate.

The statement should specify whether it

relates to global or local estimates, and, if

local, state the relevant tonnages, which

should be relevant to technical and

economic evaluation. Documentation

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359

20

23 April 2020

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

should include assumptions made and the procedures used.

  • These statements of relative accuracy and confidence of the estimate should be compared with production data, where available.

Level 13, 37 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA Australia 6005 PO Box Z5273, Perth WA Australia 6831 T:+61 8 9322 3406 F: +61 8 6141 3101 E: info@conzinc.com.au

(ASX: CZL) ACN 118 554 359

21

